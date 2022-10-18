Green Canyon Sky View Volleyball

SMITHFIELD – It was looking like the match to decide second place in Region 11 volleyball was going to a fifth set.

However, the Bobcats had other thoughts Tuesday night as the regular season winds down this week. Sky View finished the fourth set strong and wrapped up a season sweep of Green Canyon to secure its hold on second place in the league with a 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 victory in front of a raucous crowd.

