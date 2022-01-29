Editor's note: There will be separate stories for the girls and boys later on.
Another goal down, one more to go for the Ridgeline girls and Sky View boys swimming programs.
Both teams defended their titles at the Region 11 Championships, which were contested Saturday at Utah State's HPER Building Pool. Both teams will be strong contenders to reign supreme at the 4A State Championships in two weeks.
It was a three-peat for the Sky View boys, which won seven of the 11 events on their way to racking up 374 points --- 121 more than runner-up Ridgeline (253). Green Canyon was third with 201 points, followed by Bear River (133), Mountain Crest (120) and Logan (71).
"The boys had an awesome region meet," SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. "All of their talent and hard work really showed in the pool and where they placed. I'm proud of the Sky View swimmers and how they performed. There were many best times and goals achieved. That's always our main focus is to improve and achieve goals. ... Today was a good day for Sky View. I feel lucky to be a part of this team and watch so many of these swimmers grow and succeed."
The Ridgeline girls also prevailed in convincing fashion as they amassed 332 points, which was 95 more than the second-place Bobcats (237).. Rounding out the girls field were Green Canyon (210.5), Mountain Crest (156), Logan (143) and Bear River (91.5).
"It was a great day," RHS head coach Taryn McEuen said. "The girls did a great job. Everybody did their job, dropped time and stepped up. We've had a lot of depth this year, which has been so beneficial. We set this goal last year to come back and win again, so it's so satisfying to be able to achieve it.
"Our boys really battled hard today as well. We don't have the numbers to give us great depth, but they worked so hard and did an amazing job."
The Lady Riverhawks were led by Carly Eubanks, who was triumphant in both of her individual races, plus anchored Ridgeline's 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to victory. Leading the charge for the Sky View boys was Jackson DuBose, who beat all comers in both of his individual swims, plus helped propel his 200 medley and 200 free relay squads to first place.
Eubanks powered her way to the top spot of the podium in the 50 free (25.03 seconds) and 100 free (54.38), as did DuBose in the 200 IM (2:01.70) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.40). Additionally, DuBose broke the school record in the 100 breast, which was held by current BYU swimmer Darwin Anderson. Navie Powell competed on both of those relays teams with Eubanks, and she also was the gold medalist in the 100 backstroke (1:00.52) and the silver medalist in the 200 IM (2:17.99).
In addition to DuBose and Eubanks, two other local swimmers who prevailed in both of their individual swims were Sky View's Sarah Olsen and Green Canyon's Tyson Farnsworth. Olsen was first victorious in the 200 IM (2:15.71) and then edged defending 4A state champion Kaylee Coats of Green Canyon in the 500 free. Olsen clocked in at 5:24.85, which was one second ahead of Coats. Farnsworth recorded the fastest times in the 50 free (22.21) and 100 free (48.56).
Coats was the gold medalist in the 200 free (5:25.83) and anchored Green Canyon's 200 free relay team to victory. Like Coats and Powell, Sky View's Jaxon Tueller and Ridgeline's Luke Eubanks won one of their individual events and placed second in the other. Tueller prevailed in the 100 back (55.26) and was the runner-up in the 200 free (1:51.89), while Eubanks touched the wall first in the 200 free (1:50.94) and second in the 100 breast (1:04.11).
Eubanks and Tueller also swam legs on triumphant relay teams --- Eubanks in the 400 free relay and Tueller in the 200 medley relay. Eubanks teamed up with Sam Dayton, Dallin Jensen and Cole Dustin in his relay, and Tueller joined forces with DuBose, Clayton Nye, Tavin Dubon and Alex Parks in his.
DuBose and Tueller were two of an impressive seven Sky View boys who earned a spot in the top four in both of their individual swims. The others were Broc Johnson, Dubon, Peter Gibbons, Nye and Jacob Lawyer.
Johnson was the gold medalist in the 500 free (5:10) and the bronze medalist in the 200 free (1:54.04), Lawyer was the bronze medalist in the 500 free (5:16) and 100 breast (1:05.95), Dubon beat all comers in the 100 butterfly and was fourth in the 100 back (57.30), Nye was the runner-up in the 100 fly (56.12) and placed third in the 100 back (56.14), and Gibbons finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:12.96) and 100 free (52.29). The Bobcats occupied the top three spots on the podium in the 100 fly, plus finished first, third and fourth in the 100 back.
Indeed, the Sky View boys were able to showdown their star power and depth, and that's why they have won every meet they have competed in during the 2021-22 season.
Like Olsen, Jacey Mecham had a memorable meet for the Sky View girls. She posted the third-fastest times in the 200 free (2:06.33) and 100 fly (1:04.49).
In addition to Eubanks and Powell, the Lady Riverhawks received big contributions from Sarah Cook and Mackenzie Hansen. Cook won the 100 fly (1:02.44) and was fourth in the 500 free (5:37), while Hansen placed third in the 100 back (1:04.36) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:23.29). Cook and Hansen also helped the Riverhawks win the 200 medley relay, along with Eubanks and Powell.
Ridgeline won six of the 11 events in the girls competition.
Dustin and Dayton were instrumental in Ridgeline finishing second on the boys side. Dustin captured silver medals in the 50 free (22.59) and 100 free (49.06), while Dayton was the runner-up in the 100 back (56.07) and placed third in the 200 IM (2:11.21).
Green Canyon finished third in both competitions and had three other athletes besides Farnsworth and Coats place in the top four in both of their individual swims. Mia Huebner was the champion of the 100 breast (1:09.68) and claimed a bronze medal in the 200 IM (2:21.04), Brynley Nielsen finished second in the 100 free (58.30) and fourth in the 100 back (1:06.10), and Nathan Seamons was second in the 500 free (5:14) and fourth in the 200 free (1:54.68).
Three other local swimmers who showed their mettle were Logan's Malacha Leonard and Zsofia Ugray, and Mountain Crest's Brayden Jarrett. Leonard was less than one 10th of a second from winning the 100 fly with her runner-up time of 1:02.50, plus she was the bronze medalist in the 500 free (5:33.50). Meanwhile, Jarrett was second in the 200 IM (2:09.69) and fourth in the 500 free (5:16), and Ugray placed fourth in the 50 free (27.33) and 100 free (1:00.41).
On the girls side, other local athletes who captured silver medals individually were Mountain Crest's Kyah Bindrup in the 100 back (1:03.74), Sky View's Allie Schwartz in the 100 breast (1:13.34), Green Canyon's Rylie Corry in the 50 free (26.74) and Ridgeline's Laura Rigby in the 200 free (2:06.19).
Other swimmers from Cache Valley who claimed bronze medals individually were SV's Colby Bair in the 100 fly (58.50) and Alex Parks in the 100 free (51.43), and RHS's Addy Jones in the 50 free (27.05), Ava Caliendo in the 100 free (1:00.19) and Isabelle Christensen in the 100 breast (1:14.59).
In addition to the aforementioned competitors, others who placed fourth in an individual event were RHS's Ava Roberts (100 breast, 1:14.61), RHS's Porter Frandsen (50 free, 23.95), RHS's Carter Anderson (100 breast, 1:06.32) and SV's Lauren Bassett (200 free, 2:07.28).