It was another successful weekend for local high school track & field athletes.
Some of the better prep track & field athletes in the Beehive State reside in Cache Valley and they fared well at Saturday’s Davis Invitational, which is arguably the state’s second-most prestigious annual meet.
For starters, a pair of Green Canyon seniors reigned supreme in their signature event — Abigail Blau in the girls shot put (40 feet, 5 inches) and Tate Walker in the boys 400 meters (school record time of 48.34 seconds). Nobody has yet to beat Blau in her best event this season, plus her school record mark of 42-6 ranks first in the entire state. Meanwhile, Walker now ranks fourth in the entire state in the open 400.
In addition to his title in the seeded 400, Walker was also the champion in the open 100 (11.17), plus he placed sixth in the seeded 200 (school record time of 22.38). The senior’s time in the 100 would have been good enough for fourth place had he competed in the seeded race.
Walker was one of two local boys that earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium. The other was West Side’s Brennon Winward, who powered his way to a time of 15.56 in the open 110 hurdles.
Blau was one of five girls from Cache County who tasted victory in an individual event, plus Mountain Crest’s foursome of Wren Jensen, Jordan Merrill, Sam Erickson and Emily Chambers won the open 4x800 (10:18.04). Other local gold medalists were Green Canyon’s Kylee Cox in the open 200 (26.36) and Paige Bagley in the open 300 hurdles (47.56), Sky View’s Sophia Doxey in the open javelin (95-3) and Ridgeline’s Abby Bodily in the open high jump (5-0).
Cox and Bagley were two of five Green Canyon girls who finished in the top eight in a pair of individual events. The others were sprinter Cambree Tensmeyer, middle distance/distance runner Hadlie Ballard and throw Maren McKenna.
McKenna was the silver medalist in the seeded javelin (124-10) and she was sixth in the seeded shot put (36-4), Tensmeyer captured a silver medal in the open 400 (59.39) and a bronze in the open 100 (12.92), and Ballard was fourth in the seeded 800 (2:23.93) and seventh in the seeded 1,600 (5:24). In addition to their aforementioned races, Cox placed fifth in the seeded long jump long (16-4.5), while Bagley was eighth in the seeded 100 hurdles (16.25).
It was another memorable meet for Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert as she finished fourth in the seeded shot put (37-5), sixth in the seeded javelin (99-6) and eighth in the seeded discus (102-3). Not only did Jensen help propel the Lady Mustangs to victory in the open 4x800 relay, she was eighth in the seeded 400 (1:00.82).
As for the boys competition, Walker was one of six local athletes who finished in the top eight in multiple individual events. The others were teammate Joseph Brough, Mountain Crest’s Quinton Bladen and Steven Hadfield, and Ridgeline’s Brock Parson and Luke Sorenson.
Bladen and Hadfield secured their spots on the podium in a trio of events. Bladen was fourth in the open 200 (22.90), sixth in the seeded 400 (50.56) and anchored MC’s 4x400 relay team to a silver medal in the seeded race. He teamed up with Hadfield, Caden Bradshaw and Hyrum Staffanson to clock in at 3:27.32, which ranks third in the entire state. Additionally, Hadfield was the silver medalist in the open 300 hurdles (40.63) and finished fifth in the seeded long jump (20-9.5), while Staffanson was 10th in the seeded 1,600 (4:32).
Parson was the bronze medalist in the seeded 400 (49.18), was seventh in the open 200 (23.12) and eighth in the seeded 300 hurdles (45.01), while Sorenson was sixth in the seeded high jump (6-1) and open javelin (137-1). Brough was the runner-up in the open 200 (22.74) and eighth in the open 100 (11.43).
Other local boys who powered their way to a top-eight performance individually were Green Canyon’s Dylan Turner (seventh, open javelin, 136-5) and Clark Campbell (fourth, open 800, 1:58.97), Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston (fourth, open 3,200, 9:54) and Ridgeline’s Tyler Bertolio (tied for second, open high jump, 5-10). Green Canyon’s Henry Anderson was 10th in the seeded shot put (44-3.5).
Other local girls who finished in the top eight in an individual event were Sky View’s Kena Littlefield (sixth, open 100, 13.08) and Ellie Davies (fifth, open 300 hurdles, 48.28), Green Canyon’s Chelsea Shakespear (sixth, open 1,600, 5:31) and Katie Latvakoski (fifth, open 3,200, 12:27), Mountain Crest’s Lily Rasmussen (fifth, open long jump, 15-4) and Ridgeline’s Madelyn Busch (sixth, seeded 800, 2:24.42), Julia Fawson (fourth, open high jump, 4-10), Madeline Carmona (seventh, seeded HJ, 5-1), Eden Hunsaker (fifth, open shot put, 32-0.75) and Bergen Billings (eighth, open discus, 93-0). Also, Ridgeline’s Jane Paulsen was 10th in the seeded 800 (2:29.44).
TIGER-GRIZZ
The Preston girls have some of the best relays teams in the Gem State and that trend continued at one of the most prestigious high school meets in Idaho, the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, which took place last Friday and Saturday.
Preston captured silver medals in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, plus shattered the school record in the longer of the two races. Angelie Scott and Maren Leffler competed on both relay teams. The duo joined forces with Anna May and Elly Jeppsen in the 4x400 (4:08.44), and Myah Atchley and Ashley Scott in the 4x800 (9:48.58). The Lady Indians are now ranked fourth in the entire state in the 4x800 and eighth in the 4x400.
Jeppsen and May also scored team points in the open 400 as they were seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 1:00.66 and 1:00.95. Additionally, Atchley finished ninth in the 800 (2:28.37), while Leffler was 10th (2:28.71).
Preston standout thrower Ellie Nelson made big strides as she established new personal records in her two best events. The sophomore traveled back to Franklin County with a silver medal in the shot put (37-1.25) and a bronze in the discus (111-1). Nelson missed the school record in the shot put by three-quarters of an inch.
The Preston boys were led by Logan Tracy, who placed fifth in the triple jump (42-0.5). Logan also made the trip to Idaho Falls and got a fourth-place performance from Christian Smith in the 400 (50.71), plus a fifth-place effort from Tilose Tupou in the shot put (PR of 47-7).
A trio of local competitors won silver medals in individual freshmen-only events in Preston's Bethany Moore (girls 1,600, 5:39) and Katherine Mueller (girls shot put, 31-0), plus Logan's Tyler Ward (boys 1,600, 4:42.78). Ward missed first place by a quarter of a second. Preston's Carly Dunn was one of 12 girls that cleared the bar at 5-0 in the high jump. Four cleared 5-2.
A head-turning performance was turned in by Burley junior Gatlin Bair, who is the fastest high school sprinter ever to come out of Idaho. The four-star football recruit destroyed the overall state record in the 200 (20.61). The junior's PR times in the 100 (10.18) and 200 would be overall state records in Utah by a significant margin.
Bair is the son of former Utah State University standout track & field athletes Brad Bair and Shae Bair, who was a three-time All-American for the Aggies in the pole vault. Shae Bair, who was inducted to the USU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, ranks second in Aggie history in the outdoor pole vault (13-9.25) and third in the indoor pole vault (12-9.5), while Brad Bair is sixth in the USU record books in the decathlon (6,976 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.