Several track & field athletes from Cache County represented their school for the final time this weekend, and five of them were able to experience the kind of send-off they were dreaming of.
Those five seniors — Sky View’s Taten Merrill, Green Canyon’s Jackson Monz, Logan’s Milly Garren and Mountain Crest’s Maya Miller — were able to stand on the top spot of the podium of the final day of the 4A State Championships, which were contested at BYU’s Clarence Robison Track.
Garren became the first girl in recent memory to capture back-to-back state titles in the shot put and discus. The senior reigned supreme in Friday’s shot put and then defended her title in Saturday’s discus. Garren’s first-round mark of 121 feet, 4.75 inches, would have been good enough to win the day, but she was able to further distance herself from the competition with a 127-6.
“It’s amazing to see all my hard work paying off,” Garren said. “I’ve loved representing Logan the last four years. There were many great throwers in both events, which made defending my titles even better.”
It was another consistent performance from Garren, who battled through a hand injury in all three of her events. She was also the silver medalist in Friday’s javelin.
“I take great pride in my throwing,” Garren said. “It definitely has come with its ups and downs. While my numbers might not have always been what I wanted them to be, my technique has had many great improvements. I take great pride in my school and everything that I’ve accomplished.”
Like Garren, Merrill was able to score team points in all three of his individual events. The senior made the most of his final event as claimed the gold medal in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.24 seconds.
“It’s very gratifying and it meant a lot to me to get that win, and to see and hear all of my family and teammates supporting me made it feel so much better,” said Merrill, who didn’t compete in track, but played soccer his previous three springs as a Bobcat.
Merrill was the bronze medalist in the 100 (11.14) and finished seventh in the high jump (6-0). All three of those events took place Saturday. Merrill threw down a 10.88 in his Friday qualifying heat of the 100, making him the first local high school competitor to run faster than 10.90 since former Logan High star Chad Artist in 2015.
“I means a lot to me, especially because I had no idea that (this valley hasn’t) had that happen in a long time,” Merrill said. “That is crazy to me. Wow. I’ve been shooting for below 11 for a few meets now and to not only get a 10.9 but a 10.8 was the icing on the cake.”
Monz put his solid 200- and 400-meter speed to good use in his nearly one-second victory in the 800. The senior clocked in at 1:55.97, which was just off his school record time of 1:55.86.
“It was incredibly gratifying,” Monz said. “It is something that I have dreamed about since my freshman year.”
A few athletes were seeded above Monz heading into the race, but he was ultimately up to the challenge.
“I means a lot that I could put it together when it mattered and beat the kids with faster times than me,” Monz said.
Monz capped off his meet by anchoring the Wolves to second place in the 4x400 relay. He teamed up Tate Walker, Joseph Brough and Spencer Gerber to complete the race in 3:26.79.
Smith all comers in comfortable fashion in the 400 with his personal record time of 49.69.
“It was really fun to come out and compete against great competition and run well,” Smith said. “The atmosphere at BYU makes the meet really fun. I knew that this would be a tough race and to get a PR and win a state championship feels amazing.”
Smith made a big statement two weeks ago at the Mr. Mac/BYU Invitational, when he became only the second athlete at the 4A level this spring to break the 50-second barrier in the 400. The other athlete to go sub-50 seconds in the 400, Pine View’s Marcus Mckenzie, has been hampered by an injury.
“I gained a ton of confidence breaking 50 at the BYU Invite,” Smith said. “It showed me what I was capable of and I knew that I would have the fastest time going into state, so I felt very confident.”
It was a very memorable Saturday for Miller, who traveled back to Cache Valley with a pair of gold medals and one bronze. The senior finished second to nobody in the long jump (16-10.75) and 4x400 relay, and posted the third-fastest time in the open 400 (59.21). Miller joined forces with Emily Chambers, Wren Jensen and Amelia Zilles to finish the 4x400 in 4:04.87.
Three other local athletes who scored team points in a trio of individual events were Green Canyon’s Cambree Tensmeyer and Maren McKenna, and Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert.
Tensmeyer has been limited by a quad injury, but she still gutted out two podium finishes on Day 2 of the meet, plus she was seventh in the 100 (13.00). The junior was the runner-up in the 400 (57.83) and was sixth in the 200 (25.95).
McKenna prevailed in the javelin and placed fifth in the shot put on Day 1, and finished eighth in Saturday’s discus (98-8.25), while Egbert was eighth in both of Friday’s throwing events, plus seventh in the discus (100-0).
Several local athletes scored team points in a pair of individual events, including Mountain Crest’s Todd Rigby, Ridgeline’s Jackson Olsen and Brock Parson, Green Canyon’s Abigail Blau and Paige Bagley, and Sky View’s Piper Sessions. Rigby finished seventh in the 200 (22.91) and eighth in the 100 (11.28); Olsen placed sixth in the high jump (6-0) and seventh in the 100 (11.24); Parson was fifth in the 400 (51.12) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (41.16), which is an impressive accomplishment to qualify for the finals in both of those events, inasmuch as there are no events between them; Blau was the runner-up in Friday’s shot put and occupied the No. 6 spot on the podium in Saturday’s discus (104-8); Bagley was the bronze medalist in the 300 hurdles (46.53) and placed fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.22); Sessions was fifth in the 200 (25.93) and sixth in the 100 (12.79).
Other athletes from the valley who earned medals individually on Day 2 were Green Canyon’s Hadlie Ballard (sixth place, 1,600, 5:22.22) and Sydney Edelmayer (tied for third, 100 hurdles, 16.05), Ridgeline’s Keslie Duersch (fifth, 300 hurdles, 47.00) and Widstoe Mathews (sixth, javelin, 151-1), Mountain Crest’s Steven Hadfield (sixth, 300 hurdles, 41.04), Logan’s Joshua Thomsen (fourth, 110 hurdles, 15.72) and Christian Smith (sixth, 400, 52.11), and Green Canyon’s Henry Anderson (sixth, shot put, 44-11.25). It was a very consistent effort by Anderson as five of his throws sailed past the 44-foot mark.
Other local competitors who scored points for their team Saturday were Mountain Crest’s Abby Case (seventh, 1,600, 5:22.24), Hyrum Staffanson (eighth, 1,600, 4:31.47), Quinton Bladen (eighth, 400, 52.35), Jacie Shock (eighth, 100 hurdles, 17.12), Jensen (seventh, 400, 1:00.57) and Chambers (eighth, 800, 2:24.09), Sky View’s Maryn Coats (seventh, long jump, 15-10.25) and Green Canyon’s Kylee Cox (eighth, 200, 26.16).
Sky View’s foursome of Karlee Allen, Ellie Davies, Kena Littlefield and Sessions occupied the No. 2 podium on the podium in the girls 4x100 relay. The Bobcats completed that race in 49.87.
It was a very tight team competition on the girls side as Desert Hills held off second-place Cedar by 5.5 points, 105.5-100. Pine View edged Green Canyon for third place, 78-73.
The Snow Canyon boys prevailed with 114.5 points, followed by Pine View with 90. Bear River was the top boys team from Region 11 with 77.5 points, which was good enough for fifth place and fewer than 10 points out of third.