SMITHFIELD — If Saturday’s final at the Servin’ Up Northside Volleyball Tournament is any indication of how competitive Region 11 is going to be this fall, fans will be on the edge of their seats.
Sky View hosted the 12-team, two-day tournament that was played on Friday and Saturday at Bobcat Gym. Three teams from Idaho made the trip to the Beehive State, while the rest of the field was from Utah.
“I appreciated Desert Hills coming all the way up here to play,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “What a great team they are.”
In the end, it was the two neighboring teams from Region 11 that met for the title Saturday afternoon. In a battle of unbeatens on the season, Sky View and Green Canyon went five sets to determine the champion. The Bobcats prevailed in a wild match, 25-6, 25-14, 21-25, 26-28, 15-12.
“Our region is going to be awesome,” Sorensen said. “What a fun region.”
To the Wolves (8-1) credit, they did not roll over after the first two sets.
“Sky View was serving so tough and it just threw us off for a minute,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We talked about not being so worried about outcomes. We did much better after that. That’s what preseason is for, figuring stuff out.”
It came down to the fifth. The Wolves scored first, but the Bobcats (9-0) answered with four straight points with Anna Reese serving. Reese served up eight aces in the match, including one during the fifth-set surge. Sky View had 15 aces in the match, as five different players had at least two each.
Green Canyon took advantage of two errors by the hosts and tied the set up at 4-4. Then it was the Wolves turn to make several mistakes as the Bobcats built a three-point advantage and led the rest of the way. Green Canyon did tie the match up at 11, but three straight points again by Sky View essentially put the match away.
Hannah Radford had three kills as Sky View stayed in front down the stretch. Melanie Hiatt finished off the set and match with a kill.
Hiatt had a double-double with 11 kills and 14 digs, while Radford finished with nine kills and hit an impressive .533. Ryen Smith led the Bobcats with a match-high 15 kills and had three aces. Ella Bingham added nine kills and five blocks. To go with her eight aces, Reese also had 10 digs. Annika Archibald led Sky View with a match-best 16 digs, and Brynnlee Hart also recorded a double-double with 11 digs and 43 assists.
“These girls just love playing with each other,” Sorensen said. “The team work I see is what excites me. They enjoy each player’s success. I really sit in awe of what they are able to do so far.”
The Wolves were led by Adi Falslev with eight kills, hitting .240 and 11 digs. Brooklyn Coats had seven kills, two aces and a team-best 15 digs. Alli Anthon recorded seven kills, while Ryann Vail and Paige Spackman each had four blocks. Lydia Echols chipped in 12 digs.
“You want to win them all, but we learned some stuff that we need to work on,” Larsen said. “That’s good too.”
It certainly didn’t look like it would be a competitive match to start off. Green Canyon scored first in the opening set, then Sky View reeled off 14 unanswered points as Reese served up six aces during that stretch, including three in a row.
“Anna Reese had some great serves,” Sorensen said.
The Wolves never recovered from the bad start. Echols finished off the first set with an ace as only four Bobcats served through the entire set.
The second set was similar as the Wolves once again scored first, but soon found themselves in a 12-5 hole and also trailed 18-7 after another surge by the Bobcats. A kill by Reese gave the hosts a 2-0 lead.
“We switched the lineup a bit after a girl got drilled in the head,” Larsen said. “We weren’t passing well, so we might as well switch it up. Everybody on this team can step up.”
The third set was much more competitive. After four lead changes and four ties, the Wolves used a 5-0 run to get some breathing room as Anthon had back-to-back kills, and Coats served up back-to-back aces, giving Green Canyon a 13-5 lead. Sky View got back to within three, but Summer Hahn put the set away with a kill.
“I knew they (Wolves) weren’t going to just quit,” Sorensen said. “They are an awesome team with awesome players. ... It was a good battle and good mental training for both teams.”
The fourth set was filled with big momentum swings. Sky View had runs of 4-0, 5-1 and 6-1, while Green Canyon answered with surges of 5-0, 6-0 and then 3-0 to win the marathon set. Spackman had a kill to knot up the score at 26-26, then Elly Giordano served an ace. The set ended on a hitting error by the Bobcats, forcing a fifth set.
“It was fun,” Larsen said. “I told the girls, ‘can you imagine what it would have been like if we would have played better in those first two sets. ... Our region is so fun. It’s going to be like this every night.”
In the other final matches at the tournament, Desert Hills swept Grantsville for third. Ogden also swept Owyee (Idaho) for fifth. Box Elder topped Clearfield in four for seventh. In a battle of Idaho schools for ninth, Hillcrest edged Blackfoot in five. Kearns took 11th with a sweep of Cyprus.
IDAHO VOLLEYBALL
Preston and West Side played at the Cokeville (Wyoming) tournament this past weekend. There were 12 teams at the tournament.
The Pirates (6-2) were able to win a pair of matches on Friday and dropped one. During Saturday’s action, West Side also went 2-1. The Pirates were able to beat Star Valley (Wyoming) in the third/fourth place match in four sets (25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19).
“The Cokeville tournament is so competitive,” WS head coach MeLinda Royer said. “I was very pleased with how well they performed and competed.”
West Side has won the last two 2A state titles in Idaho and each time did well at this tournament.
The results for Preston were not available.