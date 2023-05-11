region track green canyon boys

Green Canyon’s Tate Walker competes in the 200 meters at the Region 11 track meet on Thursday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — It was the perfect conclusion to an unforgettable Thursday for Green Canyon High School athletics.

The day started with the Wolves advancing to 4A state championship match in boys soccer, continued with the girls golf team placing second at state, the boys tennis team taking second at the Region 11 Tournament and the baseball team blowing out Hurricane in their playoff opener. The final act in a memorable day was Green Canyon sweeping both titles at the Region 11 Track & Field Championships for the first time in school history.


