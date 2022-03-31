BRIGHAM CITY --- Granted, it's still very early in the season, but it's already apparent which high school girls track & field program will be favored to capture the Region 11 championship.
For the second year in a row, the Green Canyon girls finished second at Cache-Box Invitational, an annual two-day meet that concluded Thursday at Box Elder High School. The host Bees defended their Cache-Box title in impressive fashion as they won eight of the 17 official events and racked up 195 points.
Meanwhile, reigning Region 11 champion Green Canyon accumulated 139 points, which was 66 more than third-place Mountain Crest (73). Sky View was fourth with 56 points, followed by Ridgeline (45), Bear River (43), Logan (41), Preston (40) and West Side (26). The two Franklin County programs were shorthanded due to Spring Break.
"Obviously, our goal is always just to keep getting better ... and we have just worked on creating a better program and a better culture, and I think that we've succeeded at creating a good culture," GC standout sprinter Cambree Tensmeyer said. "We're all really good at pushing each other and making sure that we're always cheering each other on, and I think that's what helps us is all of the support we give each other."
It was another memorable Cache-Box for Tensmeyer, who was selected as the most outstanding female athlete for the second straight year. The junior was one of two girls to win three events, joining Box Elder's Sarena Mackley. Tensmeyer beat all comers in the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 13.00 and 26.86 seconds, respectively, plus she anchored Green Canyon's 4x100 relay team to victory. The junior was joined on that squad by Kylee Cox, Kyleigh Hastings and Addy Jensen, and they completed the race in 50.56.
"It felt good," said Tensmeyer, who was also the silver medalist in the 400 (1:01.89). "It's a lot easier to run for your team than to just run for yourself, so today my focus was just to get some points for my team and not worry about my times or anything. It was just focusing on helping to better my team."
Mackley was triumphant in the 100 hurdles (16.64), 300 hurdles (47.47) and long jump (17 feet, 1.5 inches) for the Lady Bees, who also received first-place performances from Kylie Hadfield in the 400 (1:00.33), Shelby Johnson in the high jump (5-0) and Ashlynn Reeder in the javelin (122-8.5), plus from two of their relay teams.
In addition to Tensmeyer, two other girls from Cache Valley earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in multiple events in Logan's Milly Garren and Mountain Crest's Abigail Case.
Garren, the defending 4A state champion in the shot put and discus, won both of those events at the Cache-Box. The senior recorded a mark of 38-2.5 in Wednesday's shot put and 135-5 in Thursday's discus. Garren also placed fourth in the javelin (107.7.5).
"It's kind of crazy to think that it's my last (Cache-Box)," Garren said. "Cache-Box has always been one I've looked forward to. I'm very happy that I'm starting to see improvement in my form. It's always exciting to see the improvement I've had from my freshman year to senior year."
Case, an all-state performer in cross country, followed up Wednesday's title in the 1,600 (5:28) by prevailing in Thursday's 3,200 (11:58). The senior was also the Cache-Box champion during the cross country season.
"My senior year specifically, I've just tried to enjoy it a lot more," Case said. "Last year, at least with track, I kind of plateaued and hit the burnout stage, so I've just been trying to enjoy it more. And I've found that if you run for fun, it's a lot easier to push yourself and to do good in the events you want to do good at."
Another local champion was Preston's Taylor Romney, who held off West Side's Johanna Ebert in an exciting 800 race. Romney clocked in at 2:26.57 and Ebert at 2:26.86.
"I feel like that helped a lot," said Romney, who's Preston's school record-holder in the event (2:16.28) and a returning 4A state silver medalist. "It was really good to have (Ebert) there. She's pretty fast and I'm glad she's here. She's super nice and she's a super hard runner, super fun to run against."
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, other local competitors who earned a spot in the top four in multiple individual events were Green Canyon's Maren McKenna, Paige Bagley and Hadlie Ballard, Ridgeline's Alexis Patrick and West Side's Aubrie Barzee. McKenna was the silver medalist in the javelin (118-3.5) and bronze medalist in the shot put (36-6.5) and discus (91-9); Bagley placed third in the 100 hurdles (16.81) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.59); Ballard was the runner-up in the 1,600 (5:31) and bronze medalist in the 800 (2:28.57); Patrick finished second in the 3,200 (12:00) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:35); Barzee was third in the 3,200 (12:13) and 1,600 (5:34). Ballard broke the school record in the 1,600, to boot.
Three other local girls who captured silver medals individually were Green Canyon's Cox in 100 (13.17) and Hastings in the 200 (27.39), and Mountain Crest's Paige Egbert in the shot put (36-9.5). Other Cache Valley girls who won bronze medals individually were MC's Maya Miller (100, 13.19), LHS's Hallie Arthur (long jump, 16-2.5) and RHS's Madeline Carmona (high jump, 5-0).
A handful of local athletes finished fourth in an individual event, including Preston's Mickayla Robertson (100 hurdles, 17.29) and Riley Ward (800, 2:31.00), MC's Amelia Zilles (200, 27.65) and SV's Kaylee Grigg (3,200, 12:23).