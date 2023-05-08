cache box track

Ridgeline’s Brock Parson was the silver medalist in the 300-meter hurdles at last weekend’s prestigious BYU Invitational.

Maren McKenna was “skeptical” she would even be able to compete in track & field after undergoing surgery to repair her labrum following the basketball season, but she has certainly made up for lost time.

The Green Canyon senior captured a gold medal at the BYU Invitational, which is the most prestigious meet in the Beehive State. The future University of Wyoming basketball player was triumphant in the 4A-6A division in the javelin and broke her own school record, in the process, Saturday in Provo.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

