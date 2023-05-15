The future appears to be very bright for Preston's girls track & field program.
The present state of the program is also quite good.
Preston used a balanced mix of veterans and underclassmen to reign supreme at the 4A Fifth District Championships for the third straight year. It was a competitive girls field as Preston racked up 71 points, followed by Pocatello with 60 and Century with 52. The two-day meet concluded Friday at Pocatello High School.
Pocatello was triumphant on the boys side as the hosts accumulated 81.5 points, which was 24.5 more than runner-up Preston. Century with third with 47.5 points.
The Indians needed some big contributions from their underclassmen to pull off a three-peat and those youngsters were certainly up to the challenge. Case in point: Sophomore Ellie Nelson captured gold medals in the shot put and discus, while freshman teammate Katherine Mueller was the silver medalist in both of those events. Additionally, sophomore Addelin Romney defended her district title in the pole vault and fellow sophomore Myah Atchley prevailed in the 800 meters, plus freshmen Tayla Wakley and Bethany Moore were runner-ups in an individual event.
“We’re excited about the youth (on our team),” Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said. “Like you said, a lot of freshman and sophomores (scoring points) and then a lot of our juniors are big point scorers as well, so going into next year we return basically all of our point scorers and with that youth that we have we’re set up to have a really good team on the girls side for the next little while. And we’ve got some good (athletes) coming in that we’re excited about that have done well at the junior high level this year as well, so we feel really good about the set-up of our girls team.”
Not only did Nelson win the shot put, she broke the school record with her heave of 37 feet, 3 inches. Nelson came through with a toss of 107-11 in the discus, while Mueller claimed silver medals with her marks of 89-1 in the discus and 33-5.5 in the shot put. The freshman edged the bronze medalist by half an inch in the shot put, which was significant because only the top two performers in each individual event and the top relay team qualified for next week's 4A State Championships.
“She was a solid freshman last year, went to state in the shot put, but the jump that she has made this year has been pretty fun to watch,” Lyon said of Nelson. “And she just works hard; she’s always working hard. She’s a three-sport athlete that puts a lot of time into developing as an athlete, and just goes to practice and gets to work.”
Romney cleared the bar at 9 feet, 0 inches, while Atchley powered her way to the top time among all Cache Valley high school girls in the 800 as she crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 20.92 seconds. The fifth event title for the Preston girls came from their 4x400 relay team. Anna May, Angelie Scott, Maren Leffler and Elly Jeppsen teamed up for a time of 4:10.32. Preston was also victorious in this relay at this meet a year ago.
Meanwhile, Moore was the runner-up in the 1,6000 (5:29), as was Wakley in the 100 (personal record time of 12.92). Fellow Preston freshman Brytlee Harris was the bronze medalist in the long jump (15-7.5).
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, the Preston girls also got silver medals from Jeppsen in the 400 (1:00.59) and Leffler in the 3,200 (11:45). Placing third for the Indians in an individual event were Carly Dunn (high jump, 5-0), Abby Lindhardt (100 hurdles, 17.23), May (400, 1:01.49), Scott (800, 2:26.29) and Oakley Reid. Reid was the bronze medalist in the 1,600 (5:30) and 3,200 (11:54).
Preston showcased its depth in the girls competition by finishing second through sixth in the 400, second through fifth in the 1,600 and second through fifth, plus seventh and eighth, in the 3,200. Additionally, the Indians had four of the top five placers in the 800.
“We take pride in the program that we’ve built here,” Lyon said. “We’ve got great coaches in every event and they do a good job of developing those kids, and we’ve got kids that are excited about being a part of it. We pride ourselves on going to these meets and showcasing that depth, and that’s been the major part of why we’ve been able to win these district titles the last few years.”
Meanwhile, it was a solid meet for the Preston boys, who were led by Samuel Visser and John Anderson. Visser was triumphant in the 1,600 (4:35) and was the runner-up in the 3,200 (10:12), while Anderson beat all comers in the 300 hurdles (42.63) and recorded the second-fastest time in the 110 hurdles (16.72). The Indians also got first-place performances from Tavin Rigby in the pole vault (12-0) and Brayker Smith in the high jump (6-0).
In addition to Visser and Anderson, the Preston boys received silver medals from Mason Blad in the pole vault (11-6) and Tate Hess in the high jump (6-0). Russell Kunz finished third in the 110 hurdles (16.90) and 300 hurdles (42.83), while the Indians also received bronze medals courtesy of Caiden Leetham (200, 23.13), Tristan Lyon (400, 52.81) and Kaden Johnson (pole vault, 11-0).
The Indians had three of the top four placers in the pole vault and finished second through seventh in the 110 hurdles.
Two other Preston athletes who threw down impressive performances were Lucas Olsen and Mason Blad in a loaded 100 field. Both sprinters PRed as Olsen was fifth (11.31) and Blad sixth (11.33).
“I’m really proud of them and we’ve put in a lot of work into that this year and into developing that speed, and to have those boys hit those times (was awesome),” Lyon said. “And, like you said, in a lot of years those two times will get you (to state). Last year I think those two times might have won the district and so the district was deep this year, especially on the boys sprint side. And Tayla, she’s a competitor. For a freshman, she’s tough and she’s going to compete.”
