A trio of valley schools were in action Tuesday night on their own volleyball courts with two of them coming away with victories.
Sky View began the 2023 season with a three-set win against always good 3A Morgan, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14. Green Canyon beat 3A Ogden in three also, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16. Logan came up short against 2A North Summit in three, 25-18, 27-25, 25-10.
The Wolves followed up a five-set thrilling season opener with a more comfortable win this time out in North Logan. Green Canyon went to work and got contributions from a number of athletes to improve to 2-0 on the season. It was the season opener for Ogden.
“Tonight was a great win,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “The whole team was focused and executing their jobs. I’m proud of them all.”
Alli Anthon led the team in kills with 11, while Holli Daniels hit a team best .500 and had 10 kills. The Wolves hit .352 as a team. The also had 10 aces, which helped offset nine serves errors.
Brooklyn Coats led the team in aces with six, while also coming up with seven kills, hit .389 and recorded nine digs. Sofia Ortiz had nine finishers. Summer Hahn led the team in blocks with five, while Daniels had three. Elly Giordano finished with a team-best 13 digs and 36 assists. Lily Force came up with 12 digs, and Adi Falslev had nine.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats begin the season with a nice win over the 3A defending state champions and picked up a traveling trophy the two schools put on the line in the “Battle of the Valleys.” Sky View hit .282 as a team and served up eight aces, but did have 14 service errors.
“We both bring candy to go in the cup,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It is fun to compete and play our opener with Morgan every year.”
The Bobcats were led by senior outside hitter Ryen Smith with 14 kills as she hit .310. Smith also had five aces and a team-best 11 digs. Fellow senior outside hitter Anna Reese hit .450 with 11 finishers and 10 digs. Senior setter Brynn Hart had 29 assists with six digs and four blocks. Senior Makena Smart hit a team-best .545 with no errors and six kills. Senior Koria Black and junior Makelle Burton each came up with three blocks.
“I was proud of the way our team competed tonight,” Sorensen said. “They stayed calm and kept the pressure on Morgan. We played together and had some fun.”
Logan falls to 0-2 after beginning the season last week with a four-set loss to East. It was the season opener for the Braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.