Aubrie Barzee could have moped around after having failed to defend her 2A state title in Friday's 3,200 meters.
Instead, the West Side sophomore brushed off the temporary setback and put together the best 1,600 performance of her prep career one day later.
Not only did Barzee earn the right to stand on the top spot of the podium on Day 2 of the 2A State Track & Field Championships, she shattered the school record in her signature event on Saturday at Middleton High School. It was Barzee's second straight state crown in the 1,600 and she completed the race in 5 minutes, 17.95 seconds.
"I was a really cool race," Barzee said. "Coach (Dan) Line helped me a lot and he just told me to go out and run my race, and not necessarily worry about what the other girls were doing. I just ran my race and that really made the difference with the ending and how it all turned out."
Barzee had a chance to capture back-to-back gold medals in the 3,200, but finished a distant second to district rival Elise Kelsey of Bear Lake on Day 1 of the meet. However, the junior was able to regroup and beat her friend and rival by more than eight seconds in the 1,600.
"It's hard to lose, but it's also a really good learning experience and so I think that helped motivate me for today," Barzee said. "And I think it's going to make me a better runner overall because it's good to get a lot of new experiences and to learn from your mistakes."
Barzee surely received a boost of energy earlier Saturday when Johanna Ebert, her close friend and teammate, reigned supreme in the 800 meters. The foreign exchange student from Germany had to dig deep to earn her goal medal as she was pushed by Declo's Aubree Williams. Ebert crossed the finish line 2:23.04, which was a quarter of a second before Williams.
"Yeah, I felt her on my shoulder when I passed the 400 mark and I just knew that I had to go after it, so I ran faster," said Ebert, who also traveled back to Franklin County with a bronze medal in the 1,600 (5:31.32).
Ebert and Barzee nearly helped propel the Lady Pirates to the fourth-place trophy in the team competition. West Side finished fifth with 59 points, which was only five fewer than district rival Aberdeen. Melba emerged victorious in the girls competition with 106 points, which was 26 more than runner-up Soda Springs.
"I think we all accomplished our goals and I'm very proud of our girls," Ebert said. "It was a good meet for us."
Another West Side girl who left the meet with a pair of medals was Letti Phillips, who placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (49.23) and teamed up with Madalyn Barzee, Keziah Westover and Sienna Fuller to post the third-fastest time in the 4x400 relay. The foursome completed the race in 4:15.93.
The West Side boys were led by Easton Henderson and Brennon Winward, who made it to the finals in both hurdles events. Henderson placed fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.00) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.01), while Winward was fifth in shorter race (16.25) and sixth in the longer discipline (43.44).
West Side's Bradyn Noreen finished seventh in 1,600 (4:50.12) one day after also placing seventh in the 3,200.
The Pirates accumulated 22 points, which put them in 13th place on the boys side. Melba completed the sweep by amassing 98 points in the boys competition, while Soda Springs was once again second with 85.
4A STATE MEET
Preston's Kimble Rigby tied for second place in the boys pole vault on Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which were contested at Dona Larsen Park in Boise. The Indians were also able to capture a silver medal on Day 2, courtesy of their girls 4x400 relay team. Riley Ward, Taylor Romney, Hailey Meek and Elly Jeppsen battled through some heavy wind, PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said, to clock in at 4:09.10.
Athletes from Preston secured a handful of podium finishes on Day 2. Brayker Smith was the bronze medalist in the high jump as he cleared the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches. Carly Dunn tied for fifth place in the girls high jump (5-0), Olivia Tracy was sixth in the girls discus (personal record mark of 106-1), as was Garrett Hale in the boys 1,600 (Cache Valley-leading time of 4:26.09) and Romney in a loaded girls 800 field (Cache Valley-leading time of 2:19.03).
Preston's Brecker Knapp missed out on a medal in the 110 hurdles by thousandths of a second. The senior was seventh and like the sixth-place finisher was credited with a time of 15.77, which is the top performance among local competitors in that event this spring. Fellow Preston senior Tyler Lindhardt tied for eighth place in the high jump (5-10).
It was a heartbreaking day for Preston's Angelie Scott, who was battling with another girl for fifth place heading down the final straightaway in the 1,600. The official at the finish line ruled Scott elbowed the other girl and Scott, who would have been awarded a Cache Valley-leading time of 5:15, was disqualified. Lyon was frustrated he was not allowed to protest the decision.
Scott, the school record-holder in the 1,600 (5:09.87) and 3,200 (11:11.11), has been plagued by injuries this season and Lyon asserted "this race she finally looked like herself again."
Another noteworthy performance was turned in by Preston's Rhett Larsen, who was ninth in a deep boys shot put field. The senior came through with a PR mark of 46-10.25, making him the first local athlete to eclipse the 46-foot barrier in 2022.
Pocatello prevailed in the girls team competition with 84 points, followed by Skyline with 68. Preston was 11th with 26.5 points.
Bishop Kelly blew away the competition on the boys side as it racked up 132 points to second-place Blackfoot's 67. Preston finished 13th with 19.5 points.