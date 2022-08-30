SMITHFIELD – It was not the sharpest outing Tuesday night by the Sky View volleyball team, but the Bobcats remained unbeaten in 2022.
Visiting 6A Westlake made it interesting after a slow start, but in the end Sky View was too much for the Thunder in a four-set victory, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16. With the win, the Bobcats improve to 10-0 on the season.
“We started off really good, but then I feel like we let up a little bit,” SV middle blocker Ella Bingham said. “Near the end, we pulled it together and were pretty good.”
Bobcat head coach Sheila Sorensen addressed the serving problem right after the match. Sky View normally serves at 90 percent, but finished Tuesday at 79 percent and had 20 bad serves in the match against the Thunder (2-3).
“We missed 20 serves, that's almost a whole set,” Sorensen said. “That’s crazy. We have practiced with these fans, so that is no excuse. … We did have 11 aces, but it stuck out to me missing those 20 serves.”
Two big industrial fans were blowing in Bobcat Gym to help circulate the air.
Perhaps they were a bit tired after playing six matches in two days last weekend at the tournament the Bobcats hosted and won. But it is something Sky View will certainly address.
“We need to take a deep breath and refocus,” SV outside hitter Melanie Hiatt said.
Despite having a few serving problems in the opening set, the hosts roared out to a 12-4 lead, thanks to a 8-0 run. Hiatt had three kills during that stretch and finished with a team-best 14 for the match.
“We work really well together and cheer for each other,” Hiatt said. “... I think this team can go places this year. It’s a fun team.”
Hiatt had half of her kills in the first set, recording three more during a 6-2 surge late in the set. Setter Brynnlee Hart finished off the set with a dump kill, one of four in the match. Hart finished with 38 assists.
“Brynn works so hard out there,” Sorensen said. “I don’t mind if she dumps because she does get the kills.”
In the second set, the Bobcats built a 6-2 lead and looked to be cruising again. However, the Thunder started to make some noise and fought back to take a 13-12 lead. The visitors would stay in front the rest of the way to even up the match.
Once again the Bobcats jumped out to an early lead in the third set, only the have Westlake come roaring back and build a 16-13 lead. A pair of aces from Ryen Smith helped spark a 5-1 surge by the home team.
The lead would change hands four times in the third, before Sky View finished it off on kills by Bingham and Smith.
“We started playing better toward the end,” Bingham said. “... I’m really excited for this season. It’s fun how hard we are working in the gym.”
Westlake jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the fourth. Sky View responded with a 5-1 run. There would be five ties and one lead change in the early going.
Knotted at 9-9, Bingham sparked a 8-1 run with a kill. An ace from Anika Archibald kept the hosts in front as they built a 17-10 lead and finished off the set and match with kills by Makelle Burton and Smith.
The Bobcat coach was happy with the team hitting .237 as a group Tuesday. Bingham hit .455 with six kills. Anna Reese and Smith recorded 10 and nine kills, respectively.
“We were getting good results with our hitting,” Sorensen said.
Reese and Archibald each had three aces. Archibald led the team in digs with 15.
“Overall, I’m happy with what we’ve been able to do,” Sorensen said. “We’ve played a lot of games in a short amount of time. I’m proud of them. … I’m super excited about what this team can do.”
OTHER MATCHES
Five more valley teams were in action Tuesday, all on the road.
Only Ridgeline was victorious with a 3-0 win at 5A Box Elder, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15. The Riverhawks (2-3) didn’t have any problems with the Bees (5-3).
Maggie Larsen led Ridgeline with 13 kills, while Nia Damuni served up five aces. Fita Corona and Livvy Davies both passed at 2.3. Davies led the team with 23 digs.
At Layton, Green Canyon fell for the second match in a row. 5A Northridge won its 11th match in a row in four sets, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13.
“Northridge was a very solid team,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “They were fast and dynamic. Consistency was a battle for us tonight, but I was proud the girls didn’t give up.”
Against the Knights (11-1), the Wolves (8-2) were led by Adi Falslev with eight kills and 10 digs. Kierstin Payne had 13 assists and two aces, while Abby Blau had 12 assists and two aces.
At Ogden, Mountain Crest was swept. The 3A Tigers (6-4) beat the Mustangs (1-3), 25-8, 25-20, 25-12.
“Ogden is a decent team, but we did not show up to play,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said.
At Coalville, North Summit improved to 3-1 with a sweep of Logan (1-9), 25-10, 25-18, 25-13.
In Idaho, Preston dropped two at a tri-match hosted by Highland. The Indians (1-8) lost to the hosts in two, 25-22, 25-14, and then to Skyline in two, 25-18, 25-23.