A pair of high school track & field athletes from Franklin County captured silver medals on Day 1 of their respective state championship meets.
West Side’s Aubrie Barzee was the runner-up in the girls 3,200 meters at the 2A level, while Preston’s Kimble Rigby tied for second place in the boys pole vault at the 4A meet. Those athletes competing in the 1A through 3A divisions are at Middleton High School, while the 4A and 5A meets are taking place at Dona Larsen Park in Boise.
Rigby has been consistently clearing the bar at 14 feet during the second half of the season and he was able to vault over the 14-foot barrier on Friday. The senior is the second Preston athlete in as many years to score eight points in the boys pole vault, joining Benson Palmer from a year ago.
“It feels amazing,” Rigby said. “Last year I came up short and ended up getting seventh place. That really motivated me this year. Coming out with a silver medal is a big goal accomplished.”
Rigby and company had to compete against arguably the best high school track & field athlete in the entire Gem State in Landon Helms of Emmett. Helms has vaulted over the bar at 17-2 this spring, which is a new overall state record. The senior was the Mr. Mac/BYU Invitational champion in that event, both hurdles races and the long jump.
“When having a kid that’s fourth in the nation in my division, the only thing I can do is work my hardest every day,” said Rigby, who ranks second in school history with a clearance of 14-4. “We started off the season with a 4-foot-6 gap between us and now that is a (gap of) 2-10, so I definitely made progress.”
Meanwhile, Barzee was attempting to defend her state title in 3,200, but wasn’t quite able to hang with district rival Elise Kelsey of Bear Lake. Kelsey clocked in at 11 minutes, 39 seconds, while Barzee crossed the finish line 20 seconds later. Kelsey and Barzee will also be the two favorites in Saturday’s 1,600.
In addition to Barzee, four other athletes scored team points for the Lady Pirates on Friday. Older sister Madalyn Barzee finished sixth in the pole vault (8-6), while teammate Kynlee Beckstead was eighth and also cleared 8-6.
Additionally, Tommi Henderson placed seventh in the long jump for West Side, as did Reagan Bingham in the high jump. Henderson finished with a mark of 15-7.5, while Bingham, a freshman, cleared 4-10 for the first time during her young prep career.
A pair of West Side boys just missed securing a spot on the podium on Day 1. Braydn Noreen finished seventh in the 3,200 (10:30), while Easton Shurtliff was eighth in the discus with a personal record heave of 128-6.
It was a good day for West Side’s hurdlers as Brennon Winward and Easton Henderson qualified for Saturday’s finals in both races. Letti Phillips also punched her ticket to the finals of the 300 hurdles for the Lady Pirates.
Rigby was one of four Preston athletes to score team points on the opening day of the 4A meet. Oakley Reid medaled in the 3,200 (11:37), as did teammate Akazia Knapp in the shot put (33-10), as both finished fifth in their respective events. Ellie Nelson was eighth in the shot put (32-7), giving the Preston girls two point earners in that event. Reid now ranks first this spring among all local female competitors in the 3,200.
Brecker Knapp advanced to Saturday’s final in the 110 hurdles for the Preston boys, plus just missed out on accomplishing the same feat in the 300 hurdles as the senior recorded the ninth-fastest time during the qualifying rounds.
Unfortunately for the Indians, three more of their athletes finished ninth in a preliminary round race and, like Knapp, missed out on a trip to the finals by a fraction of a second, head coach Brandon Lyon said. Those three Preston competitors were Charles Iverson in the boys 110 hurdles, Elly Jeppsen in the girls 400 and Mickayla Robertson in the girls 300 hurdles.
“It was kind of a bittersweet day, (but) we had a lot of good performances, a lot of PRs,” Lyon said.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Their best offensive production of the season wasn’t enough for the Lady Grizzlies to extend their season, but it was a definitely something to build on. Lucy Colton came through with five goals in Logan’s 15-7 road loss to Judge Memorial in a 4A state play-in game on Thursday.
Gabby Hollingsworth and Kaylee Stacey also found the back of the net for the ninth-seeded Grizzlies (0-13). Up next for No. 8 Judge Memorial (3-8) is a Saturday afternoon game against No. 1 Bear River (16-0).
“The girls have learned a lot this season and have really improved their skills since last season,” LHS head coach Josie Fielding said. “There have been quite a few girls who have really stepped up in their positions to become strong players overall in helping the team as a whole improve.”