SMITHFIELD – In a battle of the last two undefeated teams in Region 11 volleyball, it was all Bobcats.
Sure, the Wolves put up a good fight, but Sky View was more than ready Thursday night in front of a large and rowdy crowd. In its second straight big region showdown of the week, the Bobcats took care of business in three sets, beating Green Canyon 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.
“It was super fun playing in this environment with the student sections,” SV senior Makena Smart said. “We just focused on being super positive today against our rival. It was super fun.”
On a night where Sky View (13-1 overall, 3-0) celebrated 50 years of playing the sport, the current Bobcats wanted to perform well in front of alumni, even if some of them now cheer for the Wolves (13-2, 2-1). For Sky View head coach Sheila Sorensen, it was an emotional moment between the second and third sets when former coaches were honored.
“That was fun; I’m surprised I didn’t cry,” Sorensen said. “The culture that these coaches gave to us is something special and that’s what I told the girls. I wanted them to play with their hearts and give it all they got.”
Even long time bus driver Brent Glover was honored. He drove Sky View athletic teams for 48 years, including seven state champion teams.
“It was nice to be honored,” Glover said. “I loved what I did and the people I did it with.”
There was no let up by the Bobcats throughout the match. The Wolves didn’t roll over, but could never seize the momentum for long and suffered just their second loss of the season – both to the Bobcats.
“Tonight was tough,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “Emotions got the best of us and we weren’t able to play Green Canyon volleyball. It’s good to have these games now, early, so we can learn from it and make changes, and we will.”
Having setter Brynn Hart back from an injury has certainly helped the Bobcats. She found a lot of different teammates on her way to 27 assists and even got in a few hits that dropped, finishing with three kills.
“It feels so good to be back, especially how we are playing,” Hart said. “I love these girls so much. … It’s so nice to have so many good players on this team. I trust everybody and I know that they trust me. It’s a really good environment to have. It feels so good to be out there on the court.”
Her top target was Ryen Smith, who led Sky View with 13 kills, hitting .429. Smith also had 13 digs, four aces and three blocks. Anna Reese had eight kills and seven digs, while Makena Smart added six kills, hitting .375 and came up with five blocks.
“I think we have a great team with strong unity,” Smart said.
Koria Black had five kills, hitting .400, and also came up with five blocks. Aviary Lambson had 12 digs.
“This team just really meshes well together,” Black said. “We just love each other and play so well together. It’s so fun.”
For the match, the Bobcats hit .309 and nearly passed at a two.
“I’m just really proud of my team for coming out and giving effort and not getting down about anything,” Sorensen said. “They just really stayed focused. … Brynn (Hart) did her best to get everyone a set. She was really hustling. It’s nice to have her back, her calmness, her drive to win. … I don’t know how many times tonight Brynn got our hitters with only one blocker. She is moving it and doing a good job.”
The Wolves were led by freshman Audrey White with 11 kills. Alli Anthon chipped in five kills, while Sofia Ortiz added four kills and had two aces. Elly Giordano led the team in digs with six and had 22 assists.
The opening set began with some long rallies and high intensity and the momentum swung back and forth. The Wolves used a 4-0 run to take an early 5-3 lead as Ortiz served up back-to-back aces.
The Bobcats took the lead back with a 5-0 surge, 15-13, as Smart had two kills.
“Our energy was super high tonight,” Smart said.
It was tight until the hosts went on a 5-1 run to build a 22-17 lead. Makelle Burton finished off the first set for the Bobcats with a kill.
Sky View used an 8-3 start to seemingly take control of the second set, taking advantage of many Green Canyon errors. The Wolves, however, fought back and used a 6-1 run to move in front, 22-20 as White got hot with four kills during that span.
After a timeout, the Bobcats got back-to-back kills from Hart and an ace from Smith to get the lead back and finish off the second set. Green Canyon gave up 14 points on errors in the second, while Sky View limited their mistakes to four.
“This team is starting to trust each other and believe in each other and play for each other,” Sorensen said. “It’s fun to see them take that next step forward. … We have so many we can go to, not just our outsides. When we can pass well like we did tonight, we can set the middles, we can set the right side.”
The Bobcats scored the first two points of the third, used runs of 7-2, 5-0 and 4-0 to pull away. Sky View never trailed in the final set of the match, and Smith had three kills down the stretch, including one of the tip variety to end the night for both teams.
“We work so hard in practice to finish matches like this,” Black said. “It seemed like we just got more excited for each other the longer it went.”
The first RPI of the season came out earlier this week with Green Canyon at No. 1 and Sky View at No. 2. Perhaps the Bobcats felt like they should have been atop 4A as they had beat the Wolves in a non-conference tournament earlier this season.
“We want it so bad, and it shows on the court,” Hart said. “We just take care of each other out on the court, and that really helps.”
“This team is really focused on what they want,” Sorensen said. “They don’t want to be second again. I’m just along for the ride to help them. … Green Canyon is a great team and I love to compete against them. They will come back strong.”
OTHER REGION MATCHES
In other region action Thursday night, the hosts were able to win. Ridgeline beat Mountain Crest in three, 25-23, 25-17, 25-10, and Bear River edged Logan in five, 21-25, 25-13, 27-25, 15-25, 15-8.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (10-5, 2-1) bounced back from a three-set loss to Sky View on Tuesday with a good outing against the Mustangs (5-10, 1-2).
“It was a good night for us,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said.
Alyssa Anderson led the Riverhawks with nine kills and 28 assists. Brynlie Cornia finished with a team-high 10 kills. Kelani Talakai passed at 2.6.
The Mustangs were led by Ellie Crosbie with nine kills and a block. Sophie Garlock came up with 15 digs, and Kenya Skinner had 12 assists.
“The girls had a great serving and defensive match against Ridgeline,” MC head coach Megan Cooper said. “In the first set, we read the hitters really well and got balls up that we haven't in recent matches. Toward the end of the second set, we made some serve-receive errors, and it shifted our mental game. We struggled in the third set to pull out of it. Overall, I was pleased with the changes I am seeing the girls make in serving and defense.”
At Garland, the Grizzlies (4-13, 0-3) once again came out and took the first set in a region match. But they could not finish off the Bears (5-11, 1-2).
Lexie Reese had 15 kills and four aces for Bear River.
