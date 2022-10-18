SMITHFIELD – It was looking like the match to decide second place in Region 11 volleyball was going to a fifth set.
However, the Bobcats had other thoughts Tuesday night as the regular season winds down this week. Sky View finished the fourth set strong and wrapped up a season sweep of Green Canyon to secure its hold on second place in the league with a 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 victory in front of a raucous crowd.
“It is so fun, I love the support we get from the crowd,” sophomore setter Allie Dahlgren said.
Sky View (25-2, 7-2 region) led the match 2-1 and had the early lead in the fourth. Green Canyon (23-5, 6-3) then surged ahead and looked to have all the momentum. The Wolves were serving set point at 24-21.
“We needed to get the energy back up, because Green Canyon is really good at keeping their energy up,” Bobcat middle blocker Ella Bingham said. “Things were going pretty well in that second and third set. We had to remember that we could play at a high level. We did not want to go to a fifth set.”
Senior Melanie Hiatt came up big for the hosts. She recorded her 13th kill of the match to sideout for the Bobcats. Hiatt then served on the next four points as Sky View finished with a 5-0 run to end the set and match.
“In my head, I was just get the ball over,” Hiatt said.
After Hiatt’s kill to get the ball in her hands to serve, the Wolves committed a net error. Then kills from Ryen Smith and Hannah Radford had the home fans going nuts. A kill by Dahlgren on a wild and long rally ended the match.
“We talked it up and decided to reset and get the momentum back,” said Dahlgreen, who has been filling in for the injured Brynn Hart. “It was so fun tonight. I love it. It was a blast.”
In other region matches Tuesday night, Ridgeline beat Mountain Crest in three, 25-20, 25-10, 25-9, and Bear River topped Logan in four, 14-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14. In Idaho, Preston opened its district tournament with a five-set win against Pocatello, 25-20, 25-8, 19-25, 18-25, 15-11. Then the Indians lost to Century in three, 25-10, 25-19, 25-14.
Sky View didn’t get off to the start it wanted Tuesday. The Bobcats did keep their composure and picked up the intensity in the second and third sets.
“I love playing matches like this, both teams are putting in so much effort,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It was fun. Everybody was going for the win and getting ready for state. Our region will be there ready to compete. Luckily, tonight it went our way.”
Green Canyon, on the other hand, did get a good start. The Wolves battled back and forth, then used a 6-0 run to get some separation in the opening set. The visitors won two long rallies, as Summer Hahn came up big on both plays, recording a kill and winning a joust.
“I saw some fight and grit at times,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We will try and build on the good and fine tune some things to keep getting better.”
There were 11 ties and the lead changed hands four times in the first set. Alli Anthon finished it off with a kill.
“Green Canyon is a great team,” Hiatt said. “They have a really big block that is hard to work around. We had to adjust. … We came out slow in the first set, and Green Canyon came in ready to play. We needed to wake up and did in the sets moving forward.”
The second set started off similar to the first with several lead changes and eight ties. Then the Bobcats started clicking. Sky View reeled off seven unanswered points as part of a 10-1 surge to take a 19-12 lead.
Like they would later in the match in the fourth set, the Bobcats went on a 5-0 run to end the second and knot up the match. Koria Black had a kill and won a joust to end the set.
“We missed a few serves early in the match,” Sorensen said. “My big request was, ‘put your serves in please.’ We did a lot better.”
The third set – for the most part – was all Sky View. The hosts scored the first three points and built a 15-10 lead. The Bobcats would never trail, but the Wolves did make it interesting with a 4-0 run to tie it up at 19-19. An ace by Kierstin Payne capped that surge.
Green Canyon could never take the lead, but did tie it on four occasions. Sky View once again finished strong with a 3-0 run to end the set. Ryen Smith had a monster kill for the final point. She had seven kills for the match.
“The girls stayed aggressive and went after it,” Sorensen said.
The fourth set was a roller-coaster ride for fans of both teams. A pair of aces from Dahlgren during a 6-0 run helped the Bobcats build a 8-3 in the early going. Dahlgreen had five aces for the match.
“It’s nerve wracking at times, but the support from my team has given me confidence,” Dahlgren said. “It’s been great. … They have been very accepting and we have clicked.”
Sky View expanded its lead to 13-5 as Smith, Black and Radford had kills and Radford and Black teamed up for a block.
Just when it looked like the hosts were going to put the match away, the Wolves showed some life. They clawed back with a 4-0 run. Green Canyon then took the lead after a 7-0 surge, 17-16. With Hahn serving, the Wolves rallied.
After Sky View took the lead back, Green Canyon responded with a 4-0 run to build a 21-18 lead. The Wolves had set point and were serving when the Bobcats made their big rally to swing the momentum back their way.
“In practice, we have been practicing a lot of pressure servings so in my head, I was, I will get this over and in and let my front row go at it,” Hiatt said. “We did really well at working together and keeping the serve alive.”
Adi Falslev led Green Canyon with 12 kills, four aces and eight digs. Paige Spackman had five blocks, while Ryann Vail and Hahn had four each. Lydia Echols led the Wolves in digs with 11, and Payne had 18 assists.
“We just didn’t play consistent ball tonight,” Larsen said. “There were really high highs and low lows. We let too many big runs happen. Some tough points just didn’t go our way.”
Behind Hiatt’s match-best 13 kills, Bingham had nine and hit .444. Bingham also had five blocks. Black led the Bobcats in blocks with five and also added six kills. Anika Archibald led the team with 14 digs and was nearly perfect in passing at 2.4. Hiatt came up with 10 digs, while Dahlgreen had 29 assists and three blocks.
“It was a team effort all the way around,” Sorensen said. “Looking at the stats, everybody contributed. … My little sophomore setter is holding her own out there. She has a 24-inch vertical, so I told her to get up there (on blocks). She can jump. She has filled in well.”
The regular season ends Thursday with the final region matches. Then the 4A state tournament is the following week.
“I think we will be ready for state when it comes,” Hiatt said.
OTHER MATCHES
At Millville, the Riverhawks (20-7, 9-0) inched closer to a perfect region season with the three-set win against the Mustangs (10-18, 3-6).
Ridgeline had six blocks as a team and served up 17 aces. Alyssa Anderson and Maggie Larsen led the attack with nine kills each.
Mountain Crest was led by Paige Baldwin with six kills and nine digs. Kylee Atkinson served up three aces, had 10 assists and came up with nine digs. Gracie Mangum and Rachel Pruden each had two aces. Madi Merritt had 11 digs.
“We had some good moments in the first set and fought hard, but struggled putting anything together consistently in sets two and three,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Ridgeline played well and served tough. We struggled passing which really prohibited us from running our offense, which was actually a strength for us when we did get opportunities to hit the ball. Our hitters did well and found the court, we just didn’t get them enough opportunities to put the ball away.”
At Garland, the Grizzlies (1-20, 0-9) got off to a great start against the Bears (6-20, 2-7). They just couldn’t sustain it in the four-set setback.
Kate Dahl had 12 kills for Bear River, while Saydee Adams added 11 finishers, five aces and 10 digs.
The Bears had 23 aces as a team.
At Pocatello, Preston (9-21) began district tournament play on a good note with the five-set win over the Thunder. The Lady Indians then had to face tournament host Century and lost in straight sets.
“Adree Selley and Khloe Hobson played great for us,” Preston head coach Bridgett Knapp said.
Preston is back at it on Thursday in the double-elimination tournament. The Indians will face Pocatello again with the winner needing to beat Century twice to make it to state.
