Local high school track & field athletes were able to compete in ideal conditions at a pair of Region 11 meets on Thursday.
Ridgeline hosted Logan and Mountain Crest, while Green Canyon traveled to Sky View. Here is what transpired in the two meets:
TRI-MEET
Ridgeline won nine of the 17 events in the girls competition and cruised to first place, while the Mountain Crest boys also won in comfortable fashion. The Lady Riverhawks amassed 74 points, followed by the Mustangs (43) and Grizzlies (32). On the boys side, the Mustangs racked up 69.5 points, while the Riverhawks were second (43.5) and the Grizzlies third (36).
Emery Rosser and Brynlee Brown both reigned supreme in a pair of individual events for the Lady Riverhawks. Rosser was triumphant in the 100-meter dash (13.29 seconds) and 200 (27.83), as was Brown in the 800 (2:32.00) and 1,600 (5:34).
The Ridgeline girls also got titles from Alexis Patrick in the 3,200 (12:24) and Keslie Duersch in the 300 hurdles (48.79), plus from their 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams. Additionally, Patrick was the runner-up in the 1,600 (5:38), as was Duersch in the 100 (13.49).
Alex Baer captured silver medals in the 100 hurdles (17.49) and 300 hurdles (49.97) for the Lady Riverhawks, while teammate Sydnee Walton finished second in the 3,200 (12:47) and third in the 1,600 (5:48). The Ridgeline girls swept the top three spots in the 1,600 and 3,200, and the top four in the 300 hurdles.
Once again, the Lady Grizzlies were led by their very talented 1-2 punch of Milly Garren and Amber Kartchner. For the fourth time in four meets, Garren was the gold medalist in the shot put (career-best mark of 40-11) and discus (132-2), plus she claimed the title in the javelin (112-10) for the third time. Kartchner beat all comers in the high jump (5-0) and long jump (17-5).
Mountain Crest’s Alisabeth Apedaile won the 100 hurdles with a very impressive time of 14.56 — likely a school record — and was the runner-up to Kartchner in the long jump (17-2). Katelyn Hardy was the silver medalist in the shot put (33-5.5) and discus (92-8) for the Lady Mustangs, while teammate Ella Douglass placed third in the javelin (85-2) and discus (83-7).
The Mountain Crest girls prevailed in the 4x100 relay, plus Maya Miller highlighted a 1-2-3 Mustang sweep in the 400 with her winning time of 1:01.12.
The victorious Mountain Crest boys were led by Todd Rigby, who is developing into one of 4A’s better sprinters. Rigby posted the fastest times in the 100 (11.28) and 200 (23.03). Rigby and the Mustangs were also victorious in the 4x100 relay.
Hyrum Staffanson, Avery Wells and Bracken Hertzler finished in the top three in a pair of individual events for the Mustangs, plus William Hadfield won the long jump (19-10.5), was the runner-up in the 100 (11.61) and placed third in the 200 (24.13). Staffanson powered up way to first in the 1,600 (4:52) and second in the 3,200 (10:52), Wells was the gold medalist in the discus (108-9) and silver medalist in the shot put (38-8.5), and Hertzler was second in the 110 hurdles (19.75) and third in the 300 hurdles (48.58).
It was another good meet for Logan thrower Ty Stearns, who secured the top position on the podium in the javelin (144-3) and shot put (41-6.5). Tilose Tupou placed second in the discus (89-8) and third in the shot put (38-0.5) for the Grizzlies, while Hyrum Rosenlund was second in the 200 (23.53) and third in the long jump (19-4.5).
Ridgeline’s Stone Crandall was the bronze medalist in the 100 (11.74) and tied for third place in the 200 with Mountain Crest’s William Hadfield (24.12).
Other athletes who earned silver medals in an individual event were MC’s Amelia Zilles in the 400 (1:02.14), MC’s Lauralynn Seamons in the 800 (2:41), RHS’s Mya Young in the 200 (28.87), MC’s Lauren Smith in the high jump (4-8), LHS’s Kaylee McKinnon in the javelin (93-0), MC’s Ashton Reed in the 1,600 (4:59), MC’s Quinton Bladen in the 400 (53.80), LHS’s Stratford Needham in the 300 hurdles (47.78), MC’s Alex Barlow in the 800 (2:15), MC’s Preston Sadler in the long jump (19-10), RHS’s Tyler Bertolio in the high jump (5-10) and RHS’s Nelson Munk in the javelin (123-10).
Other competitors who captured bronze medals individually were MC’s Abby Roos (100 hurdles, 18.05), Paige Egbert (SP, 30-0), Emily Chambers (400, 1:04.85), Mason Stott (3,200, 10:53), Samuel Peel (discus, 86-6) and Steven Hadfield (110 hurdles, 19.82), LHS’s Mickelle Fish (100, 13.76), Hallie Arthur (LJ, 16-0), Sam Lorimer (800, 2:18), Bryce Porter (javelin, 111-7) and Timothy Bradford (1,600, 5:00), and RHS’s Kendra Smith (200, 29.07), Madeline Carmona (HJ, 4-8), Emilyn Watkins (3,200, 13:20), Lauren Theurer (300 hurdles, 51.19), Jackson Pond (HJ, 5-4) and Brock Parson (400, 53.92).
DUAL MEET
It was a split in Smithfield as the Sky View boys and the Green Canyon girls emerged victorious. In the boys competition, the Bobcats outpointed the Wolves 95-47, while the Lady Wolves finished with 80 points to SV’s 58.
Sky View had five boys who captured gold or silver medals in at least two individual events. Cody Robbins and Trey Nyman each prevailed in two events and were runner-ups in another.
Robbins was the champion in the discus (108-0) and long jump (19-9), as was Nyman in the 110 hurdles (15.95) and 300 hurdles (42.0). Nyman placed second in the high jump (6-0), as did Robbins in the 200 (24.1).
Sky View’s Isaac Larsen claimed a gold medal in the 100 (11.58) and a silver in the 300 hurdles (43.0), Ty McPhie was triumphant in the shot put (39-0.5) and second in the discus (106-11), and Isaiah Crookston was the silver medalist in the 800 (2:09.39) and 3,200 (10:22).
The Bobcat boys won 11 of the 16 events and also got titles from Dylan Mortensen in the 800 (2:07.88), Chase Robison in the javelin (131-3), Colin Brown in the 200 (24.0), and from the 4x100 and 4x200 relay squads.
Green Canyon’s Branson Sharp bested his competition in the 1,600 (4:51) and 3,200 (10:19), as did teammates Jackson Monz in the 400 (52.0) and Cameron Kunz in the high jump (6-0). The Wolves also prevailed in the 4x400 relay.
The Green Canyon girls won nine events and were led by throwers Abby Blau and Maren McKenna, who both had memorable meets. Blau won the shot put with a school record toss of 36-3, while McKenna matched the program’s discus record with her winning heave of 97-11. McKenna also won the javelin (94-4) and was the runner-up to Blau in the shot put (35-9). Blau was second to McKenna in the discus (87-2).
Green Canyon also got first-place performances on the girls side from McKenna Crane in the 200 (27.7), Taylor Hancey in the 800 (2:45.11), Sydney Edelmayer in the 100 hurdles (17.27) and Jayden Beach in the high jump (4-10). The Lady Wolves were victorious in the 4x100, while the Lady Bobcats won the 4x200 and 4x400.
Sky View’s Kate Dickson has crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 and 3,200 in every meet so far this spring. The senior clocked in at 5:26 in the 1,600 and 11:34 in the 3,200.
Also prevailing for the Lady Bobcats were Katyrra Peck in the 100 (13.11), Ellie Davies in the 400 (1:04) and Haley McUne in the long jump (16-2.5).
Other athletes who captured silver medals in individual events were SV’s Sam Porter in the 100 (11.76), SV’s Jackson Sundstrom in the 400 (55.2), GC’s Mark Latvakoski in the 1,600 (4:56), SV’s Sam Thatcher in the 110 hurdles (17.16), GC’s Bryce Radford in the shot put (37-8), SV’s Logan Tidwell in the javelin (115-6), SV’s Walter Collins in the long jump (19-1.5), SV’s Piper Sessions in the 100 (13.35), GC’s Abby Jensen in the 200 (27.9), GC’s Julia Larsen in the 400 (1:08), GC’s Lauren Hancey in the 800 (2:47.29), GC’s Katie Latvakoski in the 1,600 (5:46), SV’s Avery Taylor in the 100 hurdles (17.95), GC’s Breesen Hoehne in the 300 hurdles (51.0), GC’s Jane Rodriguez in the javelin (86-10), SV’s Abigail Doxey in the high jump (4-8) and SV’s Maryn Coats in the long jump (15-9).