A strong second day was enough for the West Side girls track & field team to achieve one of their goals at the 2A Fifth District Championships.
The Lady Pirates were hoping to prevail, but they did outpoint one of their two primary rivals at the two-day meet, which concluded Wednesday at Aberdeen High School. Soda Springs won the five-team girls competition with 114 points, followed by West Side (81 points) and defending district champion Aberdeen (77).
“We’re just really happy with the girls getting second,” WS coach Dan Line said. “They have a good chance of getting a trophy at state. We qualified, I think, 10 girls and we’re just super excited about that. The second day we really encouraged all the kids to show team spirit throughout the finals and our kids got out on the track and cheered and made a huge difference, and I think we stepped up.”
It was also a solid Day 2 of competition for the short-handed West Side boys, who were led by three-event state qualifier Easton Shurtliff. The Pirates finished fourth in the boys competition with 55 points. Soda Springs was first with 108 points, which was eight more than runner-up Aberdeen.
“The boys team is lacking a lot of depth this year for a lot of reasons, but the boys who we thought would be in the mix really showed their mettle and did a fantastic job,” Line said. “... We had almost a second improvement in the 4x100 for the boys which, in a 4x100, that’s like improving by seven seconds in the 4x400. They did great.”
Leading the charge for the Lady Pirates were all-state cross country runners Aubrie Barzee and Johanna Ebert. Barzee reigned supreme in the 1,600 meters (5:25) and was the silver medalist in the 3,200 (12:06), while Ebert beat all comers in the 800 (2:23.91) and was the bronze medalist in the 1,600. The top four placers in each individual event qualified for next weekend’s 2A State Championships.
Ebert, a foreign exchange student from Germany, was able to beat a talented field in the 800, headlined by the returning 2A state runner-up.
“I just really think the turning point of the meet for us was Johanna and just the way she attacked the 800 and finished it,” Line said. “And there was no doubt she was going to win it the way she competed against some really good girls.”
Other West Side girls who punched their ticket to state in a pair of individual events were Tommi Henderson and Madalyn Barzee, the older sister of Aubrie. Henderson was the silver medalist in the long jump (15-11) and tied for third place in the triple jump, while Madalyn Barzee tied for second in the pole vault with teammate Kynlee Beckstead and captured a bronze medal in the 400. Barzee and Beckstead both cleared the bar at 8-0.
Letti Phillips earned the right to occupy the No. 3 spot on the podium in the 300 hurdles for the Lady Pirates, as did Marissa Clawson in the long jump and Reagan Bingham in the high jump.
As for the West Side boys, they received some significant points from Shurtliff, who finished third in the discus and shot put, plus fourth in the pole vault. Other Pirates who garnered the praise of Line were Braydn Noreen, Cage Brokens, Brennon Winward and Easton Henderson.
Noreen put together a breakout meet by winning silver medals in the 1,600 (4:46) and 3,200 (10:34), while Brokens came oh so come to prevailing in the 100 (11.96), plus he anchored West Side’s 4x100 relay squad to second place. Winward was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles (41.43) and was third in the 110 hurdles, while Henderson finished in the top six in both hurdles races. Line said this is the deepest group of boys hurdlers in this district in recent memory and Henderson has a good chance to receive at least one wild card bid to state.
Also representing the West Side boys at state will be Sam Tolman, who placed fourth in the 200.
The Pirates didn’t win any of the eight relays, but Line said six of them should be in contention for wild card bids. Only the winning relay teams are guaranteed to compete at state.
REGION 11 MEET
The first day of the Region 11 Championships took place Wednesday at Ridgeline. Six of the 17 finals events were contested in the girls competition, and five in the boys.
The Green Canyon girls are currently in first place with 49 points, which is six more than second-place Mountain Crest. Bear River is in the lead on the boys side with 42 points, followed by Green Canyon with 32.
It was a great day for Mr. Mac/BYU Invitational champions Milly Garren and Maren McKenna. Garren, a senior at Logan, was triumphant in the shot put with a personal record mark of 42-9, and she finished second to McKenna in the javelin and broke the school record with a throw of 123-1, to boot. McKenna, a junior at Green Canyon, occupied the No. 1 spot on the podium in the javelin (125-6) and was the silver medalist in the shot put (37-4).
Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert also fared well in both of those events as she was fourth in the javelin (102-0) and shot put (33-9). Green Canyon’s Abigail Blau was the bronze medalist in the shot put (37-2), as was Sky View’s Ellia Wood in the javelin (111-5).
Mountain Crest’s Maya Miller powered her way to first place in the long jump (valley-best mark of 17-0), plus she recorded the best time in the qualifying rounds of the 200 (25.86). Teammate Abby Case sparkled in the 1,600 as she prevailed with her valley-leading time of 5:22.
Additionally, the Green Canyon girls were victorious in the 4x200 relay, as were the Ridgeline girls in the 4x800. Paige Bagley teamed up with Tabitha Wagner, Sydney Edelmayer and Kyleigh Hastings in the 4x200 (1:45.96), while Reese Heninger joined forces with Ellie Kotter, Madelyn Busch and Brynlee Brown in the 4x800 (10:03).
Sky View’s Maryn Coats was the runner-up in the long jump (16-1.5), followed immediately by Logan’s Mickelle Fish (16-1) and GC’s Edelmayer. Green Canyon’s Hadlie Ballard finished third in the 1,600 (5:29), while Ridgeline’s Alexis Patrick was fourth (5:29).
It was a great day for the Green Canyon boys in the discus as they swept the top three spots on the podium. Bryson Radford was the champion with a mark of 128-0, followed by Carver Longhurst (123-0) and Kyle Baker (118-4).
It was an exciting competition in the boys high jump as the top three athletes cleared the bar at 6-4. Ridgeline’s Jackson Olsen was the champion and Sky View’s Taten Merrill the runner-up. Additionally, Merrill qualified for Thursday’s finals of the 200 with the fastest time (22.12).
Mountain Crest’s Hyrum Staffanson was the 1,600 champion and he clocked in at 4:32, which was two seconds before runner-up Jacob Anderson of Logan. Sky View’s Brevin Egbert was fourth in the high jump (6-0).
In addition to Merrill, other local boys who posted No. 1 qualifying times Wednesday were Logan’s Josh Thomsen in the 110 hurdles (15.95) and Mountain Crest’s Steven Hadfield in the 300 hurdles (42.83).
Other local girls who will be No. 1 seeds Thursday based on their preliminary performances on Day 1 are Green Canyon’s Bagley in the 100 hurdles (16.12) and Kylee Cox in the 100 (12.51), and Ridgeline’s Keslie Duersch in the 300 hurdles (47.90). Cox was one of three local girls who broke the 12.70 barrier in the 100. That had not happened this season prior to Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday’s Green Canyon at Ridgeline game was moved to Tuesday to accommodate for the Region 11 track & field meet. The first and third quarters were very competitive, but the Wolves (10-6, 7-2) were able to outscore the Riverhawks (10-3, 6-3) 9-2 in the other two quarters and secure a 13-6 win.
Tucker Sampson led the way with four goals for the Wolves, followed by JD McKenna with three and Spencer Gerber and Conner Dockery with two apiece. Ian Maughan and Weston Christensen also found the back of the net for Green Canyon, which was able to swept the season series.
“That did not feel like the same Ridgeline team we played a few weeks ago,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “They came out on us with everything they had, played aggressive and they attacked the ground balls. We exchanged points back and forth for the first half. These battles against region rivals are what makes this game so fun and I’m super proud of all our players. They never let down, regardless of if they were in or on the sideline.”
Tyson McKee, Dante Villa and Jack Jenson contributed with two goals each for the Riverhawks.
Coverage of Wednesday’s Region 11 boys and girls lacrosse action can be found online at hjnews.com.