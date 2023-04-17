It's fair to say it's shaping up to be a banner season for Green Canyon's girls track & field program.
The two-time defending Region 11 champions returned the lion's share of their standout performers from a year ago and the results can be seen. The Lady Wolves racked up more points than any other team at Cache Valley's largest high school meet, the Grizzly Invitational, which took place Saturday.
Green Canyon also fared well enough on the boys side to help the school capture the team trophy, which is awarded to the program that scores the most combined points in the girls and boys competitions.
The Wolves had more star power than any other girls program at the meet. Case in point: Abigail Blau, Cambree Tensmeyer, Kylee Cox and Paige Bagley all earned the right to stand on the podium following multiple individual events. Additionally, Tensmeyer and Cox joined forces with Kyleigh Hastings and Alyssa Merrill to reign supreme in the 4x200-meter relay. The foursome clocked in at 1 minute, 47.58 seconds.
Cox and Blau also beat all comers in an individual event. Blau destroyed her own school record in the shot put by more than two feet with her winning mark of 42 feet, 6 inches, in addition to placing fourth in the discus (105-8). Cox, who also plays ultimate Frisbee during the spring, was the gold medalist in the long jump (17-5.5), plus she finished fifth in the 100 (12.93) and 200 (26.75).
Tensmeyer was able to edge Cox in the 100 and 200 as she was the runner-up in the 200 (26.51) and was fourth in the shorter sprint (12.92). The standout soccer and basketball player also came through with a podium finish in the 400 as she was sixth (1:01.77).
Bagley was the bronze medalist in the 300 hurdles (47.94) and she finished sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.24) for the Lady Wolves, who got a fourth gold medal from Hadlie Ballard in the 800 (2:25.86).
Another local team that showed its mettle was the Preston girls. Preston captured three event titles in the girls competition and two of them were relays — the medley and 4x800. Elly Jeppsen and Maren Leffler ran legs on both of those relays. The duo teamed up with Myah Atchley and Angelie Scott in the 4x800 (10:04.24), and Anna May and Tayla Wakley in the medley (4:27.72). The Indians won both of those relays by at least 10 seconds.
Preston's third gold medal in the girls competition was claimed by Ashley Scott in the 3,200 (12:00). Local girls earned three of the top four spots on the podium in that event as Green Canyon's Hailey Shakespear was third (12:02) and Preston's Bethany Moore fourth (12:11).
Two other local girls who left the invitational with medals in multiple individual events were Mountain Crest's Paige Egbert and Sky View's Kate Sundstrom. Egbert beat all comers in the javelin (99-2), plus she was the bronze medalist in the shot put (37-2) and placed sixth in the discus (103-0). For her efforts, Egbert was selected as the most outstanding female field performer of the meet. Meanwhile, Sundstrom finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.41) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.18).
A handful of other local girls placed in the top three in an individual event. Sky View's Mercedes Stewart was the silver medalist in the high jump (5-4), as was teammate Maryn Coats in the long jump (16-1). Capturing bronze medals were Ridgeline's Madelyn Busch (800, 2:28.26) and Madeline Carmona (high jump, 5-4), GC's Courtney Hinds (javelin, 92-1) and Preston's Jeppsen (400, 59.97).
Other local athletes in the girls field that won medals individually were Preston's Jenna Crossley (fourth in the triple jump, 30-0.75), Clara Jones (fifth, TJ, 29-11), Atchley (fourth, 1,600, 5:35), Angelie Scott (sixth, 1,600, 5:38) and Addelin Romney (fifth, pole vault, 8-6), West Side's Kynlee Beckstead (sixth, PV, 8-6) and Tommi Henderson (fifth, long jump, 15-4), GC's Chelsea Shakespear (fifth, 800, 2:31.36), Rachel Willie (sixth, 800, 2:31.48) and Kortnee Samuelu (sixth, shot put, 33-6.5) and Ridgeline's Jane Paulsen (fourth, 800, 2:29.29). Local athletes accounted for five of the top six placers in the girls 800. Mountain Crest's Jordan Merrill won the 800 steeplechase, a exhibition event, with a time of 2:48.41.
The top performer among all local boys was Green Canyon star sprinter Tate Walker, who was triumphant in the 400 (49.18) and the bronze medalist in the 100 (11.33) and 200 (22.94). Cache Valley's other champion in the boys competition was Preston's Logan Tracy, who recorded the best leap in the triple jump (41-4.5), plus placed sixth in the javelin (126-8).
In addition to Walker and Tracy, four other local boys secured their spot on the podium in multiple individual events in Ridgeline's Brock Parson, West Side's Brennon Winward, Green Canyon's Joseph Brough and Mountain Crest's Quinton Bladen. Parson was the silver medalist in the 400 (49.44) and 300 hurdles (39.52), Winward was the bronze medalist in the 110 hurdles (15.76) and finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.03), Brough placed fourth in the 100 (11.37) and fifth in the 200 (23.22) and Bladen was fourth in the 200 (23.05) and sixth in the 400 (50.74).
A few other local boys placed in the top three in an individual event. Green Canyon's Gavin Draper was the runner-up in the long jump (20-6.75), as was Sky View's Tyler McUne in the javelin (146-10), while Logan's James Wang won a bronze medal in the shot put (44-9), as did Preston's Tavin Rigby in the pole vault (12-0).
Other local boys that secured podium finishes individually were Preston's Brayker Smith (fifth, high jump, 6-0) and Mason Blad (fifth, pole vault, 11-6), Logan's Tilose Tupou (fifth, shot put, 42-0.5), Ridgeline's Luke Sorenson (fourth, HJ, 6-2), GC's Dylan Turner (fifth, javelin, 127-4), SV's Mason Chatterton (sixth, 110 hurdles, 16.25) and Isaiah Crookston (fourth, 3,200, 9:58), MC's Steven Hadfield (fourth, long jump, 20-1.5) and West Side's Terrell Gunderson (tied for fifth place, triple jump, 39-5.5).
