Sky View's Anna Reese hits the ball as Green Canyon's Brooklyn Coats and Holli Daniels (18) defend during the 4A State Volleyball Tournament Saturday in Orem.

OREM – It was not the final match the Bobcats or Wolves really wanted to be playing Saturday afternoon on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Sky View and Green Canyon had dropped matches in the semifinals of the 4A State Volleyball Championships earlier in the day and faced each other for third and fourth place. The Bobcats brought a big block party to the match and earned a four-set victory, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

