The first week of January has been a very busy one for local high school swimmers.
A trio of Region 11 duals took place Thursday, plus four of Cache County's five prep programs returned to action the following day at the South Davis Invitational, which will conclude Saturday. Here is what transpired Thursday:
SV AT GC
The two most northern programs in the valley squared off in Smithfield and there was a split. The Sky View boys won seven of the 11 events and finished with 102 points to Green Canyon's 68. Meanwhile, the Lady Wolves reigned supreme in eight events and racked up 95 points to the Lady Bobcats' 66.
On the boys side, Sky View's vaunted 1-2 punch of Jackson DuBose and Jaxon Tueller won both of their individual events, plus joined forces on their team's victorious 200-yard medley relay squad. DuBose beat all comers in the 200 freestyle (1:52.63) and 100 free (50.78), as did Tueller in the 100 butterfly (1:01.94) and 200 IM (2:13.16). Teammate Clayton Nye reigned supreme in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.18) and was the runner-up in the 100 free (53.92).
"The first meet after a break is always tough, but an important indicator of where a swimmer is at in their training," SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. "We had some great swims and time drops tonight, which is really great after a break. I know Green Canyon had some great swims too. I think both our teams will represent well at this weekend's invite."
The Green Canyon boys were led by Tyson Farnsworth, who posted the fastest times in the 50 free (23.09) and 100 backstroke (59.58), plus teamed up with Brayden Badger, Josh Jensen and Josh Miggin to edge a very good Sky View squad in the 200 free relay. The Wolves shattered the school record with a time of 1:34.79, to boot.
Badger was also the silver medalist in the 200 IM (2:14.70) and 100 back (1:00.35), while teammate Nathan Seamons won the 500 free (5:33) and beat everyone except DuBose in the 200 free (2:01.40).
It was another memorable meet for Green Canyon's Kaylee Coats, who captured four gold medals and broke her own school record in the 100 free (55.49). The senior was also triumphant in the 200 IM (2:16.75) and swam legs on a pair of first-place relay teams.
Rylie Corry, Brynley Nielsen, Mia Huebner and Christina Zhang competed on two victorious relay teams as well for the Lady Wolves. Additionally, Corry placed first in the 500 free (6:01) and second in the 50 free (26.61), while Huebner was the titleist in the 100 fly (1:07.29) and the runner-up in the 100 back (1:07.64). Cora Checketts emerged victorious in the 100 breast (1:22.01) for the GC girls.
"We had some good swims today and some things we can work on," GC head coach John Kane said. "It's always hard to come back from the break. Swimming is a little bit different of a sport in that a couple weeks off can make a huge difference."
The Lady Bobcats were led by Sarah Olsen, who prevailed in the 200 free (2:07.72) and 50 free (26.41). Teammate Jacey Meacham won gold in the 100 back (1:07.03) and silver in the 100 free (59.64).
Other local athletes who finished second in an individual event were SV's Allie Schwartz (200 free, 2:13.05), GC's Hailey Welsh (200 IM, 2:45.69), SV's Adelaide Humphreys (100 fly, 1:47.29), SV's Ashlin Meyerson (500 free, 6:41), GC's Zhang (100 breast, 1:24.01), SV's Peter Gibbons (50 free, 24.14), SV's Broc Johnson (100 fly, 1:04.68), SV's Alex Parks (500 free, 5:35) and SV's Jacob Lawyer (100 breast, 1:08.40).
MC AT LOGAN
Mountain Crest traveled to Utah State and left with a sweep against Logan, but it wasn't easy. The Mustang boys were triumphant in nine events and prevailed 100-54, while the Lady Mustangs edged the Lady Grizzlies, 83-80. Mountain Crest won six of the girls events, while Logan claimed the other five titles.
It was a great day for Mountain Crest's Brayden Plowman and Brayden Jarrett, who each reigned supreme in all four of their races. Jarrett and Plowman swam legs on a pair of victorious relay teams, as did fellow teammates Kade Stott, Kaleb Kwant and Will Bankhead. Plowman touched the wall first in the 100 free (58.44) and 200 free (2:09.12), as did Jarrett in the 50 free (24.94) and 100 fly (1:00.03).
The Mountain Crest boys also got titles from Jeffrey Sowby in the 200 IM (2:27.55) and Lance Erikson in the 100 breast (1:17.77).
"I was super happy with how the team did," MC head coach Karson Christensen said. "It's always hard to compete after a long break, but for those that tried hard over the break, it really showed in their performance (Thursday). It's rewarding as a coach to see when kids that are dedicated do well."
The Logan boys got gold medal performances from Jake McLaughlin in the 100 back (1:06.18) and Benji Porras in the 500 free (7:03). Porras was also the runner-up in the 200 free (2:34.48), as was teammate Jaxton Kowallis in the 200 IM (2:41.31) and 100 breast (1:18.36).
Leading the charge for the Lady Grizzlies were a handful of athletes, including Ellia Rice-Warren, who finished second in the 50 free (28.38) and 100 back (1:15.55), plus competed in the triumphant 200 free relay team. Malacha Leonard (100 free, 1:00.52), Abby VonNiederhausern (500 free, 6:24) and Molly Peterson (200 IM, 2:46.68) claimed individual titles for the Logan girls, plus Leonard was second in the 200 free (2:11.55), as was Peterson in the 100 fly (1:27.36). VonNiederhausern also helped propel the Grizzlies to victory in the aforementioned relay.
"Coming back after winter break is always tough, especially since we don't get much pool time with USU being closed down for the holidays," Logan head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. "I have several swimmers fighting off sickness as well. But even with these challenges, my team really pushed hard and pulled out some decent times. We haven't lost much over the break and that puts them in a good position to reach their goals by region."
Kyah Bindrup prevailed in all four of her races for the Lady Mustangs as she was the top performer in the 200 free (2:10.5) and 100 breast (1:17.33). Additionally, Bindrup swam in a pair of first-place relays, as did teammate Emilee Leishman, who was the silver medalist in the 100 free (1:01.14). Mountain Crest's Zoey Hunter won the 100 back (1:13.07), plus helped her team win a relay, and teammate Ivy Warde recorded the fastest time in the 100 fly (1:24.81).
Other local athletes who finished second individually were MC's Hailey Bassett (200 IM, 2:53.22), LHS's Leigha Bernhardt (500 free, 6:55), MC's Nielsen (100 breast, 1:20.23), MC's Asher Powell (50 free, 26.86), MC's Tyrus Gardner (100 free, 1:00.08) and MC's Carson Godfrey (100 back, 1:09.21).
BR AT RIDGELINE
Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night was sweeping Bear River. The Lady Riverhawks finished first and second in all 11 events on their way to a convincing 138-31 win. The Ridgeline boys won nine events and outpointed the Bears, 97-72.
"We had a fantastic Senior Night," Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. "It was a great meet. We swam well. Our athletes are starting to turn on the speed and figure out our racing. ... We've been really focusing on the details of racing — turns, break outs, underwaters and spatial awareness. Everyone has been working hard and it's really starting to pay off."
Carly Eubanks and Navie Powell led the charge for Ridgeline on the girls side. Both athletes broke program records — Eubanks in the 100 breast (1:12.02) and Powell in the 100 back (1:01.96). Eubanks also was the champion in the 200 IM (2:21.06), as was Powell in the 50 free (26.73), plus Eubanks competed in two victorious relay squads.
Ava Caliendo, Laura Rigby and Porter Frandsen raced on a pair of first-place relay squads for Ridgeline, as well. Sam Dayton and Luke Eubanks prevailed in both of their individual swims for the Ridgeline boys — Dayton in the 200 free (2:01.88) and 100 fly (59.56), and Eubanks in the 100 free (53.29) and 200 IM (2:13.68). Frandsen placed first in the 50 free (2:13.68).
Other Ridgeline individual champions were Benjamin Checketts in the 100 breast (1:09.10), Cole Dustin in the 100 back (1:02.89), Brittney Dye in the 200 free (2:21.40), Mackenzie Hansen in the 100 free (1:02.22), Sarah Cook in the 500 free (5:52), and Rigby in the 100 fly (1:07.96). Additionally, Dye (100 free, 1:04.88), Cook (200 IM, 28.72), Hansen (100 breast, 1:20.89), Rigby (50 free, 27.81), Checketts (500 free, 5:58) and Dustin (200 IM, 2:20.84) claimed silver medals in an individual event.
Other Ridgeline athletes who placed second individually were Natalie Wood (100 fly, 1:27.58), Isabelle Christensen (500 free, 6:18), Ava Roberts (100 back, 1:11.28), Peter Grunig (200 free, 2:06.53), Dallin Jensen (100 free, 54.88) and Carter Anderson (100 breast, 1:09.17).