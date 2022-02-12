Editor's note: This story will be updated with comments from other local athletes.
A pair of local high school swimming programs were able to earn an upgrade in the type of trophy they brought home from the 4A State Championships, much to the delight of their head coaches.
The Sky View boys and Ridgeline girls sparkled at the two-day state meet, which concluded Saturday evening at BYU. The Bobcats and Lady Riverhawks left the meet with the runner-up trophies a year ago, but it was sweet redemption for both teams in 2022.
The Ridgeline girls amassed 346 points, which was 67 more than runner-up Cedar. Sky View was third in the girls competition with 241 points, while Green Canyon placed fifth (216), Mountain Crest seventh (136) and Logan ninth (106).
"It was very satisfying to achieve this goal," RHS head coach Taryn McEuen said. "We have worked so hard this season and pulled together as a team more than any other other. I am so proud of both of my teams. This is an amazing group of young adults. We have had a great year."
It was the first state championship in program history for the Ridgeline girls and Sky View boys, which finished second at state the previous two seasons. There was no denying the Bobcats team glory this time around, though, as they accumulated 353 points, which was 79.5 more than runner-up Cedar.
Crimson Cliffs was third on the boys side with 251 points, while Green Canyon placed fifth (200), Ridgeline sixth (189), Mountain Crest ninth (78) and Logan 12th (49).
"It has been such a fun experience for these boys to be so close the last two seasons and finally get that first-place trophy," SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. "They worked so hard and it showed with the large difference in points between first and second. We also broke several school records. Couldn't have asked for anything better. I'm proud of what they achieved at region and state this year."
Not only did the Bobcats capture that elusive first-place trophy, they capped off an undefeated season. The Lady Riverhawks were similarly dominant as they won every meet in which they were at full strength.
"Being a part of an undefeated team has been such a cool experience," SV senior Jaxon Tueller said. "I'm so happy we were able to finish the season at the top."
Tueller was one of four local athletes who won gold or silver medals in all four of their events Saturday. The other three are also seniors in teammate Jackson DuBose, Ridgeline's Carly Eubanks and Green Canyon's Kaylee Coats.
"It was so much fun to finish in the top two in all of my events," Tueller said. "It was the best way I could end my senior season."
Tueller defended his 4A title in the 100-yard backstroke and completed the race with a personal-record time of 52.62 seconds, to boot. For the second straight year, Tueller was the silver medalist in the 200 freestyle (1:49.41). The senior joined forces with DuBose, Tavin Dubon and Alex Parks to win the 200 medley relay and break the school record with a time of 1:38.46. Tueller, DuBose, Parks and Peter Gibbons posted the second-fastest time in the 400 free relay (3:20.74).
DuBose was able to reign supreme in the 200 IM (1:57.72) and power his way to the No. 2 spot on the podium in the 100 breaststroke (59.74). The senior became the first local swimmer in recent memory to break the one-minute barrier in the 100 breast. DuBose's school record is now a 59.47, which he recorded in Friday's qualifying round.
"It means so much, more than I can really describe," DuBose said. "To me, it's a really huge deal. Ever since (former teammate) Darwin (Anderson) broke the 100 breast record, that's been my goal to break a minute."
DuBose and Tueller anchored a Sky View boys squad that won three events, finished second in four others and third in two more.
"I can't begin to describe how good it feels to capture first place, especially my last year," said DuBose, who made it a point to thank his coaches, mentors and teammates. "It's so cool. We've all worked so hard and everybody stepped up and did so well. It was so fun to see. ... Marcus and Lexi, our coaches, pushed us every day to reach all of our potentials."
It was a phenomenal meet for Eubanks, who returned to the valley with three gold medals and one silver. The senior was triumphant in the 50 free (24.91), placed second in the 100 free (54.28), and competed on the victorious 200 free (1:41.63) and 400 free (3:42.03) relay teams. Eubanks teamed up with Navie Powell, Mackenzie Hansen and Sarah Cook in both relays, and school records were shattered on both occasions.
Eubanks also finished first or second in each of these events as a junior. Likewise, Coats claimed gold and silver medals in each of her state races as a junior and senior.
Coats beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:13.98) and supplanted yet another school record, plus she was the runner-up in the 500 free (5:32). The senior also anchored Green Canyon's 200 medley and 200 free relay squads, which both finished second. Mia Huebner, Brynley Nielsen and Rylie Corry joined forces with Coats on both occasions.
In addition to Coats, Eubanks, Tueller and DuBose, four other local athletes were state champions in an individual event. Green Canyon's Tyson Farnsworth and Nathan Seamons achieved individual glory, as did Ridgeline's Cole Dustin and Sky View's Sarah Olsen.
Farnsworth and Dustin duked it out in the two shortest freestyle events, just like they have all season long. Dustin got the best of Farnsworth in the 50 free, while the Farnsworth returned the favor in the 100 free.
"It was really awesome to go out and compete against a great athlete, and to beat him was just amazing," Dustin said.
Dustin clocked in at 22.12 to win the 50 free, and was second in the 100 free (48.79). The senior teamed up with Sam Dayton, Dallin Jensen and Luke Eubanks to win the 400 free relay and lower the school record (3:19.56). Dustin shaved time in all of his events, to boot.
"Taryn trained us perfectly to peak in December and then slowly taper down to state and region," Dustin said. "To win in the 50 and 4x100 with my friends was just amazing. It was the best feeling."
Farnsworth was the fastest qualifier in the 50 free, but was the runner-up in Saturday's final (22.25). However, he put it all together en route to winning the 100 free with a school record time of 48.15.
"The rivalry with Cole was very fun and intense, and the rivalry pushed me to swim faster in the 100 free," Farnsworth said.
The senior also tasted victory in the 200 free relay relay, alongside teammates Brayden Badger, Josh Miggin and Josh Jensen. The foursome completed the race in 1:32.21.
"It was awesome to be able to stand at the top of the podium, but the best moment at the pool was hugging my parents at the end of the meet," Farnsworth said.
Seamons put together a memorable performance in the 500 free as he somehow managed to shave more than eight seconds off of Friday's qualifying time. The senior touched the wall first with his time of 5:01.
"It was my senior year and I did something similar last year at state," said Seamons, who was seeded fifth in the race. "I also am a very competitive person, so if I have good competition, I usually do better. My friends call this 'race mode' Nate when I have a race like that."
Seamons was also the B champion in the 200 free and his 1:52.58 ended up being the sixth-fastest time of the day. The top eight qualifiers from Friday's preliminary rounds advanced to Saturday's A finals, while the next eight competed in the B finals.
Olsen represented the Lady Bobcats on the top spot of the podium in the 500 free. The top four positions were all occupied by swimmers from Cache Valley. Olsen, the bronze medalist in the 200 IM (2:17.37), clocked in at 5:25 for the second straight day in the 500 free.
Several other local athletes placed in the top eight in both of their individual swims. Those other competitors were Green Canyon's Corry, Huebner and Nielsen; Sky View's Jacey Mecham, Allie Schwartz, Clayton Nye, Broc Johnson, Dubon and Gibbons; Ridgeline's Luke Eubanks, Laura Rigby, Dayton, Powell, Cook and Hansen; Logan's Malacha Leonard.
Powell was a silver medalist in the 200 IM (2:15.00), as was Cook in the 100 butterfly (1:01.60) and Dubon in the 100 fly (53.38). Additionally, Powell placed third in the 100 back (1:01.25).
Leonard shined for the Lady Grizzlies as she was the bronze medalist in the 100 fly (1:02.22) and 500 free (5:34).
Other local swimmers who captured bronze medals individually were SV's Nye in the 100 fly (54.38), RHS's Luke Eubanks in the 200 free (1:51.23) and GC's Huebner in the 100 breast (1:11.20).
Other local boys who finished in the top eight in an individual event were RHS's Dayton (5th in 100 back, 55.34; 8th in the 200 IM, 2:11.62), Eubanks (4th, 100 breast, 1:03.91) and Carter Anderson (6th, 100 breast, 1:06.35); GC's Badger (8th, 200 free, 1:55.98) and Miggin (7th, 200 IM, 2:11.35); SV's Gibbons (6th, 200 IM, 2:10.42; 8th, 100 free, 52.30), Parks (6th, 100 free, 51.29), Ben Walters (8th, 500 free, 5:17), Johnson (7th, 500 free, 5:11), Nye (4th, 100 back, 55.02) and Dubon (6th, 100 back, 55.38); MC's Brayden Jarrett (5th, 200 IM, 57.36). Jarrett was also the B champion in the 100 back (57.36).
Other local girls who placed in the top eight in an individual swim were MC's Emilee Leishman (7th, 200 free, 2:07.87), Zoey Hunter (7th, 100 free, 58.99) and Kyah Bindrup (7th, 100 back, 1:05.61); LHS's Zsofi Ugray (8th, 50 free, 27.56); SV's Mecham (5th, 200 free, 2:04.45; 4th, 100 fly, 1:02.70), Lauren Bassett (8th, 200 free, 2:09.21), Allie Schwartz (6th, 200 IM, 2:21.83; 6th, 100 breast, 1:13.94) and Kylie Schwartz (7th, 100 breast, 1:14.48); GC's Huebner (8th, 200 IM, 2:22.88), Corry (5th, 50 free, 26.38; 7th, 100 fly, 1:04.19) and Nielsen (5th, 100 free, 57.96); 8th, 100 back, 1:06.56); RHS's Rigby (4th, 200 free, 2:04.31; 4th, 500 free, 5:35), Cook (8th, 500 free, 5:44), Hansen (4th, 200 IM, 2:21.62; 4th, 100 back, 1:03.35), Isabelle Christensen (4th, 100 breast, 1:12.68) and Ava Roberts (5th, 100 breast, 1:13.33). Roberts was also the B champion in the 100 fly (1:06.50).
Another B titleist was GC's Christina Zhang, who ended up posting the sixth-fastest time of the day in the 50 free (27.00).