MILLVILLE – It’s still early, and there are a lot of matches left to play so the Riverhawks are not about to hit the panic button just yet.
Ridgeline is the two-time defending 4A champions in volleyball. The Riverhawks played 3A powerhouse Morgan tough, but just made too many errors Thursday night. The Trojans cashed in with a sweep of the hosts, 27-25, 26-24, 25-20.
“There is a lot of battling going on and not enough execution,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “That’s something we are working on. I believe we are going to get it. We are seeing good things every day in practice. Execution is a big piece of it, and right now that is not our strong point. It’s hard to learn, but these girls are good at learning hard things.”
There were at least eight errors in each set by the Riverhawks (2-4), who finished with 30 for the match. The Trojans (9-3) did commit 22 errors in the match, which caused it to be close throughout.
“We just need to be better at executing and finishing,” Roden said. “We have a really young, inexperienced squad, so every rep is important.”
Ridgeline has played a tough schedule and has a tournament next week where it will play a lot of matches. The 2023 Riverhawks have just three seniors and are still figuring out some things, which is by design.
“Everything is intentional, and there is definitely a strategy to a preseason,” Roden said. “I have my style of scheduling a preseason, which I’m not saying is the right or wrong way to do it. We are playing some big teams and battling. It would be nice to see some finishing against some big teams, but we are making improvement.”
The match actually got off to a great start for the hosts. Kendra Smith began the night with a kill and Alyssa Anderson had an ace as the Riverhawks raced out to a 4-0 lead in set one and had a 10-5 advantage in the early going.
Morgan used a 5-1 run to tie it up at 16-16. The Trojans took their first lead at 21-20, but kills by Smith and Anderson, who played setter most of the night, gave Ridgeline the lead at 22-21. Both teams won points on really long rallies.
A 4-1 surge was enough for Morgan to take the opening set as the Trojans recorded back-to-back blocks. There were nine ties and three lead changes in the set.
Roles were reversed in the second set. Morgan built an early 7-2 lead and stayed in front until the end. Ridgeline scored five straight points to take its first lead, 22-21, since 1-0. Smith had two kills during the run.
Once again the Trojans used a 4-1 run to get back in front and end the second set.
The third set featured 15 ties and five lead changes. It was tied at 20-20 when once again Morgan finished strong with five straight points to end the match. Alyvia Jaffa had three kills and a block during the surge.
The Riverhawks struggled to deal with Jaffa most of the match, but especially in the third. She led the Trojans with 11 kills and nine blocks. Gentry Criddle had eight kills.
Ridgeline was led by Kayte Holland with 10 kills. Anderson had eight kills, 24 assists, two aces and two blocks. Wren Bingham led the team in blocks with three. Smith finished with nine kills. Kelani Talakai led in passing at 2.4.
“One thing at a time, one foot in front of the other,” Roden said. “... We are making some good adjustments, so I anticipate we are going to get it. Hopefully, sooner than later. We will continue working and things will be good.”
OTHER MATCHES
Five other valley teams were in action Thursday night. Sky View tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling at American Fork in five, 19-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-12, 15-13. Green Canyon continues to play well and beat Layton in four, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25. Mountain Crest traveled over the border to Idaho and lost at Malad in three, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15. West Side split a tri-match, beating Aberdeen in three, 25-12, 25-11, 25-10, and losing to North Fremont in two, 25-21, 25-18. Preston hosted a tri-match as well and was swept by Highland and Skyline.
At American Fork, the Bobcats (9-1) were without two starters because of injuries but still managed to take the first two sets against the 6A Cavemen (8-4). Once American Fork got the momentum, it was tough for Sky View to get it back, but did battle well in the fifth set.
“We need to get healthy,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said.
Anna Reese had 18 kills, hit .412, served up five aces and came up with 10 digs to lead the Bobcats. Ryen Smith was held to seven kills, but had three blocks, three aces and a team-best 20 digs. Makena Smart led the team in blocks with four, while Allie Dahlgren filled in at setter and finished with 29 assists. Aviary Lamborn had 11 digs.
At North Logan, the Wolves (11-1) dropped the first set, but didn’t flinch against the 6A Lancers (7-4). Green Canyon evened the match with a convincing second set and was able to grind it out to win the match.
“Tonight wasn’t pretty, but we worked through some things and pulled it out,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “The girls showed true grit, especially in the fourth. We were down nearly the whole set. We’ll roll with that and keep working to improve.”
A trio of Bobcats recorded double-figure kills led by Holli Daniels with 14, as she hit .500 and had four blocks. Audrey White recorded 12 kills, hitting .360 and also had four blocks. Ali Anthon finished with 10 kills. Lily Force led the Wolves with 12 digs, while Elly Giordano had 42 assists and nine digs. Adi Falslev served up four aces and had 10 digs.
At Malad, the Mustangs (4-7) played the Dragons (3-0) tough, but could not finish a set.
“The scores don't reflect how the girls played tonight,” MC head coach Megan Cooper said. “They fought hard. They had great serving and serve receive. Our middles did a great job on blocking. Malad's No. 13 outside hitter (Hallie Horsley) was a tough player to shut down tonight. This was a good tough match to help prepare us for region play next week.”
Sophie Garlock had three aces and 19 digs for the Mustangs. Ellie Crosbie led in kills with 11. Elly Brower and Fraces Jackson each had two blocks, while Kenya Skinner recorded 13 assists.
