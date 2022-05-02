It was a good day for several local athletes at one of the most prestigious high school track & field meets of the season, especially in the girls competition.
Girls from Cache Valley accounted for five event titles at the annual Davis Invitational, which took place last Saturday. Logan High senior Milly Garren reigned supreme in a pair of throwing events, while Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Green Canyon all won relays on the girls side.
Garren competed in the invite-only (seeded) shot put and discus, and prevailed with tosses of 40 feet, 4 inches, and 123-8, respectively. The future Utah State University thrower is the defending 4A state champion in both events, plus currently ranks first in the entire state in both, regardless of classification.
Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs and Riverhawks were both triumphant in an invite-only relay. Mountain Crest’s Amelia Zilles, Maya Miller, Emily Chambers and Wren Jensen joined forces to clock in at 4:04.74 in the 4x800, while Ridgeline’s Reese Heninger, Ellie Kotter, Madelyn Busch and Brynlee Brown teamed up for a time of 9:54.62 in the 4x800.
The Mustangs recorded a faster time than any of the 21 4x400 relay teams at the meet, while the Riverhawks were the lone 4x800 squad out of 16 to break the 10-minute barrier.
The second-fastest time in the 4x400 was actually earned in the open division and by Green Canyon’s foursome of Kylee Cox, Charlotte Felt, Hadlie Ballard and Cambree Tensmeyer. The Wolves clocked in at 4:08.64.
Garren was one of eight local girls who finished in the top 10 in a pair of individual events. The others were Ridgeline’s Alexis Patrick and Keslie Duersch, Mountain Crest’s Abby Case and Paige Egbert, Green Canyon’s Sydney Edelmayer and Cox, and Sky View’s Kaylee Grigg.
Edelmayer placed fourth in the open 100 hurdles (16.37) and sixth in the open 300 hurdles (47.78); Patrick finished fourth in the open 1,600 (5:26.79) and sixth in the seeded 3,200 (11:41); Duersch was fifth in the open 300 hurdles (47.64) and tied for eighth in the open 100 (13.14); Case was eighth in the seeded 3,200 (11:52) and 10th in the seeded 1,600 (5:25.44); Grigg placed seventh in the open 1,600 (5:33.29) and 10th in the seeded 3,200 (11:55); Egbert finished ninth in the seeded shot put (33-1.5) and seeded discus (100-3); Cox was fourth in the open 200 (26.58) and fifth in the open 400 (1:00.20).
West Side’s Aubrie Barzee was the bronze medalist in the open 1,600 (5:26.00).
Other local girls who secured a spot in the top 10 in an individual event were SV’s Kena Littlefield in the open 100 (seventh, 13.12); GC’s Addy Jensen in the open 400 (10th, 1:01.40), Paige Bagley in the open 300 hurdles (fourth, 47.45), Ballard in the open 800 (fourth, 2:26.70) and Hailey Shakespear in the open 3,200 (fourth, 12:14); Ridgeline’s Charlotte Pignataro in the open high jump (fifth, 4-11), Brown in the seeded 800 (seventh, 2:24.37), Heninger in the seeded 800 (10th, 2:27.67) and Madeline Carmona in the seeded high jump (sixth, 5-3); Logan’s Julia Held in the open pole vault (ninth, 8-2) and Hallie Arthur in the seeded long jump (ninth, 15-6.75); West Side’s Madalyn Barzee in the open PV (10th, 8-2).
Ridgeline’s Jake Smith was the lone boy from Cache Valley to earn the right to stand on the top spot of a podium in an individual event. The senior completed the open 400 in 50.59.
There were a handful of local boys who traveled back to Cache County with silver or bronze medals. For starters, Mountain Crest’s Todd Rigby had a big meet as he was the runner-up in the open 200 (valley-leading time of 22.60) and third in the open 100 (11.30).
Logan’s Jacob Anderson was the silver medalist in the open 3,200 (10:02), while teammate Josh Thomsen captured a bronze medal in the open 110 hurdles (16.25). Thomsen also placed fourth in the open long jump (20-1.5). Green Canyon’s Jackson Monz occupied the No. 3 spot in the podium in the seeded 800 and lowered his valley-leading time to 1:57.46.
Other local boys who finished in the top 10 individually were West Side’s Brennon Winward in the open 110 hurdles (ninth, 16.63); MC’s Hyrum Staffanson in the open 1,600 (sixth, 4:32.13), Preston Sadler in the seeded long jump (fourth, 20-1.5) and Quinton Bladen in the open 400 (ninth, 52.11); GC’s Tate Walker in the open 300 hurdles (fourth, 42.09); SV’s Dylan Mortensen in the open 800 (fourth, 2:00.76) and Isaiah Crookston in the open 3,200 (ninth, 10:16); Ridgeline’s Widstoe Mathews in the open javelin (fifth, 147-5), Evan Johnson in the high jump (eighth, 5-10) and Tyler Bertolio in the seeded high jump (tie for seventh, 6-0).
The Green Canyon girls were the runner-ups in the open 4x800 relay (10:20), as were the Logan boys in the open 4x800 (8:38) and the Ridgeline boys in the open 4x400 (3:35.91).
PRESTON TRACK
It was a good weekend for the Preston girls at one of the most renowned meets in the Gem State. The two-day Tiger-Grizz Invitational concluded Saturday in Pocatello and the Preston girls finished seventh out of 36 teams with 61 points. Skyline was first with 109 points on the girls side, while Rocky Mountain prevailed in the boys competition with 120.5 points.
The Preston girls fared well in the relays as they were third in the 4x400, plus fifth in the 4x200 and 4x800. Taylor Romney, Addelin Romney, Hailey Meek and Elly Jeppsen clocked in at 4:11 in the 4x400.
Angelie Scott finished in the top 10 in two indivudual events for the Preston girls. The sophomore was seventh in the 3,200 (11:48) and ninth in the 1,600 (5:28.55), while older sister McKinley was 10th in the 1,600 (5:30.03).
Other Preston girls who placed in the top 10 individually were Chakobi Lewis in the pole vault (seventh, 9-0), Akazia Knapp in the shot put (eighth, 33-3) and Taylor Romney in the 800 (seventh, 2:23.68). Additionally, Addelin Romney was the runner-up in the girls freshman 400 race with a time of 1:02.18.
The Preston boys were led by Kimble Rigby, who captured the bronze medal in the pole vault and cleared the bar at 14-0 for the first time in a meet. Other Preston boys who secured in a spot in the top 10 individually were Brecker Knapp in the 110 hurdles (seventh, 15.85), Brayker Smith in the high jump (tie for ninth, 5-10), Paytton Alder in the triple jump (ninth, 39-11) and Rhett Larsen in the discus (10th, 127-6). Larsen was also 11th in the shot put (43-3).