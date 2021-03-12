Track & field athletes throughout Region 11 braved the chilly conditions at three different Thursday meets.
Logan hosted Mountain Crest and Grace (Idaho), Green Canyon hosted Ridgeline, and Sky View hosted Bear River. It was the first competition of the season for all the local programs.
Here is what transpired in two of the meet:
TRI-MEET AT LOGAN
It was a good day for both Logan and Mountain Crest, and an outstanding season opener for a pair of Grizzlies. Amber Kartchner shattered her own school record in the long jump as she soared 18 feet, 3 inches, while teammate Milly Garren reigned supreme in all three throwing events.
Garren is a legitimate state contender in the shot put and discus, and it showed Thursday as she recorded marks of 39-2.5 and 118-2.5, respectively. The junior also threw a 106-5 in the javelin. Kartchner, who is arguably 4A’s best long jumper, was also triumphant in the high jump with her clearance of 4-8.
Ty Stearns also won a pair of events for the Grizzlies, the javelin (135-0) and the shot put (39-9), as did teammate Jaylen Sargent in the long jump (22-0) and high jump (5-8). Sargent is an elite long jumper. Other Logan athletes who captured events titles were Josh Thomsen in the 110-meter hurdles (18.37 seconds), Hyrum Rosenlund in the 200 (23.80), Mitch Carter in the 1,600 and Brandon Hilera in the 400 (55.65).
The Mountain Crest girls shined as they won 11 events. Emily Chambers beat all comers in the 400 (1:07.40) and 800 (2:56) for the Lady Mustangs. Alisabeth Apedaile, one of the best hurdlers in the state, dominated with her time of 15.29 in the 100 hurdles.
Other Mustangs who finished first in an event were Amelia Ziles in the 100 (13.65), Maya Miller in the 200 (26.91), Marissa Hancock in the 1,600 (5:54), Lauralynn Seamons in the 3,200 (13:22), Todd Rigby in the 100 (strong time of 11.41), Alex Barlow in the 800 (2:14) and Avery Wells in the discus (113-8).
Several Mustangs placed second in an event in Parker Parish (110 hurdles), William Mason (100), Hyrum Staffanson (3,200), Abby Rose (100 hurdles), Samantha Erickson (800), Amelia Zilles (200) and Abbie Case (1,600). Hancock, Case and Merrill were separated by one second as Mountain Crest went 1-2-3 in the girls 1,600.
Mountain Crest won all four boys relays and three of the four on the girls side.
Logan got runner-up performances from Stratford Needham (400), India Munson (100) and Julia Held (400).
The Grizzlies won both javelin titles, courtesy of Luke Stearns and Alex Hansen. Logan is the Region 11 program with a pole vault pit.
RHS at GC
It was a competitive dual meet as the Green Canyon boys won 10 of the 17 events, while both girls teams won eight. No girls competed in the 3,200.
Four different Green Canyon athletes won two events. Cambree Tensmeyer prevailed in the 100 (13.64) and 200 (27.70), as did Sydney Edelmayer in the 100 hurdles (18.25) and long jump (14-1), Thomas Dikwa in the high jump (5-8) and long jump (17-10), and Bryce Radford in the shot put (38-9) and discus (98-1).
Branson Sharp was the champion for the Wolves in the 3,200 (10:50) and the runner-up in 1,600. Maren McKenna was the silver medalist in all three throws for Green Canyon, while Kyle Baker and Jalen Hinds each finished second in a pair of field events.
Ridgeline was led by Spencer Adams, who is one of the best middle distance runners at the 4A level. The senior raced his way to titles in the 800 (2:01.2) and 1,600 (4:45).
Four Riverhawks finished in the two top in two events. Stone Crandall won the 200 (24.38) and was the runner-up in the 100, Alex Baer reigned supreme in the 300 hurdles (52.73) and was second in the 100 hurdles, Miles Petersen prevailed in the 300 hurdles (49.01) and placed second in the 110 hurdles, and Hunter Bingham was the gold medalist in the 110 hurdles (19.27) and silver medalist in the 300 hurdles.
Other Riverhawks who were champions were Nelson Munk in the javelin (123-10), Madelyn Busch in the 400 (1:08.68), Reese Heninger in the 800 (2:35), Brynlee Brown in the 1,600 (5:35), Brynlee Nelson in the shot put (32-4) and Savannah Perrett in the discus (77-3).
Other Green Canyon competitiors who left the meet with first-place performances were Carter Compton in the 100 (11.75), Carson Gerber in the 400 (54.54), Jane Rodriguez in the javelin (91-3) and Jayden Beach in the high jump (4-8).
Placing second in an event for the Wolves were Tate Walker (200), Jackson Monz (800), Samuel Jenkins (javelin), McKenna Crane (100), Julia Larsen (400), Nora Wosnik (long jump) and Courtney Hinds (long jump). Wosnik and Hinds recorded the same marks in the LJ.
Other Riverhawks who claimed silver medals were Brock Parson (400), Nathan Cureton (3,200), Mya Young (200), Ellie Kotter (700), Beck Wansgard (300 hurdles) and Madeline Carmona (high jump).
The two schools split the four relays in the girls field, while the Green Canyon boys won three of them.