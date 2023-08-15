Support Local Journalism

A trio of valley schools were in action Tuesday night on their own volleyball courts with two of them coming away with victories.

Sky View began the 2023 season with a three-set win against always good 3A Morgan, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14. Green Canyon beat 3A Ogden in three also, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16. Logan came up short against 2A North Summit in three, 25-18, 27-25, 25-10.


