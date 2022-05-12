MILLVILLE — Injuries to two of their top athletes could have derailed the Wolves in their quest for a second straight region title, but they did not.
Not even close.
Instead, the Green Canyon girls showcased their superior depth and star power en route to racking up an impressive 150 points at the Region 11 Track & Field Championships, which concluded Thursday. Mountain Crest was a distant second in the girls competition with 107.5 points, followed by Ridgeline (104), Sky View (64.5), Logan (67) and Bear River (48).
“Oh my gosh, this is a great squad of girls,” GC coach Jody Porter said. “They are such a pleasure to be with every day, but that’s what makes this even more (special) to finish with way. And that was definitely a blow to have Cambree (Tensmeyer) get hurt and Addy (Jensen) got hurt, the same injury, and so we spent a lot of time studying what you do with a quad (injury) and just really realized we had to pull them back. So a lot of girls had to step up and they did, and it was just a big team effort, which makes it even more fun. It wasn’t just one or two girls that won, it was the whole team.”
Tensmeyer and Jensen were able to compete at the two-day meet, although they were both limited. Nevertheless, it didn’t prevent Tensmeyer from capturing a gold medal in the 400-meter dash and she posted an impressive time of 58.69 seconds, to boot.
The Wolves had five girls who placed in the top four in at least two individual events apiece in Kylee Cox, Sydney Edelmayer, Paige Bagley, Maren McKenna and Abigail Blau. Bagley and Edelmayer also teamed up with Tabitha Wagner and Kyleigh Hastings to win Wednesday’s 4x200 relay.
It was a breakthrough meet for Cox, who turned some heads by running a 12.51 in her qualifying heat of the 100. A noticeable headwind prevented the sprinters from running as fast in Thursday’s finals, but Cox still finished strong. The sophomore beat all comers in the 100 (12.76) and 200 (26.84), plus was the bronze medalist in the 400 (59.59).
“It’s amazing,” said Cox, who broke the 60-second barrier in the 400 for the first time. “Honestly, yesterday when I found out that I had run a 12.51, I was shocked. I just laid on the ground for like five minutes just trying to process it. It’s been great. Our motto this year for track is trust the process and I feel like that is a great motto, and I’ve really followed it this year trying to do the workouts, train hard and then see the results you get from it.”
In addition to leaving with a gold medal in the 4x200, Edelmayer was triumphant in the 100 hurdles (16.11) and finished fourth in the Wednesday’s long jump. The senior made it to the finals in the 100 hurdles at the prestigious Mr. Mac/BYU Invitational last weekend.
“I’m a captain this year and watching everyone grow and being able to cheer each other on, it just makes me so proud of everyone for working their hardest, even when they’re hurt,” Edelmayer said. “Like Addy and Cambree are out a little bit, so it just makes you very proud that we’ve done as well as we have (in this meet).”
Edelmayer held off Bagley by the slimmest of margins to win the 100 hurdles. Like Edelmayer, Bagley, who was also the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (46.90), was credited with a time of 16.11.
McKenna won the javelin and was the runner-up in the shot put — both events were contested Wednesday — and Blau was the bronze medalist in the shot put and Thursday’s discus (100 feet, 10 inches).
Hailey Shakespear, Hadlie Ballard and Hastings also scored some significant points for the Wolves. Shakespear was third in the 3,200 (11:50), as was Ballard in Wednesday’s 800. Hastings placed fourth in the 200 (27.15).
Cox was one of three girls who reigned supreme in a pair of individual events, joining Logan’s Milly Garren and Mountain Crest’s Abby Case. Garren followed up her Wednesday title in the shot put by defending her crown in the discus (135-9), plus the senior was the runner-up in the javelin. Case followed up her Wednesday title in the 1,600 with a come-from-behind victory in the 3,200 (11:42).
In athlete who fared well was Mountain Crest senior Maya Miller, who became the first girl from Cache Valley this season to bust out a mark of 17-0 in the long jump, which was contested Wednesday. In addition to winning the long jump, the senior was the silver medalist in the 200 (27.06) and 400 (59.16).
“I was really proud of what I was able to accomplish once I put my mind into it,” Miller said. “I wasn’t really expecting much going into this year, but once I really put my mind into it and fought hard, I was really happy with what I’ve been able to accomplish.”
Other local girls who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium on Day 2 of the meet were Ridgeline’s Madeline Carmona in the high jump (5-2), Brynlee Brown in the 800 (valley-leading time of 2:21.28) and Keslie Duersch in the 300 hurdles (46.75), and Sky View’s 4x100 relay foursome of Karlee Allen, Ellie Davies, Kena Littlefield and Piper Sessions. The Bobcats clocked in at 49.89 in that race. Additionally, Duersch finished fourth in the 100 (13.02).
Carmona has consistently cleared 5-2 in the high jump this spring and even once soared over the bar at 5-6. The junior will be one of the favorites in that event at next week’s 4A State Championships.
“I’m really proud of myself,” Carmona said. “I feel like last year it seemed like I would never be able to jump as good as I’m jumping now, so I’m really happy (I’ve been consistent). It’s been a good season.”
Other local girls who powered their way to top four performances in multiple individual events were Sky View’s Sessions, Ridgeline’s Alexis Patrick and Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert. Sessions was the silver medalist in the 100 (12.77) and bronze medalist in the 200 (27.06), Patrick was the runner-up in the 3,200 (11:45) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:29), and Egbert occupied the No. 2 spot on the podium in the discus (104-2), plus placed fourth in the javelin (102-0) and shot put (33-9).
Ridgeline’s Abby Bodily was the runner-up in the high jump (4-10), as was teammate Reese Heninger in the 800 (2:23.48). Other local girls who captured bronze medals individually on Day 2 of the meet were Mountain Crest’s Katie Barlow (high jump, 4-8) and Emily Chambers (800, 2:24.40), and Sky View’s Littlefield (100, 13.01).
Other Cache County competitors who finished fourth in an individual event Thursday were Ridgeline’s Ashley Thayn (discus, 93-5), Brooklyn Bishop (high jump, 4-8) and Madelyn Busch (800, 2:24.06), Sky View’s Kaylee Grigg (3,200, 11:50) and Mountain Crest’s Jacie Shock (100 hurdles, 17.54).
Logan’s Julia Held won the pole vault, which is an exhibition event in the 4A classification. Held vaulted over the bar at 8-6.