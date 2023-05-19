.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if
a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Prep track & field: Silver medal for Preston's Nelson at 4A meet
Ellie Nelson headlined a strong Day 1 for the Preston girls track & field program at her team’s biggest meet of the season.
The sophomore was the silver medalist in the shot put at the 4A State Championships, which are being contested at Mountain View High School in Meridian. Additionally, Nelson lowered her own school record with her mark of 37 feet, 3.5 inches.
The Preston girls are currently in fourth place in the team standings through six events with 20 points, which is only seven fewer than first-place Pocatello. The two-day meet will conclude Saturday.
“Yeah, really good first day for the girls,” Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said. “The field event girls stepped up big time. Ellie broke the school record for the second time in two weeks, and the second place was big. Carly podiumed for the second year in a row and Addie stepped up with a PR and podium in the pole vault. Super proud of Addie, who tore her ACL last summer. We didn’t even know if she’d be able to vault this year. Both Maren and Oakley scored big points in the 3,200 — Maren with a big PR.
“It sets us up well to compete tomorrow. We’ve got some big pieces tomorrow with Elly in the 400, some more distance races and the 4x400, and then Ellie in the discus.”
Indeed, Maren Leffler, Oakley Reid, Carly Dunn and Addelin Romney were also able to score valuable points for Preston. Leffler placed fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 11 minutes, 29 seconds, while Reid was seventh (11:43). Dunn finished sixth in the high jump, as did Romney in the pole vault. Dunn cleared the bar at 5 feet, 0 inches, while Romney vaulted over the bar at 9-6.
As expected, Bishop Kelly is completing dominating the boys competition as the Knights have amassed 49 points through four events, which is 31 more than any other team.
Likewise, West Side is also currently in the greater Boise area as the 2A State Championships are taking place at Middleton High School. It was a great opening day for West Side’s Kynlee Beckstead, who was the bronze medalist in the pole vault with her personal record vault of 9-6.
Natalie Lemmon secured a spot on the podium for the Lady Pirates, as did Braydn Noreen for the West Side boys. Lemmon placed sixth in the long jump (15-2.75), while Noreen finished fourth in the 3,200 (10:11).
Sam Tolman, Trayce Stone, Kaden Telford and Ethan Willis teamed up to propel the West Side boys to fourth place in the medley relay. The foursome completed the race in 3:42.14.
A pair of Pirates punched their ticket to Saturday finals in a pair of individual events. Letti Phillips will race for state titles in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, as will Brennon Winward in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Phillips in the No. 2 seed in the 300 hurdles and No. 3 seed in the shorter discipline, while Winward qualified with the third-fastest time in the 300 hurdles.
Parker Moser will represent the West Side boys in the finals of the 400, as will Preston’s Elly Jeppsen in that same event on the 4A girls side.
It’s a very close team competition through seven events in the 2A girls competition as Melba (40 points) has a narrow lead over Soda Springs (33.5) and Salmon (33). Aberdeen is off to a eight-point lead over North Fremont through six events in the boys field. West Side is currently in 10th place in both competitions with, ironically enough, 10 points apiece.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Logan (2-13) earned its first-ever playoff victory as the eighth-seeded Grizzlies traveled to No. 8 Judge Memorial (4-11) and prevailed by a 11-10 scoreline in a 4A state play-in game on Thursday.
The Grizzlies will now make the drive to Garland for a Saturday quarterfinal contest against defending state champion Bear River (14-1). The top-seeded Bears will host the Grizzlies at 11 a.m.
