SMITHFIELD – Another cup filled with candy was captured Tuesday night at Bobcat Gym by the hosts.
Last week Sky View won a traveling trophy with Morgan and this time it was in an annual meeting with 5A Box Elder where the Bobcats once again shined. Sky View swept the Bees in three, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21.
“It’s fun to have a traveling trophy with Box Elder,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We play Box Elder every year and they are good competition.”
With the Bobcats (3-0) clicking on all cylinders most of the night and going deep on the bench in the third set, the Bees (1-1) didn’t have much sting Tuesday night. Sky View hit nearly .300 as a team, passed at a 2.7 and had a sideout percentage of better than 60 percent. Some errors and missed serves were the only blemishes for the hosts.
“We just wanted to come out and play with a lot of energy and have fun together and play to our very best,” said Koria Black, who finished with six kills, hit .333, served up three aces and led the team with seven blocks.
It was a team effort by the Bobcats.
“We just went out and had fun,” said Ryen Smith, who had eight kills and seven digs. “Box Elder is good and put us under pressure. It was fun. … This team is really clicking together and it seems like it just flows all the time. Everyone plays their part and we have a lot of offensive weapons.”
Anna Reese led Sky View with 10 kills. She also had three blocks. Makena Smart led the team in hitting at .538 and had eight kills. Brynn Hart had 28 assists and three blocks.
“We have some really strong seniors who come out and compete,” Sorensen said. “Brynn has been a great leader for this team. … We have so many strong hitters, so someone is going to get the short end of the stick.”
The Bobcats wasted no time in the opening set, scoring the first two points and using a 6-1 run to build a 13-7 lead. They used a 10-1 surge to finish off the first set as Black and Smart served. Sky View never trailed in the opener.
“We have a very selfless team,” Black said. “We recognize that some nights you are going to do good and some not. We let each other shine. I love when my teammate gets a kill or a block or a dig.”
Box Elder took its first lead of the match in the second set at 4-3. There were five ties and four lead changes in the second set. The Bobcats put it away with a 7-0 run to take a 24-15 lead as Smith served and had an ace. Reese finished off the set with a kill.
“The girls just came out playing loose and together,” Sorensen said. “They had fun and took care of business and did it the right way.”
The Bees built an early 4-2 lead to start the third set. The Bobcats took advantage of several hitting errors by the visitors and scored three straight points to surge in front 5-4. Sky View would not trail again, but Box Elder did tie it up four times.
Smart finished off the third and the match with a kill and then a serve that hit the net and rolled over for the final point.
“Mak (Smart) is over on the right side and just quietly kills it over there,” Sorensen said. “She has hit over .500 in the first three matches.”
Eleven Bobcats saw action Tuesday night.
“We used a lot of subs, and they came in and did a great job,” Sorensen said. “I have an extra libero and two other setters and they all stepped up.”
Sky View will now turn its attention to its annual tournament, hosting 11 other teams from Utah and Idaho. Green Canyon and Mountain Crest will be at the two-day event.
“It should be exciting,” Sorensen said. “We have some really good teams coming.”
OTHER MATCHES
Three other valley teams were in action Tuesday night. Green Canyon picked up a road win at Olympus in three, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13, Ridgeline won a five-setter at home against Woods Cross, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 15-9, and Mountain Crest fell at Fremont in four, 25-13, 25-17, 20-25, 25-11.
At Millville, the Riverhawks opened the season in thrilling fashion. The two-time defending 4A state champions beat the Wildcats (0-2) to start the 2023 campaign on the right foot.
At Salt Lake City, the Wolves (4-0) won by identical set scores to stay perfect on the season. The 5A Titans (1-6) were no match for Green Canyon.
“I’m just proud of these girls,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “They’re working hard and things are clicking. We’ll keep working to improve and fine tune some things for the tournament this weekend.”
Brooklyn Coats led the Wolves with 13 kills and 12 digs, while hitting .360. Ali Anthon hit .600 to lead the team in that department and had six kills. Holli Daniels had six kills and three blocks, while Adi Falslev had 10 digs. Summer Hahn served up four aces, as the Wolves had 11 as a team.
At Plain City, the Mustangs (1-1) struggled at times against the 6A Silverwolves (2-1).
“We couldn’t find our groove tonight,” MC head coach Megan Cooper said. “Fremont was a great team with a lot of talent. In our last match our blocking was on fire and tonight we struggled closing our block. Fremont was a good opponent to help us find our weaknesses. We learned a lot, and can use this match to better our defense.”
Three Mustangs had four kills each to lead the team in Ellie Crosbie, Cassidy Sautter and Rachel Pruden. Sautter hit .444 and also had 11 digs. Sophie Garlock led the team in aces with four and digs with 14. Pruden had three aces as Mountain Crest had 13 as a team.
