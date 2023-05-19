It was definitely a promising start for the Green Canyon girls in their quest for their first-ever state title in track & field.
Green Canyon won the first three events on Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which took place Friday at BYU’s Clarence F. Robinson Track & Field Complex. Pine View was triumphant. in two of the six opening-day events and will take a 5.5-point lead over Green Canyon into Saturday’s action. The Panthers have racked up 46.5 points, followed by the Wolves (41) and Cedar (35).
Reigning supreme for the Wolves on Day 1 were throwers Maren McKenna and Abigail Blau, plus distance runner Hailey Shakespear. Shakespear broke her own school record in the 3,200 meters and was able to hold off a harrier from Pine View by 1.4 seconds, in the process. The sophomore took the lead on the second-to-last lap and never relinquished it en route to completing the race in 11 minutes, 35.31 seconds.
“It was so amazing to win the state title,” Shakespear said. “Going in I never thought that I would have won, but I decided to just give it everything I had. I love being on our team. Everyone is so positive and supportive of each other, and I love that I was able to help us get closer to winning state.”
Likewise, it’s been a very gratifying spring for fellow Green Canyon teammates McKenna and Blau. McKenna missed the first seven weeks of the season while recovering from surgery on her labrum, but still had what it took to defend her title in the javelin.
The senior had to hold off Logan’s Milly Garren a year ago, but prevailed in comfortable fashion Friday. The future University of Wyoming basketball player and three-time reigning 4A state tennis champion at second doubles had the three best throws of the competition. McKenna led throughout the competition and came through with her best marks on her final two attempts. McKenna’s sixth-round mark of 124 feet, 0.75 inches was her best.
“It has been such a fun experience to be a part of such a great group of athletes all working hard to accomplish their goals,” said McKenna, who is the school record-holder in the event (126-3). “We all rally for each other and support each other in all we do.”
McKenna also scored some valuable team points in the shot put by placing sixth (35-0).
Meanwhile, it was another banner performance by Blau in her signature event. The senior has been nearly unbeatable in the shot put this season and that trend continued Friday with her triumphant toss of 41-11.5. The future Utah State University thrower had the four best throws of the competition.
“My senior season has been so much fun,” said Blau, who is Green Canyon’s record-holder in the shot put (42-6) and discus (114-8). “I love track & field because we compete against people and, oddly enough, some of my very best friends are my competitors. It’s been nice to have Maren back and to be able to compete right along with her. I feel like I’ve improved skill wise this year so much, but even more mentally. My coach kept telling me that I just need to get out of my head earlier this season, and I think I really showed that improvement in my last meet of my high school career.”
Another local athlete who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium was Sky View’s Brevin Egbert, and boy what a thriller his signature event was. The junior trailed Austin Eaton of Crimson Cliffs by three inches heading into his sixth and final attempt, but came through with a 21-9.75 to take the lead by a quarter of an inch. Eaton wasn’t able to surpass that on his sixth jump.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure,” Egbert said when asked if he thought his final attempt was enough to prevail. “The other kid I was competing against is an incredible jumper and athlete, so I knew I needed to have a big one, so I was super excited when I heard the result. I received a ton of confidence from my teammates and coaches who were there watching. I would look over and see a group of 15 kids from my team who were just going wild when I would jump, and it honestly gave me chills. It was so fun and I appreciate them so much. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
It was a very consistent performance by Egbert, a first-team all-state football player, who soared at least 20-8.5 on all six of his attempts, including at least 21-5 three times.
Two other local girls who showed their mettle were Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert and Ridgeline’s Madeline Carmona. Egbert was the silver medalist in the shot put (38-7.5), as was Carmona in the high jump (5-5.75). Carmona was the 4A champion in the high jump a year ago and jumped higher at state this spring, but the competition was better in 2023.
Other girls from Cache Valley who scored team points in an individual event on Day 1 of the meet were Ridgeline’s Abby Bodily (seventh, high jump 4-11.75) and Eden Hunsaker (seventh, shot put, 33-11.75), and Sky View freshman Mercedes Stewart (fourth, high jump, 5-3.75).
Mountain Crest’s Steven Hadfield placed fourth in the long jump (20-8.75). Another local boy who scored a team point in an individual event was Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston, who finished eighth in the 3,200 (9:49). Logan’s Trey Davidson was ninth in the 3,200 (9:52), as was Green Canyon’s Dylan Turner in the discus (124-2.5).
Two other Green Canyon standouts who fared well in Friday’s qualifying rounds were Tate Walker and Cambree Tensmeyer. Walker advanced to Saturday’s finals in the boys 100, 200 and 400, as did Tensmeyer in the girls competition in those same three events.
Walker was the fastest qualifier in the 400 (48.53) and was immediately followed by Mountain Crest’s Quinton Bladen (49.51) and GC’s Joseph Brough (49.76). This was the first time Bladen and Brough eclipsed the 50-second barrier — at least at an invitational. Bladen also punched his ticket to Saturday’s finals in the 200.
Other local boys who advanced to Saturday’s championship round were Ridgeline’s Brock Parson (300 hurdles), Mountain Crest’s Caden Bradshaw (400) and Logan’s Christian Smith (400). Parson lowered his own school record in his best event to an impressive 38.27.
Green Canyon’s Paige Bagley (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Kylee Cox (100, 400) will each compete in a pair of finals on the track, while Cox will be a title contender in the long jump. Other local girls who advanced to a Day 2 final were Sky View’s Ellie Davies (300 hurdles), Kate Sundstrom (300 hurdles) and Kena Littlefield (200), and Mountain Crest’s Wren Jensen (400).
Green Canyon was able to hold off Ridgeline for third place in the girls 4x800 relay by .09 seconds. Charlotte Felt, Chelsea Shakespear, Rachel Willie and Hadlie Ballard teamed up for a school-record time of 9:56.14. Green Canyon’s Courtney Hinds just missed scoring a team point in the girls javelin as she was ninth (98-7.5).
Snow Canyon is currently in first place on the boys side with 47 points following five events.
