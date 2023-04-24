Some Cache Valley high school track & field athletes competed for the fourth time in an eight-day stretch, with the most recent meet being Saturday's Sky View Invitational.
Just like last Tuesday's Cache-Box Invitational, Box Elder was able to capture both team titles. The Bees finished with 152.79 points in the girls competition, followed by Green Canyon (113) and Preston (112.5). Box Elder racked up 143.5 points on the boys side, while Logan was second (107) and Sky View third (94).
All five Cache County programs were in action, along with Franklin County programs Preston and West Side, while Box Elder, Rich and Cokeville (Wyoming) made up the rest of the 10-team field. The Preston girls paced all local teams with four events titles, followed by the Logan and Ridgeline boys with three.
It was a memorable meet for Preston's Elly Jeppsen, who left with three gold medals and one bronze. The junior reigned supreme in the 400 meters (1:00.60), was third in the 200 (26.83) and ran legs on the victorious 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, which clocked in with respective times of 51.94 and 1:48.95. Both relay teams was composed of Jeppsen, Anna May, Tayla Wakley and Addelin Romney.
Preston's other first-place performance came from Maren Leffler in the 3,200 (11:49), plus she was the bronze medalist in the 1,600 (5:29.95). Other local individual champions in the girls competition were Green Canyon's Abigail Blau in the shot put (39-6) and Mountain Crest's Paige Egbert in the discus (114-5.5). Additionally, Hadlie Ballard, Charlotte Felt, Alyssa Merrill and Cambree Tensmeyer joined forces to propel the Wolves to victory in the 4x400 relay (4:14.09).
Like Jeppsen and Leffler, Blau and Egbert finished in the top fourth in at least two individual events. Egbert was the silver medalist in the shot put (35-5) and bronze medalist in the javelin (86-5), while Blau placed fourth in the discus (101-7).
Four other local girls secured a spot in the top four in a pair of events individually in Green Canyon's Hailey Shakespear and Mia Vernon, Sky View's Kena Littlefield and Preston's Ellie Nelson. Shakespear was the runner-up in the 3,200 (11:53) and placed fourth in the 1,600 (5:31), Vernon was fourth in the 100 (13.45) and 200 (27.05), Nelson finished second in the discus (110-2) and fourth in the shot put (34-3), and Littlefield captured a silver medal in the 200 (26.65) and a bronze in the 100 (13.32).
Other girls representing Cache Valley teams who left with silver medals individually were Green Canyon's Ballard in the 1,600 (5:29) and Kyleigh Hastings in the 100 (13.20), Ridgeline's Jane Paulsen in the 800 (2:25.60) and West Side's Natalie Lemmon in the triple jump (31-9).
Other local girls who finished third or fourth in an individual event were Preston's Myah Atchley (third in the 800, 2:27.60), May (third, 400, 1:02.33), Ashley Scott (third, 3,200, 11:59), Tenley Kirkbride (fourth, 3,200, 12:38) and Jenna Crossley (third, triple jump, 31-6.75), Mountain Crest's Wren Jensen (fourth, 800, 2:29.74), Sky View's Kate Sundstrom (third, 300 hurdles, 48.84) and Sophia Doxey (fourth, javelin, 83-7), Ridgeline's Madeline Carmona (third, high jump, 5-2) and West Side's Letti Phillips (fourth, 300 hurdles, 49.02).
Meanwhile, several boys from Cache Valley left the meet with multiple medals, plus athletes from Logan, Ridgeline, Green Canyon, Mountain Crest, Sky View and West Side tasted victory.
Ridgeline's Brock Parson was the lone local champion in a pair of individual races as he beat all comers in the 200 (22.70) and 300 hurdles (39.65), while teammate Luke Sorenson also sparkled. The all-state basketball player won the long jump with a personal-record clearance of 6-4, plus was the bronze medalist in the long jump (20-1) and javelin (136-0).
Logan's Luke Stearns won the triple jump (38-11.5) and ran a leg on the triumphant 4x100 relay squad. Joining Stearns in that relay were Caleb Johnson, Landon Barton and Cooper Redd (45.65). Logan's other champion was Trey Davidson in the 1,600 (4:42), plus he was also the runner-up in the 3,200 (10:12).
Other gold medalists from the valley were Sky View's Brevin Egbert in the long jump (22-3.25) and Isaiah Crookston in the 3,200 (10:09), Green Canyon's Joseph Brough in the 400 (50.79), West Side's Brennon Winward in the 110 hurdles (15.87) and Mountain Crest's Hyrum Staffanson in the 800 (1:59.69). It was the first of two first-place performances for Staffanson, who teamed up with Steven Hadfield, Caden Bradshaw and Quinton Bladen to win the 4x400 (3.28.81).
Green Canyon's Kamryn Christensen, Tate Walker, Joseph Brough and Jonathan Wirthlin prevailed in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:32.00.
In addition to Parson, Sorenson and Davidson, eight other local boys secured a spot in the top four in multiple events individually in Logan's Tyler Ward and Christian Smith, Green Canyon's Brough and Dylan Turner, Mountain Crest's Steven Hadfield, Sky View's Mason Chatterton and Egbert and West Side's Winward. Egbert, who now ranks first in 4A in the long jump, was the silver medalist in the 110 hurdles (16.11). The junior is only one of a handful of local high school competitors to eclipse the 22-foot barrier in the long jump in the last 20 years.
Ward left the meet with a silver medal in the 1,600 (4:42) and a bronze in the 3,200 (10:13), Smith was the runner-up in the 400 (51.72) and fourth in the 200 (23.17), Turner finished fourth in the discus (120-7) and javelin (133-9), Chatterson placed third in the 110 hurdles (16.37) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.75) and Hadfield was second in the long jump (21-8) and fourth in the 100 (11.70). In addition to prevailing in the 400, Brough was the runner-up in the 200 (22.73) and the bronze medalist in the 100 (11.63), while Winward followed up his victory in the 110 hurdles by posting the third-fastest time in the 300 hurdles (41.55).
Other boys representing Cache Valley teams who earned the right to stand on the second-highest spot of the podium were Green Canyon's Clark Campbell in the 800 (2:01.76) and Walker in the 300 hurdles (40.20), Sky View's Tyler McUne in the javelin (137-10) and West Side's Terrell Gunderson in the triple jump (36-6.5).
Other local boys who finished third or fourth in an individual event were West Side's Brayden Noreen (third, 1,600, 4:43), Parker Moser (third, 400, 51.89) and Garrett Robinson (fourth, triple jump, 35-7.75), Mountain Crest's Bradshaw (fourth, 800, 2:05.12), Preston's Brayker Smith (third, high jump, 6-0), Hazen Baird (third, triple jump, 36-5.25) and Logan Tracy (third, discus, 135-2), Green Canyon's Henry Anderson (third, shot put, 45-11), Sky View's Devin Draxler (fourth, 3,200, 10:16) and Kade Allen (fourth, high jump, 5-10) and Logan's James Wang (fourth, shot put, 43-4).
