BRIGHAM CITY --- It appears the battle for a Region 11 championship in boys track & field is going to be an intense one this spring.
After all, there weren't many points separating the top teams in the region at the Cache-Box Invitational, which concluded Thursday at Box Elder High School. However, there was no question which team was top dog at this annual two-day meet as Box Elder accumulated 166.5 points, which was 63 more than runner-up Bear River (103.5).
Sky View finished third with 81 points, followed by Mountain Crest (76), Logan (64), Preston (63), Green Canyon (60), Ridgeline (44) and West Side (1). The two Franklin County programs were shorthanded due to Spring Break, and the Pirates only brought a few boys.
One of the standouts of the meet was Sky View's Taten Merrill, who was one of only two boys who captured gold medals in multiple individual events. This is the senior's first year competing in the sport and he's already a state-level performer.
"I've really enjoyed it," he said. "I really like how you know who to blame if you're not doing good or you are doing good because it's only yourself and how hard you push yourself. ... Yeah, it's been a good decision. I'm glad I'm out here."
Merrill was locked into a compelling battle with Mountain Crest's Todd Rigby for the top sprinter at the meet. Merrill edged Rigby by .01 seconds in the qualifying rounds of the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and by that exact same margin in the finals of the 100. Merrill won the 100 with a time of 11.33 and the 200 with a time of 22.95.
"It's a lot more fun, just because it's a lot more competitive, and I feel like I do a lot better when I'm running against faster people," Merrill said. "And I'm glad that I ran against (Rigby) because he's a really good racer and he's got a lot of potential, too."
Box Elder's Cole Mortensen was selected as the most outstanding male athlete after reigning supreme in the 110 hurdles (15.87), 300 hurdles (40.94) and long jump (21 feet, 2 inches). Additionally, Mortensen cleared the bar at 6-0 in the high jump, which was good enough for the No. 4 spot on the podium.
The Bees crowned two other champions individually in the boys competition in Arden Cook (3,200, 10:10) and Keaton Jeppsen (discus, 126-10). Box Elder was triumphant in six of the 17 official events, followed closely by Bear River with five event titles. The Bears won two relays, plus Braxton Hurst prevailed in the 400 (51.03), Isaac Evans in the shot put (47-4) and Kenneth Pingel in the 800 (2:03.40).
Other than Merrill, teammate Chase Robison and Mountain Crest's Hyrum Staffanson was the only Cache Valley competitor to beat all comers in an individual event on the boys side. Staffanson was the gold medalist in Wednesday's 1,600 (4:35) and was oh so close to winning Thursday's 800 as he only finished .14 behind Pingel with his time of 2:03.63. The junior made up a lot of ground over the final 100 meters.
"Honestly, I think it's really encouraging for the season," Staffanson said of his performance at the meet. I'm excited. I hit a couple of the times that I wanted to hit for Cache-Box, so that was really good. ... It makes me feel like some of my other goals that I've set for the end of the season feel like they're more achievable now that I've gotten my beginning of the year goals."
Robison impressed in the javelin with in triumphant toss of 166-3, which is only about four feet shy of the Sky View record. The senior bested his old personal-best mark by nearly 10 feet, to boot.
"It feels really good because it's finally nice to see the results from all of the hard work that I've been putting in and it just feels amazing ... just to be on top against good competition like this," Robison said. "... I've been competing against them for most of my years and I know them pretty well, so it's finally nice to finally beat them."
Two other Cache Valley athlete who fared well were Rigby and Preston's Brecker Knapp, who was the silver medalist in the 110 hurdles (16.37) and 300 hurdles (41.65). Rigby was the runner-up in the 100 (11.34) and 200 (23.08).
Preston, which won the Cache-Box a year ago, likely would have challenged Bear River for second place in the team competition had its entire squad been there.
"Last year we had a lot of talented guys that graduated, but I feel like I've never seen a (senior class) that is more committed to track & field than this," Knapp said. "We just have a lot of kids that maybe don't do the other sports, but they're working out all year for track, just because they love it, so I think we should be really good."
Two other local competitors who finished in the top four in a pair of individual events were Green Canyon's Kyle Baker and Sky View's Brevin Egbert. Baker was the silver medalist in the discus (123-4) and bronze medalist in the javelin (154-4), while Egbert was the runner-up in the long jump (21-0) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.35).
Two other local boys who captured silver medals individually were Logan's Jacob Anderson in the 3,200 (10:12) and Green Canyon's Jackson Monz in the 400 (51.53), while Preston's Brayker Smith and Ridgeline's Tyler Bertolio shared second place in the high jump. Both cleared the bar at 6-0.
Other Cache Valley boys who won bronze medals individually were PHS's Reynger Davidsavor (800, 2:04.91), GC's Tate Walker (300 hurdles, 43.15), SV's Isaiah Crookston (3,200, 10:19), LHS's Christian Smith (400, 52.38) and MC's Preston Sadler (long jump, 20-10.5). Several local competitors finished fourth in an individual event, including MC's Will Hadfield (LJ, 20-4.75), RHS's Brock Parson (400, 52.52) and Stone Crandall (200, 23.88), LHS's Joshua Thomsen (110 hurdles, 16.67) and Tilose Tupuo (shot put, 42-3), and PHS's Gage Cordner (3,200, 10:25).