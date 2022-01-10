Competing in back-to-back-to-back days was surely a daunting task for high school swimmers from Cache County, but several of them made the most of a grueling week.
All five of the local prep programs were in action last Thursday, and then Green Canyon, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Sky View traveled to Bountiful the following day for the South Davis Invitational. There will 24 teams at the two-day meet and both titles were claimed by Cache Valley programs.
The Sky View boys didn’t capture any individual titles, but had strong performances throughout their lineup en route to amassing 378 points, which was 71 more than runner-up Syracuse. Ridgeline was eighth with 193.5 points, immediately followed by Green Canyon with 190. Mountain Crest, which brought a limited amount of athletes to the invite, was 18th with 37 points.
“They worked really hard and pushed themselves,” SV assistant coach Lexi Carter said of the Bobcat boys. “They knew they could do it, so they did it. This was our first really big meet of the season and I think it shows what they’re capable of, and we’re really excited to see what they can do for region and state.”
Meanwhile, Navie Powell was the gold medalist in the 100-yard freestyle for the Ridgeline girls, who racked up 339 points and dispatched of runner-up Viewmont by 47 points. Green Canyon edged Sky View for sixth place in the girls competition by five points, 209-204, while Mountain Crest was 17th (68).
“We had a good meet,” RHS head coach Taryn McEuen said. “We added a lot of variety to our events to mix it up a little. Our team has been training really hard to keep improving overall and it’s nice to win and see that hard work starting to pay off.”
Powell, who completed the 100 free in 56.78 seconds, was the lone Cache Valley athlete to prevail on an individual basis. The junior also joined forces with teammates Isabelle Christensen, Sarah Cook and Carly Eubanks to earn a spot on the podium in a pair of relays. The Lady Riverhawks were the silver medalists in the 200 medley relay and the bronze medalists in the 200 free relay with times of 1:56.29 and 1:45.05, respectively.
Two local competitors powered their way to a top-four performance in both of their individual swims in Green Canyon’s Kaylee Coats and Sky View’s Jackson DuBose, plus both athletes finished in the top three in at least one relay. Coats was the silver medalist in the 200 free (2:01.84) and the bronze medalist in the 500 free (5:32), while DuBose was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:07.29) and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.69).
Additionally, DuBose showcased his skills on two third-place relay teams. The senior teamed up with Jaxon Tueller, Tavin Dubon and Alex Parks in the 200 medley relay (1:45.22), and Tueller, Parks and Peter Gibbons in the 400 free relay (3:27.66). Coats combined with Brynley Nielsen, Mia Huebner and Rylie Corry to claim the bronze medal in the 200 medley relay (1:57.55).
Five local girls finished in the top eight in both of their individual swims in Sky View’s Sarah Olsen, Green Canyon’s Huebner and Ridgeline’s Eubanks, Cook and Laura Rigby. Olsen placed third in the 200 IM (2:19.47) and fifth in the 500 free (5:33); Huebner was seventh in the 200 IM (2:25.06) and 100 breast (1:13.12); Eubanks was third in the 200 free (2:02.94) and sixth in the 500 free (5:37); Cook was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.99) and seventh in the 200 free (2:09.09); Rigby was seventh in the 500 free (5:40) and eighth in the 200 free (2:10.13). Local competitors posted four of the top seven times in the girls 500 free and four of the top eight in the girls 200 free.
Sky View Allie Schwartz touched the wall with the sixth-fastest time in the 200 IM (2:24.89), plus was ninth in the 100 breast (1:14.33). Another local swimmer who placed in the top eight individually in the girls competition was Mountain Crest’s Kyah Bindrup, who was seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:05.19).
DuBose was the only local boy to secure his spot in the top four in both of his individual events, but five others finished in the top nine of both of their individual races. Mountain Crest’s Brayden Jarrett was fourth in the 200 IM (2:10.65) and seventh in the 100 back (58.02); Green Canyon’s Tyson Farnsworth was fourth in the 200 free (1:52.56) and seventh in the 100 fly (56.83); Ridgeline’s Sam Dayton was sixth in the 200 IM (2:11.18) and 100 back (57.94); SV’s Tavin Dubon was eighth in the 100 fly (56.85) and 100 back (58.94); SV’s Clayton Nye was fifth in the 100 back (57.31) and ninth in the 100 fly (57.02).
Cache Valley boys accounted for five of the top eight times in the 100 back.
Other local athletes who finished in the top eight individually on the boys side were GC’s Brayden Badger (sixth, 200 free, 1:56.09), RHS’s Cole Dustin (sixth, 100 free, 51.88), SV’s Broc Johnson (sixth, 500 free, 5:16), SV’s Ben Walters (seventh, 500 free, 5:17) and RHS’s Luke Eubanks (seventh, 100 breast, 1:06.87) and SV’s Tueller (second, 100 back, 55.89). Additionally, Badger teamed up with Josh Miggin, Josh Jensen and Farnsworth to propel the Wolves to the fourth-best time in the 200 free relay (1:34.54).