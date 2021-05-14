It was exactly the kind of start the Grizzlies were hoping for in their quest for a state title.
Logan went undefeated on Day 1 of the 4A Boys Tennis Championships, which was contested Friday at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park. As a result, the Grizzlies earned the maximum 10 team points, which is two more than their next closest competitor, Crimson Cliffs.
The tournament will essentially be a showdown between programs in regions 9 and 11 as the top six teams are all from those regions. Green Canyon and Dixie are tied for third place with seven points each, which is one more point than Ridgeline and Desert Hills.
“We came into the day knowing with the seeds, draws and talent we have that we had a shot to have all five positions play in the semis,” LHS head coach James Larsen said. “That’s no easy thing to do, though. Our boys really showed how mentally tough they are. It’s really great as a coach to see every kid on your team play their best on the biggest stage. We know the wins that really count are in Saturday’s matches, so we need to keep our focus and come away with some semis and finals wins to keep our edge over Crimson Cliffs.”
All three of Logan’s singles players won both of their Friday matches in straight sets. Paul Miller, who plays at the No. 3 spot, only lost one game in two matches en route to improving to 21-0 on the season.
The Grizzlies will also be represented in the semifinal round by singles players Kimbal Ricks (No. 1) and Ashton Xu (No. 2). Ricks knocked off the Region 10 champion from Ogden for the second time this season — this time in the quarterfinals at state. Xu dispatched of both of his opponents in convincing fashion.
Logan’s doubles tandems of Dohoon Kwag/Junsung Lee (No. 1) and twin brothers Caleb and Phillip Xu (No. 2) didn’t drop a set in each of their two matches.
Ridgeline will be represented in the semifinals by singles players Thatcher Ellis (No. 1) and Davis Low (2-0), while Green Canyon will be represented by singles player Calvin Felt (No. 2) and the No. 2 doubles duo of Jeff Huband/Luke Olson (No. 2). Huband and Olson will square off against Logan’s Xu and Xu in the Saturday’s semifinal round.
Ellis wasn’t really tested in either of his matches, while Low outlasted a region titleist from Ogden in three sets in the quarters. Olson and Huband dispatched of the Region 9 champs from Dixie in straight sets in the quarters, while Felt prevailed in three sets in the quarters.
Representing Mountain Crest in the semis is its second doubles team, which is comprised of Mark Davis and Isaac Parker. Parker and Davis were the No. 4 seeds from Region 11, but knocked off a pair of lower-seeded teams in three sets in the round of 16 and round of eight.
A handful of Cache Valley athletes went 1-1 on Day 1 of the tourney. Green Canyon’s Carter Thorpe was one set away from joining Ricks and Thatcher in the round of four at first singles. Other local singles players who went 1-1 were Ridgeline’s Ayden Rupp (No. 2) and Green Canyon’s JC Fonnesbeck (No. 3).
Local doubles tandems that were triumphant in the opening round were Mountain Crest’s Zach Fricke and Camden Oswald (No. 1), GC’s Andrew Westwood and Jared Anderson (No. 1) and RHS’s Isaac Petersen and Nick Clark (No. 2).