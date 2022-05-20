It came down to the wire in the girls javelin on Day 1 of the 4A State Track & Field Championships.
Green Canyon’s Maren McKenna and Logan’s Milly Garren were in first and second place the entire competition, and McKenna was able to hold on for her first-ever state title in the sport on Friday at BYU’s Clarence Robison Track.
McKenna, a two-time state champion in tennis, had to watch anxiously as Garren’s sixth and final attempt in the javelin sailed 118 feet, 3 inches, which was 7.5 inches short of the Green Canyon junior’s fifth attempt. Garren had taken the lead from McKenna with her toss of 115-2.75 in the fourth round, but McKenna responded with her winning mark of 118-10.5.
Both standout athletes returned to action later in the day and both earned the right to stand on the podium in the shot put. Garren defended her title in the event with an impressive heave of 41-10. The senior powered her way past the 41-foot barrier on each of her first two throws.
McKenna ended up placing fifth in the shot put with a mark of 36-1. The Lady Wolves scored 12 valuable points in that event as Abigail Blau was the silver medalist. The Green Canyon junior jumped into the No. 2 position with her 38-3 in the second round, and she never looked back. Blau also went 38-1 on her final attempt.
Garren and McKenna were two of three champions from Cache Valley on Day 1 of the meet. It was also a memorable day for Ridgeline’s Madeline Carmona as the junior was the only 4A competitor to clear the bar at 5-4 in the girls high jump. Carmona has been very consistent all season long and left no doubt she was the best high jumper in the 4A classification.
“I knew that I was ranked first and I was kind of nervous that some of the competition would be hard to beat, but it ended up not being too hard,” Carmona said. “But yeah, I was pretty confident in myself.”
Sky View’s Brevin Egbert was oh so close to making it four champions from Cache Valley on Day 1. The junior knew it was going to be a great day in the boys long jump as he soared his way to a personal-record effort of 21-7.5 on his first attempt. Egbert ended up improving on that mark with a 21-10.5, which was good enough for the silver medal and only 1.25 inches shy of eventual titleist Tyson Parker of Desert Hills.
“My coaches and I had gone through a lot of form stuff the week before, so it was nice to have that transition immediately into the first jump,” said Egbert, who praised coaches Roni Moore and Tierra Hansen by name. “It’s definitely nice to have put it all together and been able to feel what a good jump actually feels like. Again, that’s a big credit to my coaches. I just show up and jump. My teammates also showed up early to cheer me on, even though it was one of the first events, so I appreciate that immensely.”
A pair of Mountain Crest athletes also fared well in what proved to be a very competitive field in the boys long jump. Preston Sadler claimed the bronze medal with his opening-round mark of 21-4.25, while teammate Will Hadfield also exceeded the 21-foot barrier with his sixth-place mark of 21-1.5.
The opening day of competition concluded with the girls and boys 4x200-meter relay, and the Lady Wolves were able to finish second and secure eight crucial team points. Sydney Edelmayer, Kyleigh Hastings, Addy Jensen and Cambree Tensmeyer teamed up for a time of 1 minute, 46.46 seconds.
Green Canyon was the second local relay team to power its way to a runner-up performance as the Ridgeline girls also scored eight points in the 4x800. Reese Heninger joined forces with Ellie Kotter, Madelyn Busch and Brynlee Brown to complete the race in 9:50.66, which was good enough for a four-second PR for this foursome.
“I am very proud of those girls,” Ridgeline head coach Katrina Parker said. “They have worked hard all year long. Today was the payday for their hard work.”
Paige Egbert scored team points for the Lady Mustangs in a pair of field events. The Mountain Crest sophomore placed eighth in the javelin (98-2) and shot put (35-2.75). Egbert moved up four spots on her third attempt in the javelin, which was very important because only the nine finalists are awarded three more throws.
Several local athletes looked sharp during Friday’s qualifying rounds on the track. For starters, Tensmeyer punched her ticket to Saturday’s finals in the 100, 200 and 400. Ridgeline’s Jake Smith recorded the fastest preliminary round time in the boys 400 (50.05), as did Sky View’s Taten Merrill in the boys 200 (22.25). Merrill also threw down a 10.88 in his qualifying heat of the 100, making him the first local high school competitor to ran faster than 10.90 in the event since former Logan High star Chad Artist in 2015.
Green Canyon’s Isaac Hansen won the boys vault (10-0), while Logan’s Julia Held was triumphant in the girls pole vault (8-6). This is an exhibition event at the 4A level.
Cedar is in first place after six events in the competition with 42, followed by Pine View (31), Green Canyon (30) and Ridgeline (26). The Lady Wolves are the local team with the best chance of returning to the valley with a trophy.
Desert Hills has racked up 47 points after five events on the boys side. Cedar is in second place with 29 points, while Mountain Crest is the top local team so far 14 points — good enough for sixth place.