Having seen improvement from a year ago and even from the start of the season, Logan head volleyball coach Alex Felkins was able to enjoy it even more Tuesday night at Crimson Gym.

The Grizzlies had no trouble sweeping Judge Memorial in a non-region match. Logan even overcame some lulls to complete the three-set win, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.


