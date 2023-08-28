SMITHFIELD — High school volleyball fans got an early glimpse Saturday afternoon of how competitive Region 11 is going to be this fall.
Sky View hosted the Servin’ Up North Side Tournament on Friday and Saturday and ended up taking the title in an all-Region 11 final. The Bobcats and Green Canyon put perfect records on the line in the championship match. Sky View won in four, but each was close as the Bobcats topped the Wolves, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21.
“This tournament is good for us to solidify some things,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It was exactly what we wanted. It’s nice to be home, but we couldn’t put this tournament on without the whole team helping out. It was a team effort. ... Green Canyon is an amazing team and always competes. They always make it challenging. You have to come ready to play. Both teams were making amazing shots, winning shots.”
Going into the final, the Bobcats and Wolves were undefeated on the young season. Neither had much trouble getting to the final in the 11-team tournament. One team pulled out at the last minute.
“Tournaments are always great to get some games in,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We dealt with an injury yesterday and she tried today, but couldn’t go. We had to mix some things up. I was proud of the fight they showed. ... Region is so fun and especially between us two up here in the north side of the valley. I think it will be really exciting this year. The girls are bummed right now, but we will get better. And this doesn’t affect us in the region standings, so it was a fun battle.”
The first set was the only one where one team took charge. The Bobcats (8-0) knew the Wolves (9-1) would fight back.
“I think this tournament helped us figure some things out and we will be able to use it in matches to come,” SV outside hitter Anna Reese said. “... It was so fun to play in this (championship) match because neither team wanted to let the ball drop. We kept battling for every point. Even though we came out on top, they (Wolves) played super hard. It was awesome to play them.”
Makenna Smart finished off the first set with a kill to give the hosts the early lead. The second set included 13 ties and seven lead changes. But the Wolves were able to score the final four points to even the match as they got three blocks and a kill from Ali Anthon.
“We were pretty balanced, so that is nice,” Larsen said. “We did some good things and we will hold onto that and work to get better.”
The third set was also competitive with eight ties, but only two lead changes. The Bobcats used a 5-1 run to end the third and take the lead in the match. Kills by Reese and Koria Black finished it off.
“I think our team is mentally strong and can come back when we are down,” Reese said.
Sky View jumped in front to start the fourth set 5-1. The Wolves clawed back and took a brief lead, going up 21-19. Both teams scrambled on several occasions when it looked like the ball was going to be unhittable or was down.
“We don’t rely on one person, so I don’t feel pressure and just go and try to do the best I can,” SV outside hitter Ryen Smith said. “... We want to win and don’t like losing. Green Canyon is a really good team, so this is the best win we have had so far.”
The Bobcats used four kills and two solo blocks to score the final six points of the set and end the match. Smith began the run with a kill. Smart had two kills and a block, while Makelle Burton had a kill and then ended it with a block.
“We might dip a little bit, but they reset super fast and get right back into it and move forward,” Sorensen said. “They don’t get too high or too low. They are steady and consistent.
Smith led Sky View with 19 kills. Reese had 14 kills and hit .300. Burton had 10 kills and hit .389. Black had seven kills and hit .313. Smart had three blocks. Brynnlee Hart had 41 assists.
The Wolves were led by Anthon and freshman Audrey White with 11 kills each. White hit a team-best .360. Elly Giordano had five blocks and 35 assists, while Holli Daniels also had five blocks. Lily Force came up with 14 digs.
Sky View made it to the finals with wins over Crimson Cliffs (3-0), Richfield (3-1), Manti (3-0) and Blackfoot, Idaho (3-1). Green Canyon reached the finals by beating Grantsville (2-0), Blackfoot (2-1), Box Elder (2-1), Crimson Cliffs (3-0) and Woods Cross (3-1). Woods Cross beat Blackfoot in five to take third.
Mountain Crest also played at the tournament and went 2-5.
In other action involving valley teams, Logan played in a tournament hosted by Nephi and went 2-6. Ridgeline played three matches in southern Utah, losing to Bishop Gormon (California) and Desert Hills and beating Lehi in a five sets.
Preston and West Side played in the Cokeville (Wyoming) tournament. The Pirates beat the Indians for their lone win in three, 28-26, 25-23, 26-24. Other scores for Preston were not available.
