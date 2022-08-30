Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD – It was not the sharpest outing Tuesday night by the Sky View volleyball team, but the Bobcats remained unbeaten in 2022.

Visiting 6A Westlake made it interesting after a slow start, but in the end Sky View was too much for the Thunder in a four-set victory, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16. With the win, the Bobcats improve to 10-0 on the season.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

