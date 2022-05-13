Preston’s track & field program might be lacking some star power this spring, but the Indians have been able to make up for it with their depth.
It was that depth that allowed Preston to pull off a sweep at the 4A Fifth District Championships, which concluded Friday evening at Iron Horse Stadium in Pocatello, Idaho. The Preston girls amassed 87 points, which was 20 more than runner-up Pocatello, while the Preston girls finished with 76.5 points to second-place Pocatello’s 57.
“We’ve kind of prided ourselves on that depth and we feel like over the year we’ve done a good job of getting the kids excited about different events, and we’ve got great coaches in every event,” Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said. “And the kids have really bought into the team idea and supporting each other and pushing each other, and there’s great competition (within our team) in each event, so that pushes the kids as well. Yeah, (depth) played a big role (in our sweep).”
Preston, which got won both district titles a year ago, captured gold medals in six events in the girls competition and was led by standout freshman Addelin Romney, who qualified for next week’s 4A State Championships in three individual events. Only the top two performers in each individual event and the top relay team punched their ticket to state, inasmuch as Idaho doesn’t have any automatic state qualifying standards.
Romney beat all comers in the pole vault with her vault in 9 feet, 0 inches, and she was the runner-up in the 200 and 400 meters. The freshman completed the 200 in 27.90 seconds and the 400 in 1:01.67.
“The pole vault’s just exciting because she is just barely learning how to do that,” Lyon said. “I mean, she’s basically been pole vaulting for about two months total. ... And so there’s a lot of growth still there as a vaulter and as a sprinter. She’s a great athlete.”
Another Preston athlete who fared well on the girls side was Akazia Knapp, who was triumphant in the discus and shot put with marks of 92-8 and 34-2.5, respectively. Preston’s Mickayla Robertson earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium, alongside teammate Abby Lindhardt, in the 100 hurdles, plus she was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (49.55). Both Robertson and Lindhardt clocked in at 17.02 in the 100 hurdles.
Elly Jeppsen was triumphant in the 400 (1:00.80) for Preston and teamed up with Riley Ward, Taylor Romney and Hailey Meek to win the 4x400 relay with an impressive time of 4:07.35. Additionally, Romney was the runner-up in the 800 and ran a Cache Valley-leading time of 2:20.55, to boot.
Other Preston athletes who won silver medals individually in the girls competition were Angelie Scott in the 1,600 (5:25), freshman Ellie Nelson in the shot put (31-2.5), Oakley Reid in the 3,200 (11:57), Carly Dunn in the high jump (5-0) and Olivia Tracy in the discus (89-6).
The Lady Indians had several competitors place third in an individual event in Meek (400, 1:01.75), McKinley Scott (1,600, 5:34), Myah Atchley (800, 2:29.15), Angelie Scott (3,200, 12:10), Hayven Holyoak (100 hurdles, 17.40), Victoria Hobbs (high jump, 5-0) Nelson (discus, 87-2), Chakobi Lewis and Madison Wood. Lewis and Wood cleared the bar at 8-6 and shared third place in that event.
Preston showcased its depth in the girls competition by finishing second through eighth in the 1,600, second through seventh in the 800 and second through fifth in the 3,200. The Lady Indians also swept the top four spots in the discus and three of the top four positions in the pole vault.
The Preston boys won five events and were led by senior Brecker Knapp, who was triumphant in both hurdles races. Knapp clocked in at 16.45 in the 110 hurdles and 42.16 in the 300.
Two other Preston boys who punched their ticket to state in multiple individual events were Charles Iverson and Brayker Smith. Iverson was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (17.03), 300 hurdles (43.49) and pole vault (12-0), as was Smith in the 100 (12.01) and 200 (23.94). Smith was also the bronze medalist in the high jump (5-10).
Preston’s Kimble Rigby prevailed in the pole vault (14-0), as did teammates Luke Visser in the 3,200 (10:10) and Tyler Lindhardt in the high jump (6-0).Two other Preston boy who traveled back to Franklin County with silver medals individually were Trayce Stone in the 400 (53.94), Garrett Hale in the 1,600 (4:34) and Rhett Larsen in the shot put (valley-leading mark of 45-7.5).
Preston had a handful of other boys finish third in an individual event in Tristan Lyon (400, 54.03), Visser (1,600, 4:40), Reynger Davidsavor (3,200, 10:16), Tavin Rigby (pole vault, 11-6), Nick Nielson (long jump, 19-3.75) and Ayden Reynolds (discus, 111-6).
The Preston boys swept the top five spots in the pole vault and went second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth in the 400, plus had four of the top six performers in the 3,200.
PREP LACROSSE
Region 11 action concluded for all the girls and boys lacrosse programs on Friday.
On the girls side, Mountain Crest (13-3, 8-2) earned a hard-fought 16-13 win at Ridgeline (7-8, 5-5), while undefeated Bear River (16-0, 10-0) and Green Canyon (6-9, 3-7) coasted to victories — the Bears by a 16-2 scoreline over visiting Sky View (5-7, 4-6), and the Wolves by a 15-2 scoreline over host Logan (0-12, 0-10).
On the boys side, Sky View (13-3, 9-1) captured the region title outright with a 16-5 triumph over visiting Bear River (6-10, 4-6), while Green Canyon (11-6, 8-2) beat Logan (0-17, 0-10) at home by a 24-1 scoreline, and Ridgeline (11-3, 7-3) prevailed at Mountain Crest (6-11, 2-8) by a 17-4 scoreline.
Kamrie Wilkinson went off for eight goals and two assists for the Lady Mustangs, who got four goals from Lilly Lopez, two more Madi Henrie and one each from Taryn Durham and Sophie Keller. Wilkinson converted on every one of her shots.
Alyvia Jackson netted five goals for the Lady Riverhawks, followed by MJ Topham with four. Brooklyn McBride, Ellie Goins, Aydan Johnson and Abigail Crawford also found the back of the net for Ridgeline.
Lauren Harris poured in six goals for the Lady Wolves, who got two goals each from Sophie Burris, Gracie Blake and Janessa Grover. Zoey Buttars, Yasmin Manjarrez and Olea Larsen contributed with one goal apiece for Green Canyon.
“Overall, we played a good game tonight,” GC head coach Erika Loftin said. “Our focus was playing for the team and creating opportunities for others, and capitalizing on that. ... It was a great way to honor our seniors Lexee, Janessa and Beatrice.”
Lucy Colton accounted for both Logan goals, while both Sky View goals were netted by Sierra Young — both assisted by Vivian LaMont.
As for the boys, Green Canyon spread the wealth in the attack as 14 different players scored. Ian Maughan led the way with four goals, followed by JD McKenna and Aidan Merrill with three apiece, and Brandon Mueller and Kyler Roper with two each. Dylan Tingey, Emerson Needham, Dena Sessions, Riley Nielsen, Peyton Johnson and Samuel Walker also got in the scoring column for the Wolves.
“It was a fun win tonight, mainly because all our our seniors got a chance to play and contributed,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “The points came across so many sticks and our defense played their roles near perfect. ... We are super proud of all of our seniors and all of our players.”
——
This story will be updated online at hjnews.com when more lacrosse information is available