Green Canyon’s Audrey White (43) hits the ball as Sky View’s Koria Black (16) and Makena Smart (20) defend Thursday night in Smithfield.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

SMITHFIELD – In a battle of the last two undefeated teams in Region 11 volleyball, it was all Bobcats.

Sure, the Wolves put up a good fight, but Sky View was more than ready Thursday night in front of a large and rowdy crowd. In its second straight big region showdown of the week, the Bobcats took care of business in three sets, beating Green Canyon 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.


