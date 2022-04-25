All five Cache County high school track & field programs, plus Preston, West Side, Box Elder, Rich and Cokeville (Wyoming), competed at the Sky View Invitational last Saturday.
Several local athletes fared well, especially Sky View's Taten Merrill and Brevin Egbert, and West Side's Aubrie Barzee.
Merrill and Barzee both reigned supreme in two individual events, while Egbert placed in the top four in all of his events. Merrill won the 100-meter dash (11.15 seconds) and high jump (personal record clearance of 6 feet, 2 inches), while Barzee beat all comers in the 800 (PR of 2:22.93) and 1,600 (5:31). Merrill has now automatically qualified for the 4A State Championships in the 100, 200 and high jump, while Barzee now ranks first among all local female prep athletes in the 800 and 3,200. Merrill ranks first locally in all three of those events, to boot.
Meanwhile, Egbert was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (43.75) and bronze medalist in the high jump (6-0), plus the freshman finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.16) and long jump (20-1.5).
Logan's Milly Garren prevailed in the discus (116-3) and was the runner-up in the shot put (37-11) and javelin (112-6). Like Garren, Green Canyon's Jackson Monz and Mountain Crest's Maya Miller finished in the top four in a trio of individual events. Monz won the 800 (1:57.57), was third in the 200 (23.40) and fourth in the 100 (11.49), while Miller was triumphant in the 200 (26.63), finished second in the long jump (16-8) and third in the 400 (1:02.08).
In addition to Merrill, other local boys who claimed gold medals individually were Preston's Edison Leffler in the 3,200 (10:01), Ridgeline's Jake Smith in the 400 (51.41), Logan's Jacob Anderson in the 1,600 (4:42), Mountain Crest's Todd Rigby in the 200 (23.04), MC's Preston Sadler in the long jump (20-11), PHS's Logan Tracy in the triple jump (38-9.5), Green Canyon's Kyle Baker in the javelin (school record mark of 158-9) and PHS's Kimble Rigby in the pole vault (13-0). Rigby was also the silver medalist in the 100 (11.19), and Anderson the bronze medalist in the 800 (2:05.94).
Other local girls who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in an individual event were MC's Abby Case in the 3,200 (11:49), SV's Piper Sessions in the 100 (12.95), RHS's Madeline Carmona in the high jump (5-4), GC's Abigail Blau in the shot put (38-2) and West Side's Madalyn Barzee in the pole vault (8-6). Sessions was also third in the long jump (15-11.25), and Blau fourth in the discus (96-4).
Last week was a memorable one for Blau, who shattered the school record in the shot put with her heave of 39-9.5 in Thursday's quad meet at home. That mark ranks second in the Beehive State, regardless of classification, according to athletic.net. Garren is the leader in the entire state in the shot put (41-9.5) and discus (135-5).
Four other local athletes who secured a spot in the top four in multiple events individually were Ridgeline's Alexis Patrick and Keslie Duersch, Sky View's Kena Littlefield and Preston's Luke Visser. Patrick was the runner-up in the 3,200 (11:57) and placed fourth in the 1,600 (5:38), Duersch was the silver medalist in the 100 (13.00) and bronze medalist in the 300 hurdles (48.99), Littlefield finished fourth in the 100 (13.13) and 200 (26.84), and Visser occupied the No. 3 podium on the podium in the 1,600 (4:48) and 3,200 (10:11).
It was a great day for the Mountain Crest boys in the long jump as they swept the top three positions. Sadler was the aforementioned champion, followed by Steven Hadfield (20-6.25) and Will Hadfield (20-4.75).
Other local girls who captured a silver medal individually were PHS's Taylor Romney (800, 2:25.63), MC's Amelia Zilles (400, 1:01.66), GC's Hadlie Ballard (1,600, 5:34) and WS's Kynlee Beckstead (pole vault, 8-6). Other local boys who were runner-ups in individual events were RHS's Brock Parson (400, 51.43), SV's Isaiah Crookston (1,600, 4:45), WS's Brennon Winward (triple jump, 38-2.25), LHS's James Wang (shot put, 42-1) and PHS's Charles Iverson (PV, 12-0).
The other Cache Valley competitors who finished third or fourth in an individual event were PHS's Angelie Scott (third, 3,200, 11:57), SV's Kaylee Grigg (fourth, 3,200, 12:14), GC's Sydney Edelmayer (fourth, 100 hurdles, 16.59), RHS's Reese Heninger (third, 800, 2:26.32), GC's Addy Jensen (fourth, 400, 1:03.00), PHS's Myah Atchley (third, 1,600, 5:36), WS's Marissa Clawson (fourth, TJ, 30-4), LHS's Julia Held (third, PV, 8-0), PHS's Addelin Romney (fourth, PV, 7-6), PHS's Akazia Knapp (third, discus, 98-9), PHS's Gage Cordner (fourth, 3,200, 10:18), PHS's Brecker Knapp (third, 110 hurdles, 15.91), SV's Jackson DuBose (fourth, 800, 2:07.01), MC's Quinton Bladen (third, 400, 52.13), SV's Dylan Mortensen (fourth, 400, 52.85), RHS's Miles Petersen (third, 300 hurdles, 44.33), SV's Dylan Chambers (fourth, 1,600, 4:54), LHS's Jordan Auger (fourth, 200, 23.68), SV's Evan Weis (fourth, HJ, 6-0), RHS's Widstoe Mathews (third, javelin, 143-4), SV's Chase Robison (fourth, javelin, 136-3), GC's Bryson Radford (third, discus, 136-8), WS's Easton Shurtliff (fourth, discus, 128-2.5), PHS's Tavin Rigby (third, PV, 11-6) and PHS's Ryan Parry (fourth, PV, 11-6). Radford's effort in the discus was a school record.
There were a handful of triumphant relay teams, including the Preston girls in the 4x200 (Anna May, Addelin Romney, Hailey Meek, Kacee Jensen, time of 1:50.05), Logan girls in the 4x800 (Eyerusalem Araya, Taylor Laney, Aubrey Khan and Julia Held, time of 10:39), the Sky View boys in the 4x100 (Sam Porter, Robison, Jackson Sundstrom and Merrill, time of 45.42), the Ridgeline boys in the 4x200 (Darnell McLeod, Porter Frandsen, Parson, Stone Crandall, time of 1:34.07), the Sky View boys in the 4x800 (Jaime Quiroz, Mortensen, DuBose and Crookston, time of 8:39), and the Logan boys in the 4x400 (Augar, Eddie Marin, Lenny Nguyen, Cooper Reid, time of 3:44.09).