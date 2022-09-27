NORTH LOGAN – At the halfway point of the Region 11 volleyball schedule, Ridgeline stands alone atop the standings.
The Riverhawks won their 13th straight match Tuesday night, sweeping Green Canyon in straight sets. Ridgeline started and finished strong in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 victory.
“Like I’ve said, we will take wins in all shapes, forms, sizes, whatever,” Riverhawk head coach Jaicee Roden said. “I thought the girls did a nice job. It wasn’t our best fundamental game, but the girls found a way, some creative ways to get things done. Sometimes that’s a good lesson to learn.”
In other region action Tuesday, it was a straight-set night for all the winners, who were also playing on the road. Sky View won at Logan in three, while Mountain Crest swept Bear River in Garland.
Ridgeline (14-3 overall, 5-0 region) took charge early in each set. Green Canyon (13-4, 3-2) improved as the match went on, but could never get control during a set.
“They (Riverhawks) are a great team, but I don’t feel like we showed up those first two sets,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “It was more of going through the motions instead of playing with intent and purpose.”
It was another balanced attack by the Riverhawks. Julia Howe led the team with 10 kills, but was followed closely by Maggie Larsen and Alyssa Anderson with nine and seven kills, respectively.
“Everyone is ready to play,” Howe said.
Having the luxury of different weapons puts a smile on Roden’s face. The coach stresses “team” and nothing proves that more than when Ridgeline is balanced.
“Our setters are working hard to make sure that as many hitters are on as possible,” Roden said. “I think our hitters are doing a nice job wanting the ball and having confidence in their ability to attack. No one person standing out is a good team effort. I like that.”
After winning the first two sets somewhat convincingly, the Riverhawks saw a much more determined pack of Wolves in the third set. Green Canyon did fall behind by six points, but rallied back to within 22-21 late in the third. Alli Anthon had back-to-back-to-back kills.
“We changed in the third set and had some sparks from people,” Larsen said. “That was fun to see. But we are left with some what ifs, had we started stronger.”
Ridgeline swung the momentum back its way when Mira Smullin and Howe had back-to-back kills. Smullin finished off the match with a kill near the back line to keep the Riverhawks perfect in region play this season.
“We are happy where we are, but it’s one game at a time,” Howe said. “... We are doing pretty good and have a lot of team bonding. We have a lot of one love on our team and I think it really shows on the court. Everyone on the team is my best friend, and I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else.”
Larsen led the Riverhawks with 12 digs. Smullin and Elli Holland had two blocks each. Nia Damuni had five aces, while Anderson served up three aces.
“She (Damuni) is doing a nice job at the service line,” Roden said. “I think some of that is confidence. She is controlling her service line for sure.”
The Wolves were led by Anthon with nine kills, as she hit .273. Paige Spackman had five kills. Sophia Ortiz added spark in the third set with two kills and a block. Lydia Echols led Green Canyon with 19 digs, while Ryann Vail had three blocks. Abby Blau, Anthon, Kierstin Payne and Summer Hahn each had two aces.
It will be on to the second half of region play, starting Thursday.
“Our region is tough,” Larsen said. “... But that’s exactly how you want it to get better. Sometimes the outcome isn’t what you want, but we are trying to focus on the process. It sucks to lose, but we did get better in that third set.”
“Every game matters,” Roden said. “We will continue to practice and play as if every game is important, because it is. We will focus on how we can get better and fine tune some things. We want to stay in control of our own destiny.”
OTHER MATCHES
Sky View held onto second place alone with its 25-21, 25-7, 25-10 win against Logan. The Bobcats (16-1, 4-1) were never really threatened by the Grizzlies (1-16, 0-5), who have now lost 12 straight.
Melanie Hiatt continues to be the big hitter for Sky View. The senior had 17 kills, while hitting .566, She served up two aces, made three blocks and passed at 1.9.
Other Bobcat stat leaders included Brynn Hart, who had 30 assists, four digs and four aces, while Ryen Smith recorded nine kills, hitting .429, had three aces, four digs and two blocks. Ella Bingham had five blocks and four kills, while Hannah Radford added three kills, hitting .600, with one ace and four blocks.
In a battle for fourth place in the region standings, Mountain Crest came out on top against Bear River, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16. The Mustangs (5-12, 2-3) played as a team against the Bears (3-13, 1-4).
“We played really strong at the net and stayed aggressive serving,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “It was a full team effort and everyone did a great job doing their jobs and competing. Our setters did a great job of spreading our offense and giving all of our hitters great opportunities. It was just a really fun game for us, which is what my girls needed and they accomplished some great things that we’ve been really working for.”
The Mustangs were led by Paige Baldwin with six kills and four aces. Setter Kylee Atkinson had four kills, hitting .429 and added 15 assists and eight digs. Ashley Welker finished with three aces and three kills, while Jessa Copeland had five kills. Frances Jackson made three blocks, while Madi Merritt came up with seven digs.
