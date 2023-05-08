Maren McKenna was “skeptical” she would even be able to compete in track & field after undergoing surgery to repair her labrum following the basketball season, but she has certainly made up for lost time.
The Green Canyon senior captured a gold medal at the BYU Invitational, which is the most prestigious meet in the Beehive State. The future University of Wyoming basketball player was triumphant in the 4A-6A division in the javelin and broke her own school record, in the process, Saturday in Provo.
“It felt amazing,” said McKenna, who launched the javelin 126 feet, 3.75 inches. “Breaking my PR that was from my sophomore year was definitely the highlight, just because I haven’t hit that in quite a while.”
Indeed, it was a clutch performance for McKenna, who missed the first seven or so weeks of the season and didn’t showcase her talents at a meet for the first time until April 27.
McKenna was the only athlete from Cache Valley who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium, although two of her teammates nearly did, as did Ridgeline standout hurdler Brock Parson. Tate Walker was the runner-up in the boys 400 meters, as was fellow Green Canyon senior Abigail Blau in the girls shot put. Walker threw down a time of 48.35 seconds in his signature event, while Blau recorded another strong mark of 40-3. This is the only time Blau has not won the shot put in any competition she has participated in so far this season.
“Both Tate and Abby have been teammates that I’ve looked up to over these past few years,” McKenna said. “They both work so hard and seeing all their hard work pay off is so fun to watch.”
Walker is Green Canyon’s record-holder in the 100 (11.17), 200 (22.38, 400 (48.34), 110 hurdles (16.21) and 300 hurdles (39.03), as is Blau in the shot put (42-6) and discus (110-0.5). In addition to winning a silver medal in the 400, Walker posted the 15th-fastest time in the qualifying rounds of the 200 (22.73), while Blau finished 15th in the discus (104-1.5).
Meanwhile, Parson lowered her own school record in the 300 hurdles for the second time in as many days. The senior went 38.56 in the qualifying rounds and then turned around and placed second in the finals with a blistering time of 38.42. Parson is also atop Ridgeline’s record books in the 400 (49.18).
The four aforementioned athletes were the only ones from Cache County that scored teams points at the BYU Invite. However, Preston had a handful of athletes that accomplished this feat. The Indians get to compete in the 1A-3A division because they would be a 3A size school in Utah.
It was a good meet for the Preston girls and it would have even been an even better one had sprinter Elly Jeppsen not tweaked her hamstring. The junior punched her ticket to Saturday’s final in the 100 and 400, but elected not to race in either event. Jeppsen posted the fifth-fastest qualifying time in 400 (1:00.02) and sixth fastest in the 100 (13.02). Preston was ninth in the girls team competition with 30 points, which was only five points shy of fifth place.
Jeppsen did join forces with Anna May, Angelie Scott and Maren Leffler to place fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:10.51. The Preston girls also finished fourth in the medley relay as Tayla Wakley, Kate Allred, Addelin Romney and Myah Atchley teamed up to clock in at 4:21.70.
The Preston girls also got team points from Romney and Madison Wood in the pole vault, Atchley in the 800 (seventh place, 2:22.89), Ellie Nelson in the shot put (sixth, 33-10) and May in the open 400 (eighth, 1:00.96). Romney was the bronze medalist (8-8.75) and she was immediately followed by Wood (8-3.5) in fourth place. Nelson finished 10th in the discus (104-4), to boot.
Scoring points for the Preston boys were Tavin Rigby in the pole vault (fifth, 12-2.75), Mason Blad in that same event (sixth, 11-9) and Brayker Smith in the high jump (tied for seventh, 5-11.75).
A trio of Preston girls finished in the top 20 in the 1,600 and 3,200 in Leffler, Oakley Reid and Bethany Moore. Leffler was 12th in the 3,200 (11:42) and 13th in the 1,600 (5:26), Reid was 13th in the 3,200 (11:45) and 19th in the 1,600 (5:30) and Moore was 18th in the 1,600 (5:30) and 20th in the 3,200 (12:09).
Other Preston athletes who finished in the top 20 in an individual event Victoria Hobbs (tied for ninth, girls high jump, 4-11), Jenna Crossley (16th, girls long jump, 15-2.75), Russell Kunz (19th, boys 300 hurdles, 43.24) and Logan Tracy (12th, boys discus, 125-7).
Green Canyon’s Kylee Cox was 14th in the long jump (16-3) and 19th in the 400 (1:01.05). Other local girls who finished in the top 20 individually in the 4A-6A division were Green Canyon’s Paige Bagley (19th, 100 hurdles, 16.00), Ridgeline’s Madeline Carmona (tied for ninth, high jump, 5-1) and Sky View’s Mercedes Stewart (13th, HJ, 5-1). Another noteworthy accomplishment was GC’s Hailey Shakespear breaking the school record in the 3,200 with a valley-leading time of 11:37.
Mountain Crest’s Steven Hadfield was 13th in the long jump (20-8.75) and 18th in the 300 hurdles (41.12). Other local boys who finished in the top 20 in an individual event in the 4A-6A division were Ridgeline’s Luke Sorenson (tied for 10th, high jump, 5-11.75) and Tyler Bertolio (tied for 19th, HJ, 5-9.75), Mountain Crest’s Quinton Bladen (13th, 400, 50.63), Sky View’s Brevin Egbert (10th, long jump, 20-9.25) and Green Canyon’s Joseph Brough (20th, 400, 51.42).
McKenna and the Lady Wolves will be heavily favored to win a third straight Region 11 championship this week, plus will be legitimate contenders for the 4A state crown the following week.
“I believe that we can take state 100 percent,” McKenna asserted. “If we all show up and perform how we know we can, we will be able to take home a state championship without a doubt. All of my teammates have worked so hard, so I know that we’ll all perform at a high level.”
GRIZZLIES AND PIRATES
Logan competed at the Sentinel Twilight Invitational last Friday at Mountain Ridge High School, while West Side was in action last Wednesday at a 10-team invite hosted by Malad. The Lady Pirates tied for second place in the final team standings with Marsh Valley.
The West Side girls were led by Letti Phillips, who beat all comers in the 300 hurdles (47.37) and was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.86). Natalie Lemmon was the silver medalist for the Lady Pirates in the triple jump (31-9), as was Kynlee Beckstead in the pole vault (8-6). Also scoring a lot of points for the West Side girls was Tommi Henderson, who was the bronze medalist in the triple jump (31-6) and finished fourth in the long jump (15-4.25).
Trayce Stone was the runner-up for the West Side boys in the 400 (53.09), while Arron McDaniel was the bronze medalist in the discus (111-11) and Aaron Willis was fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.26).
Meanwhile, it was another good meet for Logan’s Christian Smith and Tilose Tupou. Smith was the runner-up in the boys 400 (51.07) and teamed up with Caleb Johnson, Andrew Crookston and Cooper Redd to place second in the 4x400 relay (3:33.77), while Tupou was fifth in the shot put (valley leading mark of 48-4). Freshman Tyler Ward finished fifth for the Grizzlies in the boys 3,200 (10:33).
