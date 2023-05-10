A pair of seniors helped make sure it would be a pretty memorable track & field meet for the Lady Pirates.
Letti Phillips and Natalie Lemmon showed their mettle as the West Side girls finished second at the 2A Fifth District Championships, which concluded Wednesday evening at Malad. The Pirates finished third out of five teams in the boys competition.
Final times, marks and team scores were not available before the Herald Journal went to print.
“I feel like the girls did really, really well,” WS head coach Joseph Grimm said. “I was super impressed with the girls. I think a lot of small things for the boys really didn’t go their way. They were able to finish off strong, but had a few really tough handoffs in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which I think got them down a little bit. But they were able to bounce back. Parker (Moser) was able to finish off with a solid (win) in the 400 and we finished out with a (title) in the 4x400, which was great. So, just a few things didn’t quite go that way they should have gone. … But I’m really pleased with the ladies with their second place.”
Phillips shattered the school record in the 300-meter hurdles and she nearly eclipsed the 46-second barrier, in the process, Grimm said. The senior was the runner-up to Malad star Oaklie Hebdon in both hurdles races. Hebdon is ranked first in Idaho’s 2A classification in the 300 hurdles, while Phillips is second.
“She went out there and ran a great race, and is just a great athlete, a great team player,” Grimm said of Phillips. “She’s been great to have around, so another great senior that went out there and had a really great district meet.”
Lemmon, a first-team all-state basketball player, punched her ticket to next week’s 2A State Championships in all three jumping events. The senior was the silver medalist in the triple jump, plus captured bronze medals in the high jump and long jump. The top three placers in each individual event qualified for state.
“We were so excited for (Lemmon) and she came out there and just performed,” Grimm said. “And she went from third place to second place with her last jump in the triple. … Yeah, she just had a great, great meet and we’re super happy for her. It’s always good when you can come out and perform (like that) as a senior.”
Grimm was also very pleased with sophomore Reagan Bingham, who cleared the bar at 5 feet, 0 inches, on her way to winning the high jump. Kynlee Beckstead was the silver medalist for the Lady Pirates in the pole vault, as was Tommi Henderson in the long jump. However, Henderson suffered an injury on her final attempt and is questionable for the state meet, Grimm said.
The West Side girls will also be represented by Audry Gundersen and Keziah Westover at state. Gunderson placed third in the shot put, as did Westover in the 3,200.
The West Side boys were led by first-team all-state football football Parker Moser, who reigned supreme in the open 400, plus anchored the Pirates to victory in the 4x400 relay. The junior was joined on that team by Trayce Stone, Sam Tolman and Kaden Telford. Ethan Willis beat all comers for the Pirates in the 800.
Capturing bronze medals for the Pirates were Arron McDaniel in the discus, Corbin Thomsen in the pole vault and Brennon Winward in the 110 hurdles. It was a heartbreaking day for Winward in the 110 hurdles as he placed fourth. Winward is ranked fourth in 2A and has been Cache Valley’s top performer in that event all season long. Unfortunately for the senior, four of the top five 110 hurdlers in 2A are in his district.
“It makes me so mad,” Grimm said. “It’s like if they’re at the top of the top, they should make it to state and there should be a way that it ensures that, that happens. … I think sometimes we overemphasize equal representation (around the state) instead of taking the very best (to state), so it’s hard, it really is that it doesn’t alway go your way, but you want to see the best athletes have a chance to go down to state and represent.”
Aberdeen was triumphant in the boys competition, while Soda Springs captured the girls title.
