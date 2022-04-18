Very few high school track & field programs in the Beehive State have an athlete who can consistently score between 25-30 points at a big invitational.
Logan standout thrower Milly Garren is one of those exceptions and she sparkled in her final Grizzly Invitational. The senior was selected as the meet's most outstanding female field performer after winning the shot put and discus, plus placing second in the javelin on Saturday at her home facility.
"The Grizzly Invitational attracts a lot of schools from northern Utah, southern Idaho and western Wyoming," LHS head coach Eric Strand said. "This year we had about 32 teams and over 1,110 athletes entered, so for an athlete like Milly to have two first places, a second and score 28 points, that's pretty incredible. It really demonstrates Milly's amazing athleticism."
The future Utah State University thrower came through with a season-best heave of 41 feet, 9.5 inches in the shot put, plus recorded marks of 129-4 in the discus and 114-7 in the javelin. Meanwhile, Milly's older sister, Maia, became only the third female in USU history to break the 54-foot barrier in the shot put. Maia Garren, an Aggie senior, was the runner-up in the event with a personal-best toss of 54-1 at the (Long) Beach (California) Invitational this past weekend.
Milly Garren was the lone athlete from Cache Valley to reign supreme in multiple individual events at the Grizzly Invite, but the local programs were still pretty well represented on the top spot of the podium. On the girls side, Mountain Crest's Abby Case was triumphant in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11 minutes, 57 seconds, while Ridgeline's Madeline Carmona tied for first place in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5-2. In the boys competition, Mountain Crest's Preston Sadler prevailed in the long jump (21-3.5), as did Preston's Paytton Alder in the triple jump (41-1.5), Green Canyon's Tate Walker in the 400 (51.68) and Logan's Jacob Anderson in the 800 steeplechase (2:23.58).
It was a milestone for Sadler, who exceeded the 21-foot barrier for the first time in a meet.
"It felt amazing," Sadler said. "It was my third jump and I usually run out of energy after my third, but because of the excitement I was able to feel really good for the rest of my jumps."
Additionally, Preston won a trio of relays in the girls medley and 4x800, and the boys medley. The foursome of Riley Ward, Angelie Scott, McKinley Scott and Taylor Romney also broke the school record in the 4x800 with a time of 9:54.37, to boot. Romney joined forces with Anna May, Kacee Jensen and Hailey Meek in the medley relay (4:32.79), while PHS's boys medley relay squad was composed of Jeremy Higley, Brayker Smith, Matthew Harris and Reynger Davidsavor (3:48.90).
Green Canyon's Walker was one of 14 local athletes who scored team points in multiple individual events, joining teammates Kylee Cox and Sydney Edelmayer, Preston's Garrett Hale, Olivia Tracy, Brecker Knapp and Alder, Logan's Luke Stearns, Anderson, Josh Thomsen and Garren, Sky View's Brevin Egbert and Kena Littlefield, and MC's Case. Egbert finished in the top eight in all four of his events, while Tracy joined Garren with three top eight performances in individual events.
"Man, that was the first time I've ever won (a race), so it was a really, really cool experience," said Walker, who also placed eighth in the 100 (11.45). "I like the guys I was racing against. They were really nice, so yeah that was a fun race for sure."
Egbert, a freshman, was the runner-up in the long jump (20-9), placed fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.33), fifth in the high jump (5-10) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (43.93), while Tracy fourth in the triple jump (31-7.5), fifth in the long jump (16-0) and eighth in the discus (93-6.5).
Meanwhile, Hale powered his way to No. 5 spot in the podium in the 800 (2:04.09) and 1,600 (4:38); Knapp was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.34) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.10); Stearns was third in the triple jump (39-3.75) and seventh in the pole vault (10-6); Littlefield was second in the 100 (13.00) and eighth in the 200 (28.15); Cox was third in the 100 (13.00) and sixth in the 400 (1:00.85); Edelmayer was fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.84) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (49.15); Thomsen was sixth in the long jump (20-1.5) and eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.68). In addition to their aforementioned titles, Case placed fifth in the 1,600 (5:33), Alder finished seventh in the long jump (20-0.75) and Anderson was eighth in the 3,200 (10:10).
A pair of West Side High School standouts fared well at both meets they competed in. Johanna Ebert and Aubrie Barzee raced in Friday's Farmington-hosted Phoenix Fire Fest and Saturday's Grizzly Invite, and they both scored team points in each meet. The only competitors that ran faster than Barzee and Ebert in Farmington were from 5A and 6A programs.
Barzee finished sixth in the 3,200 (11:44) at Farmington and third at Logan in the 1,600 (5:33). The sophomore ranks first in Idaho's 2A classification in both events, plus first among all local runners in the 3,200.
"I feel pretty good because it's just five seconds off of my state time last year and so I think I'm in pretty good shape right now," Barzee said of her performance in the 3,200. "And so I think (my times) are just going to keep improving. It was a really good meet."
Ebert, a foreign exchange student from Germany, thoroughly enjoyed running against girls from much larger schools. The junior finished sixth in the 800 (2:23.77) at Farmington and sixth in the 1,600 (5:38) at Logan. Ebert's 800 time is the fastest by a local competitor so far this season and it also ranks first in 2A.
"It's super fun because I don't like running alone, so I like having people around me and they push me, so I run faster when I'm with them," Ebert said. "And so it was really good to have that kind of competition."
In addition to Garren and Littlefield, other local athletes who captured silver medals individually were GC's Abigail Blau in the shot put (37-6), RHS's Alexis Patrick in the 3,200 (12:04), SV's Taten Merrill in the 100 (11.09), PHS's Russell Kunz in the triple jump (40-3.25), GC's Jackson Monz in the 800 (1:59.89), GC's Dylan Chambers in the 800 steeplechase (2:26.18) and SV's Chase Robison in the javelin (156-3).
A handful of other local competitors won bronze medals in an individual event in PHS's Tavin Rigby (pole vault, 11-6), RHS's Widstoe Mathews (javelin, 148-6), LHS's Hallie Arthur (long jump, 16-3), SV's Kaylee Grigg (3,200, 12:08), RHS's Brynley Brown (800, 2:25.62) and GC's Kyleigh Hastings (200, 27.70).
Other local boys who scored team points in an individual event were PHS's Logan Tracy (fourth, TJ, 39-0.75), PHS's Smith (sixth, HJ, 5-10), RHS's Brock Parson (fourth, 400, 52.12), PHS's Harris (seventh, 400, 52.20), SV's Dylan Mortensen (seventh, 800, 2:04.85), PHS's Kimball Mueller (fifth, PV, 11-0), PHS's Ryan Parry (sixth, PV, 11-0), PHS's Rhett Larson (fourth, SP, 42-9.5) and SV's Tyler McUne (fifth, javelin, 139-10).
Other local girls who placed in the top eight in an individual event were GC's Addy Jensen (fifth, 100, 13.05), PHS's Chakobi Lewis (fifth, PV, 8-6), PHS's Madison Wood (sixth, PV, 8-6), SV's Piper Sessions (sixth, LJ, 15-10.5), MC's Paige Egbert (fourth, SP, 34-11), PHS's Akazia Knapp (seventh, SP, 33-10), GC's Katie Latvakoski (fourth, 3,200, 12:20), PHS's Maren Leffler (fifth, 3,200, 12:20), MC's Wren Jensen (seventh, 400, 1:01.69), WS's Natalie Lemmon (seventh, TJ, 29-5.25), PHS's Mickayla Robertson (seventh, 300 hurdles, 49.91), LHS's Julia Held (sixth, 800, 2:30.01), PHS's McKinley Scott (fourth, 1,600, 5:33), PHS's Angelie Scott (fifth, 1,600, 5:34), GC's Hailey Shakespear (sixth, 3,200, 12:25), PHS's Myah Atchley (seventh, 3,200, 12:31) and PHS's Tenley Kirkbride (eighth, 3,200, 12:36).
Of the 43 girls who competed in the 3,200, those who finished in the top 12 all reside in Cache Valley.