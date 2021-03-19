The weather was much nicer this time around for local high school track & field athletes, who competed at three different Thursday meets.
Green Canyon hosted Logan and West Side, Sky View traveled to Mountain Crest and Ridgeline traveled to Bear River.
Here is what transpired in all three meets:
TRI-MEET IN NORTH LOGAN
School records by Abby Blau and Carter Compton highlighted Green Canyon’s second home meet in as many weeks. Blau finished second to Logan standout Milly Garren in the shot put with an impressive toss of 35 feet, 2 inches, while Compton won the 200-meter dash for the Wolves with a time of 23.18 seconds.
Logan and Green Canyon each won eight events in the girls competition, and West Side’s Aubrie Barzee reigned supreme in the 1,600 (5:51). The Green Canyon boys were triumphant in nine events, West Side placed first in five and Logan in three.
For the second straight week, Garren was the gold medalist in all three throws. The junior established new personal records in the javelin (107-4) and discus (129-7), and recorded a mark of 38-3 in the shot put.
Logan’s Amber Kartchner also continued her strong start to the 2021 campaign as she prevailed in the 100 (13.29), high jump (5-2) and long jump (17-11.5). Julia Held beat all comers in the 800 (2:41.81) for the Lady Grizzlies, who also won the 4x400 relay.
The Green Canyon girls were led by Cambree Tensmeyer, who was the gold medalist in the 200 (27.47) and 400 (1:02.88), and the silver medalist in the 100 (13.39). Fellow basketball player Maren McKenna was the runner-up in the discus (85-5) and javelin (105-1), and finished third in the shot put (33-7) for the Lady Wolves.
Katie Latvakoski was triumphant in the 3,200 (12:41) and was the silver medalist in the 1,600 (5:53) for the Lady Wolves, while McKenna Crane placed second in the 200 (28.11) and third in the 100 (13.93). The Green Canyon girls also got titles from Sara Blau in the 100 hurdles (17.86) and Paige Bagley in the 300 hurdles (51.67), plus the hosts were victorious in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
In addition to winning the 200, Compton posted the fastest time in the 100 (11.93). Branson Sharp was the champion in the 1,600 (4:43) and 3,200 (10:38) for the Green Canyon boys, which also got titles from Carson Gerber in the 400 (53.36), Jackson Monz in the 800 (2:04.03) and Cameron Kunz in the high jump (6-2). The Wolves finished first in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, to boot. Gerber was the runner-up in the 200 (53.36), while teammate Bryce Radford was the bronze medalist in the shot put (38-1) and discus (107-3).
West Side’s Easton Henderson and Andrew Olinger each captured titles in both of their signature events. Henderson prevailed in the 110 hurdles (16.83) and 300 hurdles (43.93), as did Olinger in the shot put (42-9) and discus (125-0). Jaxon England finished second in the 300 hurdles (46.08) and high jump (5-8), and third in the long jump (18-11.25) for the Pirates.
Five athletes placed in the top two in at least two individual events for the Logan boys. Ty Stearns was triumphant in the javelin (132-6) and was the runner-up in the shot put (42-2) and discus (116-4), while Josh Thomsen was second in the 110 hurdles (18.06) and third in the javelin (118-5) and 300 hurdles (46.31).
JJ Sargent won the long jump (20-7.75) and placed second in the 100 (11.99) for the Grizzlies, who got silver medals from Easton Foster in the 800 (2:06.42) and 1,600 (4:49), and two medals from Hyrum Rosenlund — a silver in the long jump (19-8) and bronze in the 100 (12.02).
Logan’s Laura Coppin placed second in the long jump (14-11) and third in the high jump (4-6), while West Side’s Letti Phillips posted the third-fastest times in the 100 hurdles (19.15) and 300 hurdles (55.16).
Other local athletes who placed second in an individual event were Green Canyon’s Eliza Allen (400, 1:04.90), Jayden Beach (high jump, 5-0), Breesen Hoehne (300 hurdles, 53.21) Mark Latvakoski (3,200, 10:59) and Jalen Hinds (javelin, 127-1), and Logan’s Aubrey Khan (800, 2:48.06) and Tabitha McKinnon (3,200, 14:30), and West Side’s Chloe Keller (100 hurdles), 19.04).
Green Canyon’s McKade Hellstern was second in the 400 (53.56) and third in the 200 (24.54). The Wolves swept the top six spots in the boys 200 and went 1-2-3-4-5 in the girls 200.
SV AT MC
It was a competitive meet in Hyrum as the Sky View boys and girls both won 9 of the 16 events, meaning Mountain Crest won the other seven on both sides.
The Lady Bobcats were led by star distance runner Kate Dickson, who left with a trio of first-place performances — in the 800 (2:31.39), 1,600 (5:29) and 3,200 (11:38). Teammate Haley McUne emerged victorious in the javelin (85-0) and was the runner-up in the long jump (14-4.5).
Also prevailing for the Sky View girls were Avery Taylor in the 100 hurdles (18.25), Lydia Duffin in the 400 (1:05.88), Maryn Coats in the long jump (14-5.5) and Abigail Doxey in the high jump (4-10). Sky View won the 4x400 relay, while Mountain Crest crossed the finish line first in the 4x100 and 4x200.
It was a good day for a handful of Mountain Crest girls. For starters, Kate Hardy captured gold medals in the shot put (31-2.5) and discus (83-2), as did teammate Mya Miller in the 100 (13.12) and 200 (27.44). Paige Egbert was the runner-up to Hardy in the shot put (28-1.5) and discus (76-4) for the Lady Mustangs, while Abby Roos placed second in the 100 hurdles (19.00) and 300 hurdles (54.80).
Mountain Crest’s Beth Apedaile blew away the competition in the 300 hurdles (47.71).
Hyrum Staffanson shined for the Mountain Crest boys as he reigned supreme in the 800 (2:08.24) and 1,600 (4:50). Todd Rigby won the 200 (23.15) and finished second in the 100 (11.57) for the Mustangs, while Avery Wells was the champion of the shot put (38-6.5) and the silver medalist in the discus (110-9.5). Karsten Smith claimed the title in the 400 (54.80) for the Mustangs, who were victorious in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Trey Nyman showcased his versatility for Sky View by winning the high jump (6-2) and 110 hurdles (16.12), while teammate Cody Robbins was triumphant in the long jump (19-7.25) and discus (126-3.5). Isaiah Crookston was the gold medalist in the 3,200 (10:44) and silver medalist in the 1,600 (5:00) for the Bobcats, while Jackson Sundstrom captured silver medals in the 400 (55.86) and high jump (5-6).
The Sky View boys also got titles in the 4x100 and from Ike Larsen in the 100 (11.56) and Taylor Lindley in the 300 hurdles (47.48).
Other local competitors who finished second in an individual event were Sky View’s Kaylee Grigg (3,200, 12:28), Katyrra Peck (100, 13.54), Ellia Wood (javelin, 79-4), Titan Saxton (200, 23.34), Logan Tidwell (javelin, 117-10.5) and Shez Hulse (shot put, 34-5.5), and Mountain Crest’s Marissa Hancock (1,600, 5:55), Abby Case (800, 2:36.06), Amelia Ziles (200, 27.44), Emily Chambers (400, 1:07.31), Lauren Smith (high jump, 4-8), Ashton Reed (3,200, 10:56), Quinton Bladen (800, 2:10.77), Parker Parish (110 hurdles, 20.03), Bracken Hertzler (300 hurdles, 47.98) and Preston Sadler (long jump, 18-7.5).
RHS AT BR
It was a great day for the Ridgeline girls, which brought home titles in 12 of the 17 events.
Four athletes teamed up to reign supreme in eight individual events for the Lady Riverhawks. Alex Baer was the gold medalist in the 100 hurdles (18.58) and 300 hurdles (48.97), as was Emery Rosser in the 100 (13.71) and 200 (28.15), Brynlee Brown in the 800 (2:32.94) and 1,600 (5:32) and Savannah Perrett in the javelin (88-5) and discus (87-7). Perrett also placed second in the shot put (26-3).
Alexis Patrick posted the fastest time in the 3,200 (12:26) and Madeline Carmona bested her competition in the high jump (4-10) for the Lady Riverhawks, who were also victorious in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Several Ridgeline girls finished second in an individual event. Those athletes were Lauren Theurer (100 hurdles, 19.93), Keslie Duersch (100, 14.03), Mercedes Pignataro (400, 1:06.80), Madelyn Busch (800, 2:35.60), Mya Young (200, 28.85), Emily Spaulding (3,200, 13:36) and Brooklyn Bishop (high jump, 4-6).
Stone Crandall won the 200 (24.83) and was second in the 100 (12.17) for the Ridgeline boys, who got titles from Hunter Bingham in the 110 hurdles (19.59), Donnie Phillips in the long jump (17-3) and Nathan Cureton in the 3,200 (11:35). The Riverhawks were also victorious in the 4x800 relay.
A trio of other Ridgeline boys finished second in an individual event in Miles Petersen (110 hurdles, 19.88), Jake Smith (400, 53.48) and Nelson Munk (javelin, 134-2).