MILLVILLE – It’s still early, and there are a lot of matches left to play so the Riverhawks are not about to hit the panic button just yet.

Ridgeline is the two-time defending 4A champions in volleyball. The Riverhawks played 3A powerhouse Morgan tough, but just made too many errors Thursday night. The Trojans cashed in with a sweep of the hosts, 27-25, 26-24, 25-20.


