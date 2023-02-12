Mountain Crest Swimming

Mountain Crest’s Brayden Jarrett competes in the men’s 200 yard individual medley during the 4A high school state swim finals on Saturday in Provo.

 Ryan Sun/Deseret News

For the first time since 2019, a Cache County high school boys swimming program did not leave the 4A State Championships with a trophy, but it was still a successful two-day meet for several local athletes and teams.

Mountain Crest finished fourth and Sky View fifth in the boys competition at the 4A state meet, which concluded Saturday evening at BYU’s Richards Building Pool. Those two teams have been neck and neck all season long and the Mustangs were able to surge past the Bobcats in the final event of the competition.


