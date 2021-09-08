Sky View’s volleyball team kept its winning ways going Wednesday night at Coalville.
And the Bobcats made it plenty interesting at host North Summit.
Opening with a win, Sky View then proceeded to drop close sets in the second and fourth. The Bobcats were able to pull together and beat the 2A Braves in five, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 24-26, 15-11.
“Tonight was a great team effort with everyone contributing on and off the court,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said.
Ella Bingham had a monster night for the Bobcats (6-6). She finished with 15 kills with only one error and hit .538. Bingham also had seven blocks against North Summit (5-6).
Melanie Hiatt also came up big with 14 kills, hitting .333. She also passed at 2.3, had four blocks and a team-best 13 digs.
Brynnlee Hart had 25 assists and 10 digs, while Ryen Smith finished with 16 assists, five blocks and four kills. Kelsey Spackman returned from injury to come up with 12 digs and passed at 2.3.
Green Canyon was also in action Wednesday night at 3A power Morgan. The Wolves (7-5) feel in four to the Trojans (9-2), 25-12, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13.
"Tonight was a tough loss," GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. "Morgan is a very good team and playing in their gym is always a good test."
Eden Faux had 11 kills to lead the Wolves. Alli Anthon finished with nine kills. Lydia Echols came up with a team-best 10 digs, and Adi Falslev had three aces and eight digs.
"We had some really good moments and that's fun to see," Larsen said. "But playing tough games like that shows us where we need to focus our attention to improve. We will take the loss and work to be better."
On Tuesday night, Ridgeline beat 6A Weber in three, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 as the lone valley team to taste victory. Mountain Crest lost in four at 5A Woods Cross, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, and Logan was swept at 5A Bonneville, 25-13, 25-17, 25-22.
The Riverhawks (6-4) got off to a solid start and never looked back against the Warriors (7-8) at Pleasant View.
“We did a nice job starting fast and creating urgency to earn points,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said.
At Woods Cross, the Mustangs (6-6) were hanging tough with the Wildcats (9-2), but just couldn’t get strong finishes at the end of sets with the exception of the second set.
“We had a lot of chances but just made too many errors,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Ashley (Welker) and Kiera (Crosbie) took care of the ball well and Phoebe (Starnes) had a solid night passing and on defense.”
Kaytlin Bywater led the Mustangs with 10 kills, while Crosbie had eight. Ella Douglass had four blocks, and Welker recorded three. Kylee Atkinson finished with 23 assists, 12 digs and two blocks. Starnes had a team-best 18 digs and served up two aces.
At Washington Terrace, the Grizzlies (2-9) improved as the match progressed against the Lakers (5-6), but could not break through for a set win.
Megan Pyne led Logan with four kills and nine digs. Allyssa Gurr added three kills, three blocks and served up two aces. Kaylee McKinnon had a team-best 18 digs, while Aliza Murray came up with 14 digs.