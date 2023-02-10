It was the start Ridgeline’s girls swimming program needed in its pursuit of a repeat 4A state title.
The Lady Riverhawks fared well on Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which are being contested at BYU’s Richards Building Pool. The meet will conclude Saturday.
The goal on the opening day of the meet is to advance as many athletes as possible to A event finals and the Ridgeline girls certainly accomplished that feat. The top eight swimmers in each event will compete in A event finals, while those with the next eight fastest times will compete in B finals.
“We had a pretty good first day,” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. “The girls are looking strong. We want some faster times tomorrow to hit our goals as a team and goals for personal athletes. We are happy with the first day, but want to finish stronger tomorrow.”
The Lady Riverhawks are on track to score a wealth of points in all three relays as they easily qualified with the fastest times in all three. Mackenzie Hansen, Isabelle Christensen, Ava Roberts and Brooklyn Bischoff teamed up in the 200-yard medley relay to clock in at 1 minute, 54.97 seconds, which was a little over two seconds faster than the next team.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline’s other two relay squads finished more than six and nine seconds, respectably, before their next closest competition. The 200 freestyle relay team is composed of Navie Powell, Hansen, Christensen and Laura Rigby (1:42.20), while Powell joined forces with Rigby, Ava Caliendo and Sarah Cook in the 400 free relay (3:42.81).
Powell, Rigby, Cook, Christensen, Bischoff, Caliendo and Hansen also clinched their spots in A event finals in both of their individual races. Powell led the charge by becoming the only girl to broke the two-minute barrier in the 200 freestyle with her time of 1:59.00. The senior also qualified with the fourth-fastest time in the 100 backstroke.
The Ridgeline girls had three of the top four qualifiers in the 200 free in Powell, Rigby (second place, 2:01.29) and Cook (fourth). Additionally, Mountain Crest’s Kyah Bindrup was fifth, plus she punched her ticket to an A final in the 100 backstroke (fifth).
Caliendo powered her way to the second-fastest performance in the 100 free (56.55), plus she was seventh in the 200 free. Hansen was the No. 2 qualifier in the 100 back (1:01.81), as well Christensen in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.67).
Another girl from Cache Valley who showed her mettle Friday was Sky View’s Sarah Olsen. The senior was the fastest qualifier in the 200 IM (2:18.14) and touched the wall fifth in the 500 free. Olsen is the defending 4A state champion in the 500 free.
In addition to Olsen and MC’s Bindrup, three other local girls who earned the right to compete in a pair of A individual event finals were Logan’s Malacha Leonard, Green Canyon’s Rylie Corry and Mountain Crest’s Zoey Hunter. Leonard turned in the third-fastest time in the 500 free (5:29), as did Corry in the 100 butterfly (1:01.32). Ridgeline’s Cook is the No. 2 seed in the 100 fly (1:00.02), plus is seeded fourth in the 200 free.
Other local girls who will showcase their talents in individual A event finals are Ridgeline’s Roberts, Adalyn Jones and Kendra Warren, Logan’s Kinzlee Taylor and Molly Peterson, Mountain Crest’s Abbie Nielsen, Sky View’s Keira Mannewitz, Amber Lawyer and Allie Schwartz, and Green Canyon’s Brynley Nielsen. Nielsen and Schwartz will compete in a pair of individual A event finals.
A state title will be a tall order for any of the local boys teams, but perhaps Sky View or Mountain Crest can challenge for the runner-up trophy. The Sky View boys probably have the best shot based on their star power.
“Our kids had great swims,” SV head coach Lexi Carter said. “I’m so proud of how they pulled together. They swam their hearts out tonight and plan on doing the same tomorrow.”
The Sky View boys qualified with the fastest times in the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Peter Gibbons, Clayton Nye, Ben Walters and Blake Reed swam legs on both of those relays for the Bobcats and turned in times of 1:41.72 in the medley relay and 1:31.55 in the 200 free relay.
Gibbons is the No. 1 seed in the 50 free (22.34), plus he is seeded sixth in the 100 back. Nye and Reed also punched their ticket to A finals in both of their individual swims. Nye clocked in second in the 100 fly (53.99) and third in the 100 breast (1:02.12), while Walters recorded the third-fastest time in the 500 free and broke the five-minute barrier to boot with his 4:57.
Two other local boys athletes who should challenge for state titles Saturday are Ridgeline’s Luke Eubanks and Mountain Crest’s Brayden Jarrett. Eubanks is seeded second in the 100 free (49.39) and 100 breast (1:02.04), while Jarrett is the No. 2 seed in the 100 back (53.09) and the No. 4 seed in the 200 IM. Additionally, Jarrett teamed up with Soldier Shreeve, Charlie Lopez and Kyler Kwant to secure the No. 2 seed in the 400 free relay (3:25.20).
Mountain Crest’s Shreeve and Green Canyon’s Josh Miggin earned the right to compete in a pair of individual A event finals. Other local boys who will showcase their talents in individual A event finals are GC’s Ivan Khimach and MC’s Kwant and Lopez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.