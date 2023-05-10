region track

Green Canyon’s Hailey Shakespear, left, Chelsea Shakespear and Hadlie Ballard compete in the 1,600 meters at the Region 11 Track & Field Championships on Wednesday in Millville. Ballard won the event with a time of 5:29.02.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

To say it was an ideal start for the Lady Wolves in their quest for a third straight Region 11 title in track & field might be a bit of an understatement.

The Green Canyon girls completely dominated on Day 1 of the Region 11 Championships on a windy Wednesday at Ridgeline High School. The Wolves won four of six events and shared another title on their way to racking up 89 points, which is 59 more than second-place Mountain Crest.


