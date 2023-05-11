MILLVILLE — It was the perfect conclusion to an unforgettable Thursday for Green Canyon High School athletics.
The day started with the Wolves advancing to 4A state championship match in boys soccer, continued with the girls golf team placing second at state, the boys tennis team taking second at the Region 11 Tournament and the baseball team blowing out Hurricane in their playoff opener. The final act in a memorable day was Green Canyon sweeping both titles at the Region 11 Track & Field Championships for the first time in school history.
There was no stopping the Lady Wolves in their quest for a third straight region crown as they won 12 of the 17 events outright, shared another event title and racked up a whopping 226 points, which was 124 more than second-place Sky View. Ridgeline was third in the girls competition with 75 points, followed by Mountain Crest (62), Bear River (46) and Logan (15).
“This is a special group and it’s been a special journey,” GC head girls coach Jody Porter said. “It’s been a battle with all the (poor) weather and everything, and to share it with the boys, there’s no words to describe what that means. As Green Canyon started, we kind of came from the bottom and have had to build a culture from that, and these kids have really stepped up and figured what to do to be a champion. And, on top of that, they’ve been a pleasure to work with.”
Meanwhile, it was the first region championship in program history for the Green Canyon boys, who held off runner-up Bear River by 10 points, 124-114. Rounding out a balanced boys field were Sky View (87), Mountain Crest (75), Logan (69) and Ridgeline (58).
“It’s super exciting because every year we’ve gotten better,” GC boys head coach Dalen Van Wagoner said. “I remember the first year we were either fifth or sixth and then we’ve bumped up every year, and then finally got over that hump. But man, I’m excited. Every point was huge. Our throwers stepped up really well, our sprinters, even our distance (kids), our relays, we had a great 4x800. It was a really good meet for us.”
Here is what transpired on the second and final day of the meet:
GIRLS
Green Canyon’s star power was on full display as the three-time reigning champs won nine of the 11 Thursday events. The Lady Wolves had four athletes capture multiple gold medals individually at the meet in Cambree Tensmeyer, Paige Bagley, Hadlie Ballard and Abigail Blau.
Tensmeyer sparkled in her final region competition as she reigned supreme in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, plus anchored the 4x400 squad to victory. The senior edged teammate Kylee Cox in the 100 (school record time of 12.49 seconds) and 400 (59.56), and was dominant in the 200 (25.93). The future Salt Lake Community College basketball player teamed up with Cox, Ballard and Mylee Anderson to win the 4x400 (4:09.16), which was the final event of the meet.
Having some ideal weather certainly helped the three-sport standout record some of her best times of the season.
“This whole year we’ve been struggling with the weather,” Tensmeyer said. “I mean, everyone has and so to finally get a good meet near the end of the season with nice weather, it’s awesome because everyone’s PRing, everyone’s hitting their peak right at the moment they need it. We just need it at region and state, so I think we’re hitting it at the right time.”
Bagley beat all comers in the 100 hurdles (15.73) and 300 hurdles (46.94) to go along with her gold medal in Wednesday’s 4x200 relay.
“(This team) is so special,” Bagley said. “It’s an individual sport, but this team is really special and we just do everything together. It’s been a fun ride.”
Ballard and Blau followed up their gold medals from Wednesday with more first-place performances Thursday, and both shattered their own school records, to boot. Ballard was triumphant in the 800 (2:21.26), as was Blau in the discus (114-8). Cox also had a big meet for the Wolves as she shared Wednesday’s long jump title and came oh so close to beating Tensmeyer in the 100 and 400 with her times of 12.55 and 59.59, respectively.
Green Canyon’s other Thursday titleist was Hailey Shakespear, who beat the silver medalist in the 3,200 by 47 seconds with her school record clocking of 11:37. The sophomore was the runner-up in Wednesday’s 1,600 to Ballard.
In addition to Cox, the Wolves got Thursday silver medals from Katie Latvakoski in the 3,200 (12:24) and Kyleigh Hastings in the 200 (26.27).
Sky View’s second-place performance in the team competition was highlighted by a gold medal from freshman Mercedes Stewart in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches), a victorious effort from Karlee Allen, Boston Ballard, Isabella Hall and Kena Littlefield in the 4x100 relay (50.95) and a well-rounded day from Ellie Davies. Davies was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles (47.30) and placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.34) and 200 (26.70).
Hannah Larson posted the third-fastest time in the 800 (2:27.46) and was fourth in the 400 (1:01.00) for the Bobcats, who got bronze medals from Kate Sundstrom (100 hurdles, 16.21), Haylee Hansen (300 hurdles, 48.56) and Catherine Gibbons (high jump, 5-1). Littlefield finished fourth in the 100 (12.89), as did fellow Bobcat Brinley Bodily in the 3,200 (12:32).
Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert was the runner-up to Blau in the shot put and discus (110-11), while teammate Wren Jensen placed third in the 400 (1:00.00) and fourth in the 800 (2:27.80). Leading the charge for Ridgeline were silver medalists Madeline Carmona (high jump, 5-3) and Madelyn Busch (800, 2:23.56), and bronze medalists Elise Wright (3,200, 12:30) and Bergen Billings (discus, 90-9.5). Abby Bodily was fourth for the Riverhawks in the high jump (4-11), as was Tayli Vollmer in the discus (84-4.5).
BOYS
It was a very memorable final region meet for Green Canyon’s Tate Walker, who matched Tensmeyer with the maximum four gold medals. The senior ran a leg on Wednesday’s triumphant 4x200 squad and then proceeded to lower his own school records in the 100 (11.05) and 200 (22.02), plus record the fastest time in the 400 (49.14). It was the team title that meant the most to Walker, though.
“It is very special,” Walker said. “Our coach, coach Van Wagoner, he was talking to us before the meet, telling us the stats and everything, and that we had a chance. And seeing him that excited just made everyone on the team work so hard for it and want it so bad.”
The Wolves also received a wealth of points from Joseph Brough, who was the silver medalist in the 200 (22.51), the bronze medalist in the 400 (50.84) and placed fourth in the 100 (11.22). Green Canyon also got runner-up performances from Henry Anderson in the shot put (45-1) and Clark Campbell in the 800 (2:00.44), plus a bronze medal from Carter Stembridge in the shot put (43-3). Green Canyon’s Dylan Turner was fourth in the javelin (146-0).
Three other local athletes who racked up a lot of points on the boys side were Sky View’s Brevin Egbert, Ridgeline’s Brock Parson and Mountain Crest’s Steven Hadfield. Egbert earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in the 110 hurdles (15.46) and long jump (21-8), plus he was the silver medalist in Wednesday’s high jump. The Bobcats had three of the top four finishers in the 110 hurdles, to the delight of Egbert.
“It was awesome because I know how incredibly hard they work,” Egbert said of his teammates in that event. “It’s been so fun because they have come so far and honestly none of us are going to be there (on the podium) if we’re not pushing each other. … We’re making each other better, especially Luke Johnson. That’s a full second PR almost. He’s worked so hard and he deserves that, definitely.”
Johnson was the silver medalist in that 110 hurdles race (15.49), while Sky View’s Mason Chatterton was fourth (16.21).
Meanwhile, Hadfield left the meet was a trio of silver medals in the 100 (11.09), 300 hurdles (40.79) and long jump (20-8.5), while teammate Caden Bradshaw finished fourth in the 400 (52.47) and 800 (2:01.97). Parson reigned supreme in the 300 hurdles (40.37), was second in the 400 (49.9) and fourth in the 200 (22.85).
Other local champions were Logan’s Tilose Tupou in the shot put (49-1.5) and Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston in the 3,200 (9:58). Tupou, a first-team all-state football player, is closing in on the school record in his signature event.
“I’m really confident (I will break it at state) because I’ve been PRing at every meet and I’ll work extra hard next week,” Tupou said. “It feels good because I didn’t know I would be this good.”
Other local athletes who captured silver medals in an individual event were Sky View’s Devin Draxler in the 3,200 (10:07) and Ridgeline’s Luke Sorenson in the javelin (153-8). Mountain Crest’s Hyrum Staffanson (3,200, 10:07) and Quinton Bladen (200, 22.53) won bronze medals Thursday, as did Logan’s Christian Smith (800, 2:01.70) and Luke Stearns (long jump, 20-3.5), plus Sky View’s Tyler McUne (javelin, 147-1).
Other local boys who placed fourth in an individual event were Logan’s Tyler Ward (3,200, 10:17) and James Wang (shot put, 42-9.5), and Ridgeline’s Aidan Anderson (long jump, 19-11.5).
Bear River athletes powered their way to Thursday titles in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and from Tydon Jones in the javelin (164-3) and from Braxton Craven in the 800 (1:59.70).
