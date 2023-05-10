To say it was an ideal start for the Lady Wolves in their quest for a third straight Region 11 title in track & field might be a bit of an understatement.
The Green Canyon girls completely dominated on Day 1 of the Region 11 Championships on a windy Wednesday at Ridgeline High School. The Wolves won four of six events and shared another title on their way to racking up 89 points, which is 59 more than second-place Mountain Crest.
The meet was approximately 30 minutes old and the Lady Wolves had already amassed 34 points. Paige Bagley, Mia Vernon, Alyssa Merrill and Kyleigh Hastings teamed up to reign supreme in the first event, the 4x200-meter relay, and Green Canyon then proceeded to sweep the top three spots on the podium in the second event, the 1,600.
Hadlie Ballard edged Hailey Shakespear for the gold medal in the 1,600, while Shakespear’s twin sister, Chelsea, was third. Ballard clocked in at 5 minutes, 29.02 seconds, followed by Hailey Shakespear in 5:29.02 and Chelsea Shakespear in 5:36. The aforementioned Green Canyon foursome completed the 4x200 in 1:48.82.
“We have been looking solid all season and it’s been really fun to see us succeed,” GC standout thrower Abigail Blau said. “As much as track is an individual sport, it’s so fun to come out and compete as a team and do it for each other. We started off strong with the 4x200 and just soared since then. We have girls PRing this late in the season and it’s been really fun to work hard at practice and to be able to see the benefits from it.”
It’s been a banner senior season for Blau, who has consistently eclipsed the 40-feet barrier in the shot put and is the top-ranked high school girl in the state in that event, all classifications. Blau was tested by Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert before prevailing in her signature event. The senior recorded a mark of 40 feet, 3 inches, while Egbert’s top throw was a 39-6.
“Paige did great today and it’s been fun to compete with her these past few seasons,” Blau said. “We both push each other and it really helps me stay dialed in, and helps both of us to perform at a higher level, I think.”
The Lady Wolves were triumphant in both Wednesday throwing events as Maren McKenna captured her third consecutive region title in the javelin, plus she was the bronze medalist in the shot put (33-9.5). The senior dominated in the javelin as her winning toss of 119-6 traveled 20-plus-feet farther than the top throw of the silver medalist, who was teammate Courtney Hinds (99-3).
Green Canyon’s Kylee Cox shared the long jump title with Sky View’s Maryn Coats as both athletes were credited with marks of 16-5. Mountain Crest’s Lily Rasmussen was third (15-9.5), followed by Green Canyon’s Cassie Whittaker (15-6.5).
In addition to being the runner-up in the shot put, Egbert placed third in the javelin (99-1). Hinds, Egbert and Sky View freshman Sophia Doxey (98-3) were only separated by 12 inches in that event.
As for the boys competition, it was a solid start for Bear River and Green Canyon as the two programs teamed up to win all five events on Day 1. The Bears currently hold a seven-point lead over the Wolves, 43-36.
Tate Walker, Spencer Gerber — a key contributor on Green Canyon’s lacrosse team — Carter Stembridge and Alex Rowley joined forces to beat all comers in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:32.13. Additionally, Green Canyon won the 4x800 relay in thrilling fashion over Logan. Clark Campbell, Caleb Campbell, Adam Rowe and Brennan DeLange clocked in at 8:21.85, which was less than three-10ths of a second faster than the Grizzlies. The Wolves also received a gold medal from Dylan Turner in the discus (126-7), while teammate Quinn Bracken was fourth (112-11).
Meanwhile, Bear River received Day 1 titles from David Bourgeous in the high jump (6-5) and Braxton Craven in the 1,600 (4:37). Craven held off Mountain Crest’s Hyrum Staffanson, who clocked in at 4:38, in the 1,600. Mountain Crest standout wrestler Sam Schroeder was the bronze medalist in the discus (113-5).
It was a good day for Sky View all-state football player Brevin Egbert, who PRed in the high jump by clearing the bar at 6-3 and also posted the second-fastest qualifying time in the 110 hurdles. The junior was runner-up to Bourgeous in the high jump.
Ridgeline’s Tyler Bertolio and Rodney Arlint and Sky View’s Logan Crockett tied for third place in the high jump as all were successful at 5-11. Logan’s Trey Davidson was the bronze medalist in the 1,600 (4:42).
Like Bracken, another local boy who finished fourth in an individual event Wednesday was Logan’s Sam Lorimer (1,600, 4:43). In addition to Doxey, other local girls who placed fourth individually were Ridgeline’s Madeline Sonntag (1,600, 5:40) and Eden Hunsaker (shot put, 31-5.5).
It was a good day for Sonntag, who teamed up with Madelyn Busch, Jane Paulsen and Elise Wright to emerge victorious in the 4x800 relay by more than 12 seconds. The Ridgeline team completed that race in 10:04.50.
The Green Canyon girls posted the fastest qualifying times in all five of Wednesday’s preliminary round events. Cambree Tensmeyer is seeded first in the 100 (12.55) and 200 (26.28), as is teammate Paige Bagley in the 100 hurdles (15.80) and 300 hurdles (47.82), and Cox in the 400 (1:01.75).
Green Canyon’s Walker is seeded first in the 100 (11.09) and 200 (22.39), while Mountain Crest’s Quinton Bladen and Steven Hadfield threw down the top qualifying times in the boys 400 and 300 hurdles with times of 51.44 and 40.58, respectively.
The second and final day of the meet will start Thursday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.