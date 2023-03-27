The 2023 high school track & field season is shaping up to be a banner one for Green Canyon sprinter Tate Walker.
The senior has already broken school records in three different events and is surely catching the attention of college coaches for his times in the 400 meters. Walker's latest strong performance took place at the prestigious Pine View Invitational, a two-day meet that concluded Saturday and featured approximately 40 teams.
Walker's best race was the seeded 400 and he was the bronze medalist with a personal record time of 48.74 seconds. In addition to that event, the senior also lowered his own Green Canyon record in the seeded 200 with his fifth-place time of 22.84, plus he finished fifth in the seeded 100 (11.30). Walker ranks first among all 4A athletes in all three of those events, according to the results compiled in the website athletic.net. His school record clocking in the 100 is a 11.21.
"He is killing it," GC boys head coach Dalen Van Wagoner said. "He has already qualified for state in the 100, 200 and 400. He is looking good."
Walker and teammate Joseph Brough made the trip to southern Utah for the Pine View Invite, as did arguably Sky View's top female sprinter in Kena Littlefield and a good chunk of Mountain Crest's team. It was a good meet for Brough, was placed seventh in the open 200 (23.23) and 10th in the seeded 400 (51.23).
Walker was one of two local athletes to place in the top five in more than one event. The other was Mountain Crest's Paige Egbert, who was the runner-up in the shot put with a season-best mark of 36 feet, 10 inches, and she finished fourth in the discus (98-2). The sophomore currently ranks second in 4A in the girls shot put behind Green Canyon's Abigail Blau (40-1).
Other Mustangs who fared well at the annual invitational were Steven Hadfield, Quinton Bladen, Lily Rasmussen, Wren Jensen and Hyrum Staffanson. Hadfield powered his way to the fourth-fastest time in the open 110 hurdles (16.92), plus he placed 10th in the seeded 300 hurdles (41.27) and 12th in the long jump (20-5.25).
Meanwhile, Rasmussen finished sixth in the open 100 hurdles (17.74) and 12th in the long jump (15-5.25), Bladen placed seventh in the seeded 200 (23.14) and ninth in the seeded 400 (50.44), and Jensen was 11th in the seeded 400 (1:02.72) and 12th in the open 100 (13.12). Staffanson was outside of the top 15 in all of his races, but recorded very solid early-season times in the 800 (2:00.94), 1,600 (4:33.20) and 3,200 (9:52). Utah is well known for having a lot of strong performers in the middle distance and distance events.
In addition to Walker and Blau, the following local athletes are currently ranked first in 4A in their respective events, according to athletic.net: Green Canyon's Hadlie Ballard in the girls 800 2:23.87) and 1,600 (5:11.23), GC's Kylee Cox in the girls 400 (1:01.93) and Sky View's Kate Sundstrom in the girls 100 hurdles (16.24). Sky View's Brevin Egbert and Ridgeline's Luke Sorensen have both cleared the bar at 6-2 in the boys high event and share the No. 1 spot in 4A in that event. Walker is tied with Snow Canyon's William West for first in the boys 100 as both have clocked in at 11.21.
