It wasn't the dream ending to the 2023 track & field season the Lady Wolves were hoping for, but it was still a special spring for the girls in green and white.
Green Canyon held the lead nearly the entire day, but traditional powerhouse Desert Hills pulled ahead on the second-to-last event and captured another first-place trophy on the girls side at the 4A State Championships, which concluded on a sunny Saturday at BYU's Clarence F. Robinson Track & Field Complex.
It was a very deep girls field in the 4A ranks as Desert Hills finished with 108.5 points, immediately followed by Green Canyon with 102. Pine View was third with 95.5 points, while Snow Canyon (91.5) and Cedar (84) rounded out an impressive top five.
The Wolves did leave Utah County with some hardware — their first-ever second-place trophy at this meet. In fact, it's the first time a Cache County team has finished this high at state since the Sky View boys were the runner-ups in 2015.
"We have had such a rewarding season and I think even though we were so close to winning and didn't, we were proud of what we have done and are glad we were able to represent our team in that way," GC sophomore Hadlie Ballard said. "I truly think we all gave it our best. There wasn't one person that gave up out there today. We tried and we came close, and that's what matters."
Ballard was one of several Green Canyon athletes who traveled back to Cache Valley with multiple medals. The sophomore was oh so close to reigning supreme in the 1,600 meters, but was edged by one-10th of a second by Desert Hills' Addison Pettingill. Ballard completed the race in 5 minutes, 15.16 seconds. She was also the bronze medalist in the 800 and lowered her own school record with her time of 2:21.22, and helped the Wolves place fifth in the 4x400 relay.
The Lady Wolves scored team points in nearly every event at the two-day meet.
"Our team is amazing," said Ballard, who also won a bronze medal in Friday's 4x800 relay. "We have awesome throwers, sprinters, jumpers, distance runners and relays. When it all comes together like I think it did these last two days, it's magic and that's what we have this year and why we won region by so much. We all love each other and cheer our hearts out for each other, and I don't think we could ask for better teammates."
Another Green Canyon standout athlete who scored a lot of points for her team on Day 2 of the meet was Cambree Tensmeyer. The all-state basketball and soccer player captured her third silver medal in the 400 in as many years with her time of 59.07. Additionally, the senior made it to the finals of the 200 (26.36) and 100 (12.84), where she finished seventh and eighth, respectively, plus competed on that fifth-place 4x400 squad.
“It’s been so special, especially seeing all my teammates succeed," Tensmeyer said when asked about the season. "It’s one thing to succeed in my events, but to be able to succeed as a team is what makes it all worth it.”
The future Salt Lake Community College basketball player certainly left her mark on Green Canyon's track & field program as she is the school record-holder in the 100 (12.49), 200 (25.53) and 400 (57.83).
“I love what I’m leaving behind," Tensmeyer said. "Regardless of how today ended, I’ve had a successful track career and that’s something to be proud of. I can’t wait to see what Green Canyon accomplishes in the future.”
Tensmeyer was joined on the podium in the 100 and 400 by teammate Kylee Cox, who was the bronze medalist in the 400 (59.34) and was seventh in the 100 (12.77). The speedy sophomore was also the runner-up in the long jump (16 feet, 4.5 inches) and ran a leg on that aforementioned 4x400 relay team.
Another multi-event medalist for the Lady Wolves on Day 2 of the meet was Paige Bagley, who recorded the third-fastest time in the 300 hurdles (46.31) and placed sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.94). The sophomore lowered her own school record in the longer of the two races, to boot.
Green Canyon's Hailey Shakespear followed up her gold medal performance from Friday's 3,200 by placing fourth in 1,600 (5:23.51), while twin sister Chelsea finished seventh in that race (5:28.25).
Other local point scorers in a Day 2 individual event in the girls competition were Sky View's Maryn Coats, Ellie Davies and Kate Sundstrom, Mountain Crest's Paige Egbert and Wren Jensen, and Ridgeline's Madelyn Busch. Coats was the bronze medalist in the long jump (16-2), Davies finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.77) and Sundstrom was seventh in that same race (47.38). Egbert followed up her Friday silver medal in the shot put with a bronze in the discus (111-10), while Jensen, a freshman, was sixth in the 400 (1:00.17) and seventh in the 800 (2:24.55). Busch placed sixth in the 800 (2:24.45).
Sky View's Hannah Larson just missed scoring points in the 800, as did Ridgeline's Tayli Vollmer in the discus. Larson finished ninth (2:25.66), as did Vollmer (85-3.5).
Sky View's 4x100 relay team of Karlee Allen, Isabella Hall, Boston Ballard and Kena Littlefield powered their way to the No. 3 spot on the podium and clocked in at 50.43. Littlefield also finished ninth in the 200 (26.80).
4A BOYS COMPETITION
Collegiate track & field opportunities await Green Canyon's Tate Walker and Ridgeline's Brock Parson, but both athletes were first focused on capping off successful prep careers with a bang. Mission accomplished as both lowered their own school records with impressive performances in their signature event.
Walker led a 1-2-3 Cache Valley sweep in the 400 with his time of 48.14 — the fifth-fastest of the meet regardless of classification. Only two local athletes in the last 20 years have ran a faster 400 time at state than Walker.
"It feels incredible to capture a state title," Walker said. "PRing was just the cherry on top."
Joseph Brough, Walker's teammate, was the bronze medalist (49.86), just behind Mountain Crest's Quinton Bladen (49.60). Bladen and Brough broke the 50-second barrier for the first time in Friday's qualifying rounds, and then did it again Saturday.
"That was crazy special because over the season me and Quinton have become really good friends, and seeing those two hit those times makes me very happy for them," Walker said.
Walker's final high school meet concluded with a bronze medal and new school record in the 4x400 relay. He teamed up with Brough, Clark Campbell and Spencer Gerber to clock in at 3:23.02. It was a memorable day for Gerber, who assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime for Green Canyon's lacrosse team in a thrilling road playoff win over Juan Diego, and then arrived at BYU in time to make a difference for his relay team.
Walker finished fourth in the 200 (22.37) and seventh in the 100 (11.20), to boot. The senior is Green Canyon's record-holder in an impressive six individual events — the 100 (11.05), 200 (22.02), 400 (48.14), 100 hurdles (16.21) and 300 hurdles (39.03).
"I can't take all the credit for those school records," Walker said. "I am so grateful to have them, but I owe those records to my coaches. They are the best coaches in the state and they trained me and put me in a position to succeed."
Meanwhile, Parson sparkled in an absolutely loaded 300 hurdles field, which was better and deeper than any of the other classifications. The senior claimed the bronze medal with his time of 38.18, which was faster than any competitor but one in the 5A and 6A fields.
“(Our classification) definitely had the fastest hurdlers of the state and I feel honored to be one of them,” Parson said. “The race was fun. It was a surprisingly close race and a near tie at the end. The other competitors are all my good friends and it was thrilling to race against some of the greatest athletes in the state."
Parson consistently shaved time in his best event throughout the course of the season and broke the 39-second barrier more often than any other local prep hurdler in the last 20 years. He is also Ridgeline's record-holder in the open 400 (49.18).
“Every athlete’s goal is to improve their time over the season," Parson said. "I set new goals each track meet to continue to push myself. I’m proud of my 38 seconds, as my first goal was (a) sub 41. It is amazing how much I’ve improved through persistence and hard work."
Two other local athletes who fared well were Ridgeline Luke Sorenson and Green Canyon's Henry Anderson. Anderson shattered his old program record in the shot put by more than two feet with his fourth-place toss of 48-4, while Sorenson secured a spot on the podium in the high jump and javelin. The all-state basketball player tied for third place in the high jump (6-4) and was sixth in the javelin (157-5.75). Sorenson is Ridgeline's record-holder in both events and his mark in Saturday's javelin was a PR.
Other local boys who scored team points in an individual event were Logan's Christian Smith (fifth in the 400, 50.45), Mountain Crest's Caden Bradshaw (seventh, 400, 52.03) and Green Canyon's Campbell (eighth, 800, 1:59.01). Mountain Crest's Hyrum Staffanson was ninth in the 1,600 (4:28.83), as was SV's Tyler McUne in the javelin (145-2.5) and Rodney Arlint in the high jump (6-0).
PRESTON AND WEST SIDE
Preston and West Side's seasons also concluded Saturday. The 4A State Championships were held at Mountain View High School, while the 2A state meet also took placer in the greater Boise area at Middleton High School.
The top Franklin County individual performer on Day 2 was Preston's Myah Atchley, who was the silver medalist in the 800 (PR of 2:18.42) and only missed out on a gold medal by half a second. The Preston girls were the runner-ups in the 4x400 relay, as were the West Side boys in that same event. Anna May, Angelie Scott, Maren Leffler and Elly Jeppsen joined forces for the Preston girls (4:07.60), while WS's foursome was composed of Trayce Stone, Sam Tolman, Ethan Willis and Kaden Telford (3:29.80).
Willis, a freshman, also earned a spot in the podium in an individual event, as did Jeppsen. Willis was fourth in the 800 (PR of 2:02.06), while Jeppsen was sixth in the 400 (1:00.22).
A pair of West Side multi-sport athletes traveled back to Franklin County with a pair of individual medals in Letti Phillips and Brennon Winward. Phillips placed third in the 300 hurdles (47.14) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.90, while Winward established new PRs in finishing third in the 300 hurdles (40.71) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.42).
West Side's Parker Moser finished sixth in the 400 (52.04), while teammate Braydn Noreen was eighth in the 1,600 (4:43.64). Noreen was fourth in Friday's 3,200.
Securing team points for the Preston boys were Brayker Smith and Tate Hess in the high jump. Smith finished sixth (6-0) and Hess seventh (5-10), while freshman Bethany Moore was ninth for the Preston girls in the 1,600 (5:22.84).
Skyline was triumphant in the 4A girls competition with 85 points, followed by Twin Falls with 62. The Preston girls amassed 39 points and finished seventh — only two points out of sixth place and five out of fifth. Bishop Kelly completely dominated on the boys side with a whopping 159 points, which was 85 more than runner-up Ridgevue.
West Side district rival Aberdeen reigned supreme in the 2A boys competition with 92 points, which was 12 more than second-place North Fremont, while the Pirates finished in a three-way tie for eighth with 35. Melba rolled on the girls side with 145 points, followed by Soda Springs with 94.5. The Lady Pirates were 12th with 24 points.
