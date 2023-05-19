Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ellie Nelson headlined a strong Day 1 for the Preston girls track & field program at her team’s biggest meet of the season.

The sophomore was the silver medalist in the shot put at the 4A State Championships, which are being contested at Mountain View High School in Meridian. Additionally, Nelson lowered her own school record with her mark of 37 feet, 3.5 inches.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.