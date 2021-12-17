Two of the top girls swimming teams in the 4A classification duked it out in the final Region 11 dual meet before the holiday break.
It was a great day for Ridgeline, which won seven of the 11 events and racked up 97 points to Green Canyon's 73 on Thursday at the Smithfield Recreation Center pool. The Lady Riverhawks are the defending region champions and were the runner-ups at the 2021 4A State Championships, while the Wolves finished fourth at state.
The Wolves were able to earn the split, though, as their boys squad reigned supreme in nine of the 11 events on their way to 104 points, compared to 65 points for the Riverhawks.
Green Canyon won all three relays in the boys competition, as did the Ridgeline girls. Carly Eubanks, Navie Powell, Sarah Cook and Ava Roberts swam legs on a pair of those relay teams for the Lady Riverhawks, as did Brayden Badger, Josh Jensen, Josh Miggin, Tyson Farnsworth and Nathan Seamons for the GC boys.
Eubanks was also triumphant in both of her individual swims, including her much-anticipated showdown with Green Canyon's Kaylee Coats in the 100-yard freestyle. Eubanks completed the race in 55.97 seconds, just .13 ahead of Coats, who won the 200 free (2:03.23). Eubanks' other gold medal was in the 200 IM (2:24.48).
Powell (100 butterfly, 1:06.34) and Mackenzie Hansen (100 backstroke, 1:07.19) also claimed titles in individual events for the Lady Riverhawks. Powell was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.42), as were teammates Britteny Dye in the 200 free (2:25.64), Isabelle Christensen in the 50 free (28.12) and Cook in the 100 back (1:10.20).
Mia Huebner was the gold medalist for the Lady Wolves in the 100 breast (1:13.54) and the silver medalist in the 100 fly (1:08.24). Additionally, Brynley Nielsen (50 free, 27.77) and Rachel Huntzinger (500 free, 6:35) prevailed in individual events for the GC girls, which got runner-up swims from Rylie Corry in the 200 IM (2:31.45) and Hailey Welsh in the 500 free (6:39).
Like Eubanks, Farnsworth and Seamons placed first in all four of his events. Farnsworth powered his way to the top times in the 50 free (23.16) and 100 free (50.97) for the GC boys, as did Seamons in the 200 free (1:59.65) and 500 free (5:24).
Two other Wolves who captured a gold medal in an individual event were Badger in the 100 back (1:01.61) and Jensen in the 100 breast (1:09.29). Badger was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:23.76), as were teammate Tyler Seamons in the 500 free (5:47) and 100 breast (1:16.53). Other GC boys who placed second individually were Miggin in the 200 free (2:01.08) and Ivan Khlmach in the 100 fly (1:06.52).
"We had some great swims yesterday," GC head coach John Kane said. "The highlight would have to be Kaylee Coats breaking the school record in the 50 free (with her 200 free relay split time of 25.46). To be able to do that in the middle of the season, with very little rest between events is a testament to all her hard work and dedication."
Ridgeline's Luke Eubanks beat all comers in the 100 fly (1:00.89) and was second in the 100 back (1:02.15), while teammate Cole Dustin was the silver medalist in the 50 free (23.52) and 100 free (52.85). Sam Dayton touched the wall first in the 200 IM (2:14.65) for the Riverhawks.