Green Canyon’s Cambree Tensmeyer runs the anchor leg of the 4x400 meter relay at the state track meet on Saturday in Provo.

It wasn't the dream ending to the 2023 track & field season the Lady Wolves were hoping for, but it was still a special spring for the girls in green and white.

Green Canyon held the lead nearly the entire day, but traditional powerhouse Desert Hills pulled ahead on the second-to-last event and captured another first-place trophy on the girls side at the 4A State Championships, which concluded on a sunny Saturday at BYU's Clarence F. Robinson Track & Field Complex.


