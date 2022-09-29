SMITHFIELD – There was no problem with electricity this time when the Bobcats and Mustangs met on the volleyball court.
Mountain Crest may have liked a pause. Sky View never trailed in the Region 11 match Thursday, winning in three, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21.
“I thought we focused on what we needed to do on our side and the girls responded well,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We had some really good passing. This is a fun team, and Mountain Crest is always fun to play because they are going to keep battling. There is no quit in them.”
In the first meeting this season, the power went out in Hyrum in the third set. Ultimately, that match had to be finished a week later with the Bobcats (17-1 overall, 5-1 region) winning in three.
“I thought it would be fun to play around and go turn all the lights out, but we have an old light system here,” Sorensen said. “It would have taken forever to get them back on.”
The Mustangs (5-13, 2-4) were more competitive as the match progressed Thursday.
“I think they gained more belief in themselves as the match went along,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “But we are still lacking that full confidence that we can go win. We were so close a few times.”
In other region action Thursday, like Sky View, the home teams were victorious in three sets. Ridgeline beat Bear River, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14. Green Canyon took care of business against Logan, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8. In Idaho, West Side picked up two district wins in three sets against Aberdeen and Soda Springs, while Preston dropped two district matches, falling to Pocatello in five and Century in three.
The Bobcats took charge early, setting the tone for the match. Getting junior Koria Black back seemed to energize the hosts.
“Koria is back and doing a really fine job,” Sorensen said. “Now she can get back in the rotation. She is really an asset. She did a great job.”
Black, a middle blocker and right side hitter ended up leading the team in kills with 12 and hit .688 in the process. She has been dealing with a knee injury and gradually seeing more time. Thursday she played a lot.
“It feels great to be back; I love playing and it’s awesome to be back,” said Black, who also had four blocks. “Our passers were doing awesome, and I was feeling it tonight.”
Three of Black’s kills came in the final set. In fact, after a Melanie Hiatt kill made it match point, Black finished off the Mustangs with her 12th kill of the night.
“I just kept trying to play my best and not let up,” Black said.
Sky View setter Brynnlee Hart did set up her hitters throughout the match. She finished with 30 assists, while also recording two blocks and five digs.
“Brynn does a great job passing and we just have a lot of people we can go to in our offense,” Sorensen said. “And they are very unselfish. That’s what makes it fun.”
Hiatt continues to do her part all over the court. She had nine kills, hitting .304. Hiatt also had six digs and a block.
When Mountain Crest had rallied to tie the score at 13-13 in the third, Hiatt got the Bobcats rolling again with back-to-back kills.
“Mel (Hiatt) is always solid,” Sorensen said.
The Mustangs would claw back, but just could never get in front.
“I think some of it has to do with our passing,” Anderson said. “We have been struggling with passing. When we can run our offense well, we beat teams. It’s hard to win when you are not passing well.”
Sky View’s Anna Reese served up four aces, while Ryen Smith had two. Hannah Radford led the defense with five blocks. Reese and Anika Archibald led the Bobcats in digs with nine and eight, respectively. Archibald passed at a 2.6.
Mountain Crest had three players with five kills in Ashley Welker, Kylee Atkinson and Paige Baldwin. Welker also had three blocks, while Atkinson had 10 assists and nine digs. Madi Merritt came up with a match-high 11 digs, and Liv Willis served up two aces.
“We are making progress,” Anderson said. “The girls are working hard, and we will keep doing that.”
OTHER MATCHES
At North Logan, the Wolves (14-4, 4-2) stayed in the hunt for the region title with the three-set win against the Grizzlies (1-17, 0-6).
“Everyone contributed tonight, and that is always fun to see,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “I loved seeing the fire in them and watching them compete. We are feeling good and getting back on track.”
As a team, the Wolves hit .329 and served up 18 aces. Adi Falslev led the way with eight kills, three aces and seven digs. Abby Blau had five aces and 10 assists, while Kierstin Payne finished with 13 assists, two aces and nine digs. Summer Hahn had seven kills, hitting .636, and Sofia Ortiz recorded four kills, hitting a perfect 1.000.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (15-3, 6-0) won their 14th straight match and in the process remained atop the region standings all alone. It was a strong start to the second half of the region season for Ridgeline.
The Riverhawks had six blocks as a team. Maggie Larsen and Alyssa Anderson continue to lead Ridgeline in the attack as they each recorded 10 kills against the Bears (3-14, 1-5).
West Side (20-3, 4-1) won at Soda Springs on Thursday, 25-17, 25-7, 25-10. On Wednesday at home in Dayton, the Pirates beat Aberdeen 25-5, 25-9, 25-13.
Against the Tigers, West Side had 24 kills as a team, served at 96 percent and came up with 28 digs. Sara Mariscal led the Pirates with 10 kills, while Abby Fuller had eight kills.
Preston (6-13) fell to Pocatello at home, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 15-8. Then the Lady Indians traveled to Century and lost 25-21, 25-12, 25-19.
Khloe Hobson led Preston in both matches in kills with six and 11, respectively. Adree Selley had six digs in each match.
