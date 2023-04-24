cache box track

Ridgeline's Brock Parson won the 300-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash at Saturday's Sky View Invitational. Parson is one of the top 300 hurdlers in the entire state.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Some Cache Valley high school track & field athletes competed for the fourth time in an eight-day stretch, with the most recent meet being Saturday's Sky View Invitational.

Just like last Tuesday's Cache-Box Invitational, Box Elder was able to capture both team titles. The Bees finished with 152.79 points in the girls competition, followed by Green Canyon (113) and Preston (112.5). Box Elder racked up 143.5 points on the boys side, while Logan was second (107) and Sky View third (94).


