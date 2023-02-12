For the first time since 2019, a Cache County high school boys swimming program did not leave the 4A State Championships with a trophy, but it was still a successful two-day meet for several local athletes and teams.
Mountain Crest finished fourth and Sky View fifth in the boys competition at the 4A state meet, which concluded Saturday evening at BYU’s Richards Building Pool. Those two teams have been neck and neck all season long and the Mustangs were able to surge past the Bobcats in the final event of the competition.
That final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, also decided which boys program left with the first-place trophy. Cedar City won that race, but Crimson Cliffs scored enough points to reign supreme with 355 points, which was 12 more than the Reds.
Mountain Crest racked up 216 points, which was seven more than Sky View. Green Canyon was eighth with 128.5 points, and Ridgeline (ninth, 119) and Logan (12th, 32) rounded out the local boys teams.
The Bobcats graduated some bonafide stars from their 2022 state championship team, but athletes like Clayton Nye, Peter Gibbons, Blake Reed and Ben Walters made sure they didn’t slip that far. Those four scored a lot of points Saturday and it started with a triumphant effort in the 200 medley relay. The foursome teamed up for a time of 1 minute, 41.75 seconds.
“I love sharing the podium with my teammates,” Nye said. “We are all super close and it meant a lot when we won the first relay.”
Nye is the lone senior of those four swimmers and he was also able to taste victory individually in his final high school meet. Nye gamely held off Ridgeline’s Luke Eubanks in the 100 breaststroke as he clocked in at 1:02.35, which was .12 faster than his rival to the south. The senior was also the bronze medalist in the 100 butterfly (54.75).
“It meant a lot to win the 100 breast,” Nye said. “It’s bittersweet that it’s my last event. I’m glad I performed the best I could.”
Nye’s second-to-last race was the 200 free relay and he joined forces with Gibbons, Reed and Walters to post a runner-up time of 1:31.68.
Like Nye, Gibbons and Reed earned the right to stand on the podium after each of their events. And like Nye, Gibbons captured an individual title and, boy, was it a thriller. The junior came from behind to win the 50 free in 22.45, which was one-100th of a second faster than the silver medalist.
“The 50 free was really quite close,” said Gibbons, who placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (58.70). “I did very well in prelims the day before, which boosted my confidence. During my race today, some critical errors caused me to fall behind, but I dug deep and pushed through to out-touch my opponents. It is really exhilarating. It took me a while to wrap my head around how close that race was. I definitely was smiling for a long time after that race. That race will live forever in my memory.”
Reed's best individual event performance was the 200 free and he finished very strong with his third-place time of 1:49.71. Additionally, the sophomore was eighth in the 100 back (51.16). Walters finished fourth in the 500 free (5:07).
Mountain Crest didn’t emerge victorious in any races, but the Region 11 champions showcased their depth well enough to edge their rivals. The Mustangs were led by Brayden Jarrett, who earned medals in all four of his events. The senior was the silver medalist in the 100 back (53.34), plus anchored MC’s 400 free relay team to silver. Jarrett joined forces with Soldier Shreeve, Charlie Lopez and Kyler Kwant to clock in at 3:23.88.
Jarrett, who finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:01.13), also helped the Mustangs record the third-fastest time in the 200 free relay. Shreeve and Kwant were also on that squad, which was completed by Chris Lopez, and the foursome completed the race in 1:33.60.
Likewise, Shreeve captured four medals as he tied for fifth place in the 100 free (51.04) and was seventh in the 200 free (1:52.51). Kwant was eighth in the 200 free (1:53.19), plus he shared the B final title with Chris Lopez in the 100 free. Both athletes were credited with times of 52.15.
Chris Lopez was also the B final champion in the 500 free (5:17), while his younger brother Charlie finished eighth in the A final of that event (5:20).
Two other local boys who showed their mettle were Ridgeline’s Eubanks and Green Canyon’s Josh Miggin. Eubanks captured a silver medal in the 100 free (49.03) in addition to his runner-up effort in the aforementioned 100 breast. The senior is the new school record holder in the 100 breast, to boot.
Miggin competed in a pair of A event finals as he finished fifth in the 50 free (23.09) and seventh in the 100 free (51.06). Teammate Ivan Khimach was eighth in the 100 fly (58.60).
