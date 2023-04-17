grizzly invite track

Preston’s Ashley Scott approaches the finish line to win the 3200 meters at the Grizzly Invitational on Saturday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It's fair to say it's shaping up to be a banner season for Green Canyon's girls track & field program.

The two-time defending Region 11 champions returned the lion's share of their standout performers from a year ago and the results can be seen. The Lady Wolves racked up more points than any other team at Cache Valley's largest high school meet, the Grizzly Invitational, which took place Saturday.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.