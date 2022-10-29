OREM – It was not the final match the Bobcats or Wolves really wanted to be playing Saturday afternoon on the campus of Utah Valley University.
Sky View and Green Canyon had dropped matches in the semifinals of the 4A State Volleyball Championships earlier in the day and faced each other for third and fourth place. The Bobcats brought a big block party to the match and earned a four-set victory, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21.
“It was still a good way to finish and go home with a win,” said SV middle blocker Ella Bingham, who had a whopping 12 blocks. “This season has been amazing. I love the team. It’s honestly like my second family.”
Bingham was joined by a host of teammates in getting their block on Saturday. Koria Black had 11, Melanie Hiatt had 6, and Ryen Smith and Hannah Radford each had five.
“It was a total block party this game,” Bingham said. “... This was the last game we were going to play, so we had to make it count.”
“Our block was something unreal,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We are talking ridiculous. It was crazy. I have never seen that.”
For Green Canyon head coach Maddie Larsen, all she could do was shake her head and make a joke.
“I asked Sheila, ‘would you quit blocking us so much,’” Larsen said.
In the semifinals, Desert Hills beat Sky View in five, 16-25, 26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11). Ridgeline beat Green Canyon in three, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11.
“Desert Hills is a great team,” Sorensen said. “We played them earlier this year, so we knew it would be a tough battle.”
“We felt good and excited coming into the day and confident,” Larsen said. “We knew the matches would be tough. When some things didn’t go our way, we didn’t handle the adversity very well. It’s hard to bounce back mentally when the girls are down like that.”
The Bobcats (28-3) shook off the loss from earlier in the day and played hard to capture third.
“It sucks to lose, but we still had another game to play, which was the last for us seniors,” Hiatt said. “I’m glad we could go out with a fun win as a team. … We were all excited to play in the tournament for one last time. We really love each other. It’s been a great season.”
“This is one of the hardest games to play, for third and fourth,” Sorensen said. “You both are disappointed and want to play for that championship.”
The Wolves (24-8) competed well throughout, but just couldn’t get past the block. They did take the second set after six lead changes and 14 ties.
“Today was tough, but overall, I was proud of the fight,” Larsen said. “That block definitely changed the game at the net. I don’t think we quit.”
Sky View responded by starting the third set with a 5-0 run, used another 5-0 surge and never trailed.
“We wanted to have an energetic match to end as seniors,” Bobcat libero Anika Archibald said. “... Playing on defense in the back row, that block helps so much. They did so good lining up and finding the hitters. … This was an awesome season.”
After five ties and just one lead change, the Bobcats took charge in the fourth. They used a 6-0 surge to get in front and stay there. Smith ended the match with a kill.
“Our goal was state, but we seniors got together and said this is our last game together,” Brynlee Dahlgren said. “It’s our job to get everyone playing and go win one last time. We do a good job lifting each other up.”
Hiatt led the Bobcats with 10 kills, while Smith had seven. Hiatt also led Sky View in digs with 17, while Dahlgren had 12 and Archibald finished with 11. Allie Dahlgren had 18 assists, while Brynnlee Hart had 16.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” Sorensen said. “They are great teammates to each other. They enjoy the game. They did all I asked.”
Sky View was also recognized for having a 3.91 GPA to be the top academic team in 4A.
6th/8th Place Match
Mountain Crest ended on a positive note Saturday with two victories and finishing in sixth at the state championships.
The Mustangs beat Pine View in four to start the day, 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-9.
“Today was a good day for us and we played really well as a team,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We were super aggressive at the net, both hitting and blocking against Pine View. Jessa (Copeland) and Kylee (Atkinson) did a great job of stopping their outsides and bringing us a lot of momentum.”
Copeland had five blocks, while Atkinson had 15 assists against the Panthers. Ashley Welker led the team with eight kills and nine blocks. Paige Baldwin had eight kills and five aces, as the Mustangs had 14 aces as a team. Madi Merritt led the team in digs with 16.
Mountain Crest then faced Dixie and won in straight sets, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16.
“We played strong and consistent against Dixie,” Anderson said. My girls really wanted to finish with a win, and I couldn’t be more proud of them for battling it out for the win.”
Against the Flyers, Welker led the Mustangs with nine kills and six blocks. Atkinson had 15 assists, while Merritt had nine digs.
Mountain Crest finished with a 13-19 record for the season.
“It’s been a fun season and I’m sure going to miss my girls,” Anderson said. “They’ve been so fun to coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.