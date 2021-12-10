The first of two lengthy breaks between meets just concluded for Cache Valley’s high school swimming teams.
A trio of Region 11 duals took place Thursday, marking the first time any of the five local programs have competed since before the Thanksgiving break. Here is what transpired:
RHS VS. MC
It was a split in Hyrum as the Ridgeline girls racked up 186 points to Mountain Crest’s 122, while the Mustang boys were able to hold off the Riverhawks by six points, 146-140. Ridgeline won eight of the 11 events in the girls competition and claimed seven of the gold medals on the boys side, but Mountain Crest had enough depth to secure the split.
The Lady Riverhawks were led by Carly Eubanks and Sarah Cook, who both reigned supreme in all four of their races. Cook and Eubanks swam legs on both victorious freestyle relay teams, while Cook posted the fastest times in the 200-yard IM (2 minutes, 25.76 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:03.86), and Eubanks in the 200 free (2:0.37) and 100 free (55.48).
Navie Powell also competed on both of those first-place relay foursomes for Ridgeline, plus she was the silver medalist in the 200 free (2:03.35) and 100 free (56.38). In addition to Eubanks and Cook, the Lady Riverhawks got a pair of individual event titles from Laura Rigby, who beat all comers in the 50 free (28.30) and 500 free (5:43).
“We are doing OK so far," RHS head coach Taryn McEuen said. "We are a little behind where I'd like to be. We have a lot of potential. It's really up to each individual athlete if they want to capture their goals or not. Time will tell if we can achieve those goals together. We have a fun group of kids this year. It's been great getting to know my new athletes."
Leading the charge for the Lady Mustangs was Abbie Nielsen, who won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.37), placed second in the 50 free (28.88) and helped propel her 200 medley relay squad to victory. Emilee Leishman also swam on that relay team, plus was triumphant in the 100 backstroke (1:10.50).
The Mountain Crest boys were led by Brayden Jarrett and Jaden Norman. Jarrett prevailed in the 200 IM (2:11.38) and 100 breast (1:10.48), and Norman was the gold medalist in the 100 fly (1:03.98) and the silver medalist in the 50 free (25.22).
Jeffrey Sowby was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:26.04) and 100 fly (1:09.15) for the Mustangs, who got a silver medal from Carter Davis in the 200 free (2:05.45). Davis also competed on MC’s triumphant 400 free relay team.
“I'm feeling really good about the progress of the team so far," MC head coach Karson Christensen said. "We have a lot of rookies this year and they are doing great. We also have some long time swimmers that are performing and racing amazing. I'm excited to see what the rest of the season has to hold.”
Cole Dustin had a big day for the Ridgeline boys as he earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in the 100 free (52.30), 100 back (1:03.00) and as a member of the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
Porter Frandsen, Luke Eubanks and Sam Dayton were on both of those victorious relay squads for the Riverhawks. Additionally, Eubanks won the 200 free (1:57.54) and was second in the 100 free (52.43), while Frandsen touched the wall first in the 50 free (25.15). Peter Grunig was the titleist in the 500 free (6:03).
Other Riverhawks who placed second in an individual event were Ashley Thayn (200 IM, 2:51.33), Ava Roberts (100 fly, 1:07.96), Mackenzie Hansen (100 breast, 1:20.44), Dallin Jensen (100 back, 1:07.71) and Carter Anderson (100 breast, 1:11.35). Other Mustangs who captured silver medals individually were Abbie Nielsen (50 free, 28.88), Kyah Bindrup (500 free, 5:55), Zoey Hunter (100 back, 1:10.68) and Camden Burns (500 free, 6:50).
GC AT LHS
Green Canyon made the short drive south to Utah State University and left the HPER Building Pool with a sweep. The Wolves beat Logan 120-49 on the boys side, and 108-61 on the girls. The Green Canyon boys won all 11 of the events, while the girls claimed titles in nine of them.
Tyson Farnsworth finished second to nobody in the 200 free (1:52.98) and 100 breast (1:06.96) for the Green Canyon boys, plus he swam legs on both first-place free relay teams. Nathan Seamons, Josh Miggin, Brayden Badger and Josh Jensen also competed on a pair of triumphant relays for the Wolves.
Additionally, Seamons placed first in the 500 free (5:28) and second in the 200 free (2:04.34), Jensen was first in the 50 free (25.59) and second in the 100 breast (1:10.46), and Badger posted the fastest time in the 100 back (1:01.91) and the second-fastest in the 100 fly (1:05.68). Miggin prevailed in the 100 free (55.54).
Other Wolves who fared well in the boys competition were Carter Fadel and Kaleb Thompson. Thompson was the gold medalist in the 100 fly (1:04.44), as was Fadel in the 200 IM (2:28.79), plus Fadel was the runner-up in the 100 free (59.38).
Jake McLaughlin placed second for the Logan boys in the 50 free (25.75) and 100 back (1:04.23). Malacha Leonard showcased her skills by beating all comers in the 200 IM (2:28.81) and 100 fly (1:03.85) for the Lady Grizzlies.
Veterans Kaylee Coats and Mia Huebner each tasted victory in all four of their races for the Lady Wolves. Both seniors competed on two relay teams — Coats in the 200 medlay relay with her younger sister, Brooklyn — and Huebner was triumphant in the 200 free (2:10.39) and 100 free (59.63), and Coats in the 50 free (26.00) and 500 free (5:38).
Rylie Corry, Brynley Nielsen and Cora Checketts also helped propel a pair of Green Canyon relay foursomes to victory. Corry also won the 100 back (1:11.37) and was second in the 100 fly (1:05.29), while Nielsen was the silver medalist in the 200 free (2:13.67) and 100 back (1:11.77). Checketts was the champion in the 100 breast (1:21.59).
“Yes, we're happy with where we are, but as coaches we always want more,” GC head coach John Kane said. “That can sound greedy, but we see so much potential in these kids and want them to do their very best and reach the potential that we see. We had some great swims today and always enjoy our region dual meets.”
Other Wolves who finished second individually were Hailey Welsh in the 200 IM (2:45.35) and 100 breast (1:23.04), Marissa Deceuster in the 500 free (7:16), Tyler Seamons in the 200 IM (2:29.40) and Logan O’Donnell in the 500 (6:28). Abby VonNiederhausern was the runner-up in the 50 free (28.96) for the Grizzlies, as was Ellia Rice-Warren in the 100 free (1:00.61).
“I think we are in a really good place this year," LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. "We are finally back into our 'home' pool at Utah State. I have a lot of brand new swimmers this year that are showing a great deal of potential. They are learning quickly and have better times every time they race. My more experienced swimmers are working on reaching their goals. Today at the meet, several of my swimmers finally had some breakthroughs in their events.”
BR AT SV
Sky View rolled at home against Bear River. The Bobcat boys won all 11 events on their way to a 122-46 victory, while the girls prevailed by a 122-46 scoreline and claimed eight of the event titles.
Jacey Mecham, Allie Schwartz, Ashlin Meyerson, Lauren Bassett, Sarah Olsen, Jaxon Tueller, Jackson DuBose, Alex Parks, Peter Gibbons and Tavin Dubon all swam on two triumphant relay teams for the Bobcats, who finished first and second in all but one of the six relays.
DuBose, Olsen and Clayton Nye all reigned supreme in both of their individual swims. DuBose was the champion in the 50 free (22.89) and 100 free (49.49), as was Olsen in the 100 fly (1:06.57) and 100 back (1:04.70), and Nye in the 200 IM (2:12.56) and 100 breast (1:06.05).
Other Sky View gold medalists were Schwartz in the 200 IM (2:23.72), Mecham in the 50 free (27.63), Meyerson in the 100 free (1:06.00), Parks in the 200 free (1:59.81), Ben Walters in the 100 fly (1:00.98), Tueller in the 100 back (55.65) and Jacob Lawyer in the 500 free (5:34). Meyerson was also the silver medalist in the 100 breast (1:30.84), as was Parks in the 100 free (53.20), Tueller in the 50 free (24.16) and Walters in the 100 breast (1:10.65).
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, the Bobcats received second-place performances individually from Bassett in the 50 free (28.06), Kylie Schwartz in the 200 free (2:23.68), Adalyn Nye in the 100 free (1:06.09), Dubon in the 200 free (2:00.80), William Drake in the 500 free (6:19) and Broc Johnson in the 100 back (1:01.27).
“At this point in the season we are doing really well as a team," SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. "Many of the swimmers are achieving best times and working towards their season goal times. December for us is where we do our hardest practices to prepare for the multitude of meets and invites we will be attending in January. So, I'm excited to see where we stand against our region and at the state level come January.”
Isabelle Christensen (200 free, 2:23.65), Ashley Littlefield (500 free, 6:59) and Shannon Hyer (100 breast, 1:21.65) all won individual races for Bear River.