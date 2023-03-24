The weather certainly hasn’t been ideal during the first three weeks of the high school spring sports season in Utah, but that hasn’t prevented the local track & field programs from competing.
Most of the Region 11 teams were in action a week ago and all of them competed Thursday as Ridgeline, Logan and Bear River hosted meets. The Bears had yet to post the results of their dual with Green Canyon on athletic.net as of Friday evening, but here is what transpired in Millville and Logan:
RIDGELINE MEET
It was a tri-meet in Millville as the Riverhawks hosted Mountain Crest and West Side. The Riverhawks reigned supreme in both team competitions as they racked up 88 points on the girls side and 71 on the boys. The Pirates accumulated 43 points in the boys competition and 18 in the girls, while the Mustangs finished with 14 (boys) and 17 (girls) points, respectively.
The Lady Riverhawks won 11 of the 15 events — there was no javelin, 4x400 relay and pole vault — and had six different individual event champs, led by two-event gold medalists Makaydi Jenks and Elise Wright. Jenks beat all comers in the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 13.46 and 29.37 seconds, plus she was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles, while Wright was first in the 800 (2:52) and 3,200 (14:21).
Other gold medalists for the Ridgeline girls were Madeline Sonntag in the 1,600 (6:09), Madelyn Busch in the 400 (1:06.00), Madeline Carmona in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Adonyah Sorensen in the long jump (13-4.5). The Lady Riverhawks also won all three relays.
West Side’s Letti Phillips was triumphant in the 100 hurdles (17.09) and 300 hurdles (50.49), as was Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert in the shot put (34-11) and discus (89-5). Keziah Westover was the silver medalist in the 800 and 1,600 for the Lady Pirates.
It was more balanced in the boys competition as Ridgeline captured eight event titles, followed by West Side with six and Mountain Crest with two. West Side’s Brennon Winward was the lone boy to claim a pair of individual event titles as he was first in the 110 hurdles (15.98) and 300 hurdles (42.70). Teammate Trayce Stone prevailed in the 200 (24.79) and was second in the 400.
The Ridgeline boys were led by Nicholas Scott and Tyler Bertolio. Scott placed first in the shot put (40-8) and second in the discus, while Bertolio was first in the long jump (19-0) and tied teammate Rodney Arlint for second in the high jump. Also capturing individual event titles for the Riverhawks were Bronco Galloway in the 100 (11.81), Brock Parson in the 400 (51.69) and all-state basketball player Luke Sorenson in the high jump (6-2), plus the hosts won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays. Ridgeline’s Carson Miles was the silver medalist in the 800 and 3,200, to boot.
The West Side boys were victorious in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Bradyn Noreen was the champion in the 3,200 (10:59) and runner-up in the 1,600 for the Pirates.
Mountain Crest crowned a pair of champions in the boys competition in Austin Wilcox in the 800 (2:30.59) and Jaxson Murray in the discus (95-7).
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, other boys who placed second individually were Ridgeline’s Dylan Twedt (100), Owen Moss (200), Jackson Pond (110 hurdles) and Evan Johnson (long jump), West Side’s Aaron Willis (300 hurdles) and Mountain Crest’s Tate Bailey (shot put).
Other girls who finished second in an individual event were Ridgeline’s Abbey Hobbs (100), Payton Bingham (400), Liberty Stolworthy (3,200), Lily Loyet (100 hurdles), Eden Hunsaker (shot put), Bergen Billings (discus) and Abby Bodily (high jump), and MC’s Emmalee White (200) and Katie Barlow (long jump).
LOGAN MEET
Sky View made the trip to Crimson Field, as did Idaho schools Bear Lake and Soda Springs. The Bobcats swept both team titles as they amassed 64 points on the girls side and 66 on the boys. Logan was second in the boys competition with 48 points, followed by Bear Lake (19) and Soda Springs (13). Likewise, the Lady Grizzlies were the runner-ups as they finished with 30 points, followed closely by the Cardinals (26) and Bears (25).
All 18 events were contested at this meet, inasmuch as Logan has a pole vault pit. All four programs claimed multiple event titles in both the girls and boys fields.
The Sky View girls were triumphant in seven events, followed by Soda Springs and Bear Lake with four apiece and Logan with two. The Logan boys won seven events, while Sky View won six, Bear Lake three and Soda Springs two.
The Lady Bobcats were led by Kate Sundstrom, who crossed the finish line first in the 100 hurdles (16.24) and 300 hurdles (49.69). Sky View also got gold medals individually from Abigail Hillyard in the long jump (14-6.75), Mercedes Stewart in the high jump (4-6) and Brinley Bodily in the 1,600 (6:14), plus they were victorious in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays. Additionally, Sky View had two girls place second in a pair of individual events each in Karlee Allen (100 and 200) and Catherine Gibbons (javelin and high jump).
Logan’s Sandra McComb beat all comers in the javelin (82-8), plus she was second in the shot put and discus. Teammate Aubrey Khan prevailed in the 800 (2:25.07). Jinettie Garbett of Soda Springs won the 100, 200 and 400, while Audrey Probst of Bear Lake bested the competition in the discus and shot put.
It was another good meet for Sky View’s Brevin Egbert as he claimed gold medals in the 100 (11.71) and long jump (20-9.5), plus silver medals in the 400 and 110 hurdles. Isaiah Crookston was the champion in the 3,200 (10:36) and runner-up in the 1,600 for the Bobcats, who got a gold medal from Tyler McUne in the javelin (136-3), plus from their boys 4x100 and 4x200 relay squads. Additionally, Sky View’s Sam Porter was the silver medalist in the 100 and long jump.
Christian Smith powered his way to titles in the 200 (23.65) and 400 (51.97) for Logan, which got gold medals individually from Sam Lorimer in the 800 (2:11.03), Trey Davidson in the 1,600 (4:49) and Tilose Tupou in the shot put (41-8.5), and from the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
In addition to the aforementioned local athletes, other boys who placed second individually were SV’s Cody Pugmire (800), Shez Hulse (discus) and Jacob McUne (javelin), and LHS’s Jacob Anderson (3,200), Andrew Crookston (300 hurdles), James Wang (shot put) and Jordan Child (high jump).
Other local girls who captured silver medals individually were LHS’s Layla Smart (400) and Taylor Laney (1,600), and SV’s Hannah Dowding (800), Sarah Olsen (3,200) and Boston Ballard (long jump).
