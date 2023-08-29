Having seen improvement from a year ago and even from the start of the season, Logan head volleyball coach Alex Felkins was able to enjoy it even more Tuesday night at Crimson Gym.
The Grizzlies had no trouble sweeping Judge Memorial in a non-region match. Logan even overcame some lulls to complete the three-set win, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.
“We looked awesome tonight,” Felkins said. “This set of girls that we have, this is the team that is going to change the culture and mentality of the program. There was evidence of that tonight.”
Logan (4-8) trailed by eight points in the second set, but found a way to rally against the Bulldogs (2-2). The Grizzlies went to outside hitter Kate McLaughlin over and over, and the junior came through. McLaughlin finished with a career-best 18 kills.
“That is the most kills I’ve ever got,” said McLaughlin, who also had two blocks.
“Kate had an awesome game,” Felkins said. “She not only led us in kills, but just played an awesome game today.”
Having played eight matches over the weekend at a tournament in Nephi helped Logan try some different lineups. The Grizzlies certainly had a good combination Tuesday night and were without one player due to injury.
“I think we were way more prepared tonight and just came in ready to play, and we knew we could win,” McLaughlin said. “... I think the tournament helped us find what works best for us. I think we found the sweet spot.”
While McLaughlin drew high praise from the coach, a handful of other Grizzlies also were mentioned by Felkins.
“Our setters (Cambree Cooper and Brianna MIndiola) played well ,” Felkins said. “Elle Johnsen played well. Elle Broadhurst came in and put up a huge block tonight. Channing Karaghouli really showed herself tonight. Brianna had some really good serves tonight.”
Johnsen finished with nine kills and two blocks. Rylie Collins had three blocks. Logan finished with eight aces as Cooper had four and Mindiola served up three.
“Our libero, Ayva Blazzard did really well,” McLaughlin said. “She hasn’t played varsity before our tournament last weekend. She has been adjusting super well.”
The opening set featured some really long rallies. Both the Bulldogs and Grizzlies went on some runs as there were five lead changes and seven ties. However, the hosts put the first set away with a 9-0 run to take a 21-13 lead. Mindiola had all three of her aces during that surge, and McLaughlin had four kills. Three straight errors by Judge Memorial ended the first set.
The Bulldogs used an 11-2 run to seemingly take control early in the second. Judge Memorial led for most of the second.
The Grizzlies clawed back with runs of 5-0, 5-1 and then finished off the second by scoring the last seven points with Blazzard serving. McLaughlin had four kills, including back-to-back ones to end the set.
“We just had to focus on the next ball and get that one down and forget our mistakes,” McLaughlin said. “We just wanted to get back in it. … My confidence goes way up when I get a few swings to go down.”
Logan fell behind early in the third, 8-4, but used a 4-0 run as McLaughlin had two kills to tie it up. The Grizzlies then put together a 12-3 surge to take a 20-13 lead. Collins won a joust to cap the run. Broadhurst ended the set and match with a block.
“I did not use a timeout tonight,” Felkins said. “I believe in them and definitely thought they could work through (the lulls) and come back.”
Logan has one more match before starting region action next week.
“I think our region is super hard,” McLaughlin said. “But I think we have adjusted well and I think we can compete.”
OTHER MATCHES
The rest of the valley schools on the Utah side of the border were in action Tuesday night. Mountain Crest was the only other team playing at home and swept South Summit, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19. Green Canyon picked up a road win at Morgan in four, 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12, and Sky View won in five at Westlake, 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 15-12. Ridgeline lost in five at Fremont, 16-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-27, 15-13.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (4-6) were playing at home for the first time this season and wasted no time against the 3A Wildcats (1-1).
“The girls had great energy tonight,” MC head coach Megan Cooper said. “The excitement of their first home game set the stage for some great aggressive volleyball. They worked as a team with good communication.”
Mountain Crest was led by Ellie Crosbie with 12 kills as she hit .318. Rachel Pruden did a little of everything for the Mustangs with eight kills, 10 digs and served up three of the teams’ eight aces. Bree Knudson had three blocks, while Sophie Garlock led the team in digs with 22. Cassidy Sautter finished with 18 assists and 10 digs, while Kenya Skinner had 15 assists.
At Morgan, the Wolves (10-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season against the always tough 3A Trojans (7-3). After three close sets, Green Canyon put the hammer down in the fourth.
“That was a hard fought win against an always tough Morgan team,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “The gym was loud and our girls battled through. Proud of them and the team contribution it was.”
Holli Daniels led the Wolves with 15 kills while hitting .750 with no errors and coming up with four blocks. Summer Hahn had four blocks, three aces, four kills and hit .500. Audrey White had 10 kills, while Brooklyn Coats had 12 kills and 17 digs. Alli Anthon finished with nine kills, two aces and two blocks. Elly Giordano had 40 assists. Lily Force had 13 digs, while Adi Falslev came up with 10 digs.
At Saratoga Springs, it got a little wild for the Bobcats (9-0) against the 6A Thunder (6-4). Sky View dealt with some injuries and for a set was using their third setter, freshman Reese Seeley. Senior setter Brynnlee Hart is out for at least a week, and birthday girl Allie Dahlgren was hustling after a ball and went into some chairs and missed a set, but did return for the decisive fifth set. Middle blocker Koria Black hurt a knee in the first set.
“My whole bench was in the game at one point or another,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “They learned a lot about each other and playing together with true grit. They had to step up and play with no excuses. As crazy as this sounds, I think this is a big turning point for our team. We don’t have to have all of our ducks in row. We have confidence in who is out there playing. They just really pulled it together tonight.”
Anna Reese and Ryen Smith had double-doubles to lead the Bobcats. Reese recorded 21 kills and 13 digs, while Smith had 20 kills, 11 digs, hit .351 and served up eight of the team's 10 aces. Middle blocker Makelle Burton had seven kills, hitting .778 with no errors. Makena Smart made two blocks, while Dahlgreen recorded 44 assists.
“We relied on Anna and Ryen tonight, and they stepped up and were great leaders,” Sorensen said. “Ryen was the ABAC player of the week for the whole state of Utah last week.”
At Plain City, it was a wild one between the Riverhawks (2-3) and the 6A Silverwolves (4-1). It all came down to a close fifth set, which went the hosts way.
“Tonight was a battle,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “We are getting better in areas and still have a lot of work to do in order to be where we want to be. The girls gave their best effort especially in the final three sets, so we’ll take that and run with it. We’re walking away with our chins up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.