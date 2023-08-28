Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD — High school volleyball fans got an early glimpse Saturday afternoon of how competitive Region 11 is going to be this fall.

Sky View hosted the Servin’ Up North Side Tournament on Friday and Saturday and ended up taking the title in an all-Region 11 final. The Bobcats and Green Canyon put perfect records on the line in the championship match. Sky View won in four, but each was close as the Bobcats topped the Wolves, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21.


